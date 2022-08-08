AmazonGreat Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Top deals on latest electronic tablets

This Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022, choose from a range of advanced tablets. We have listed some tablets from top brands that have been loved by people over years. Be creative or ease your workload with these amazing tablets at discounted rates. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is live now!

7 Impressive Tablets On Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022

1. Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet

This is an 11-inch tablet with a 2K display, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, 7700 mAH battery, and TUV-certified eye protection. You can expect a strong performance from this device because of the MediaTek G90T octa-core processor. The 6 GB RAM offers full-scale computing on a tablet, making it perfect for either work or play. The sleek and stylish dual-tone metal body finish with 2 color options gives it a premium and expensive look. The 7000 mAH battery gives 15 hours of playback time. It has quad speakers with a dual microphone array and face unlock technology.

Price: Rs 39000

Deal: Rs 24999

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

This is a 10.5-inch tablet that has android 11.0 and quad Dolby Atmos speakers. This is a Wi-Fi-enabled tablet with 4 GB RAM. It is powered by a 7040 mAH battery with 15W Fast charging.

Price: Rs 23999

Deal: Rs 16499

3. Mi Pad 5

This efficient Wi-Fi-enabled tablet comes with a Dolby Vision Display and quad speakers. It has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Octa-core processor and 6 GB RAM. The most enticing feature is that unlike other tablets it also has a 13MP rear camera with 4K recording, an 8MP front camera, and an ultra-slim design.

Price: Rs 37999

Deal: Rs 26999

4. 2021 Apple 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad

This brand speaks everything for the product. This amazing Apple tab comes with a retina display with a true tone. It has an A13 bionic chip with a neural engine. It also has an 8MP wide back camera, 12 MP ultra-wide front camera, and up to 256GB storage. It also has stereo speakers and 10 hours of battery life. Pair it with an apple pencil and make it a smart tab.

Price: Rs 44900

Deal: $41900

5. Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet

This 10.1-inch tab has an 8MP rear camera with autofocus and a 5MP front camera. It also has a 7000mAH lithium-ion battery and triple digital microphones with 360-degree far field recognition. It also comes with google assistant and a single slim slot so that you can use it as a phone.

Price: Rs 35500

Deal: Rs 18999

6. TCL Tab 10

With 5500 mAh battery and Helio P22 Octa Core 2.0Ghz processor, this is a great tablet if you are looking for something pocket friendly. TCL TAB 10’s high-speed LTE & Wi-Fi network gives you a super-smooth connection. 5MP+5MP camera setup coupled with an advanced dual K Class speaker system provides an immersive audio & video experience. Adaptive brightness ensures that no matter if it's day or night, your screen is perfectly bright so you can always view it in comfort.

Price: Rs 25999

Deal: Rs 7999

7. 2021 Apple 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad

Another amazing addition to this cattery is this 10.2-inch tab by Apple. It has an A13 bionic chip with a neural engine. It also has 256GB storage, stereo speakers, and 10 hours of battery life.

Price: Rs 30900

Deal: Rs 27900

Explore your creative side with these sleek and technologically advanced tablets by top brands in the industry. With the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, 2022, going on, you can get these tablets at discounted prices.

