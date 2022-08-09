Although the summers are over and winters are coming, you should buy air conditioners this offseason if you want them at discounted prices. Especially if you buy it in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022. We have listed some really well reviewed air conditioners from the top brands in the market. Make your home cool and breezy and forget about humidity. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is live now!

7 Quality Air Conditioners At Budget Rates In Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022

1. AmazonBasics 1.5 Ton 3 Star 2021 Inverter Split AC

This is a split 1.5 Ton air conditioner with inverter compressor that has variable tonnage technology for faster cooling. It has a 100% copper condenser with extended lifespan to ensure that the air conditioner is protected in all weather conditions. Enjoy multiple operating modes like auto mode, fan mode, dry mode and sleep mode for specialized needs, with this AC. The four stage filtration system with micro dust anti-bacterial filters help to keep out both visible & invisible dust & other pollutants.

Price: Rs 52999

Deal: Rs 27499

2. Samsung 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC

This 1.5 ton split AC is suitable for middle sized rooms. This air conditioner uses the next generation R32 refrigerant, which helps conserve the ozone layer and has a low impact on global warming. It comes with an easy filter plus which is located outside, on the top, so it can easily be taken out and cleaned. Its dense mesh keeps the heat exchanger clean and an anti-bacterial coating helps protect you against dangerous airborne contaminants.

Price: Rs 62990

Deal: Rs 35490

3. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The copper condenser coil provides better cooling and requires low maintenance. It has a special feature of 4 in 1 convertible cooling mode, turbo cool mode, comfort sleep mode, has self diagnosis feature and dust filter. This is an environmentally friendly AC and does not contribute to ozone depletion.

Price: Rs 70000

Deal: Rs 40299

4. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd Split AC with Inverter comes with a variable speed compressor which automatically adjusts power depending on room temperature & heat load. It is energy efficient, low noise operation and elegant design. The Golden Fins Evaporator & Condenser Coils in this AC ensures better cooling performance, requires low maintenance and enhances durability of the product. This has a 10m long air throw, 4-way air swing, turbo cool, low gas detection and clean filter indication.

Price: RS 60990

Deal: Rs 36490

5. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner

This Wi-Fi in-built split AC has a variable speed inverter compressor which adjusts power depending on heat load. It is most energy efficient and has lowest-noise operation. This device has a hands-free operation and voice control with ALexa and Google Assistant. It comes with a copper condenser coil with Shield Blu Technology that enhances durability.

Price: Rs 59400

Deal: Rs 42990

6. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner

The copper wire in this split AC comes with an ocean black protection that prevents rust & corrosion, increases durability and gives uninterrupted cooling. It is most energy efficient and has lowest-noise operation. It also has an anti-virus protection and HD filter with 6-in-1 cooling technology.

Price: Rs 75990

Deal: RS 43990

7. Havells Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

This is the only window AC is on the list because it deserves an equal importance and caters to the needs of those with a different taste. This is a non-inverter window AC which is economical, easy to install and has an elegant design. The R32 refrigerant has been used in this AC which is environment friendly and has no ozone depletion potential and low global warming potential.

Price: Rs 40990

Deal: Rs 26500

For most people using air conditioners, a major component of the electricity bill is contributed by the air conditioners. If you are someone who is worried about high electricity bills buying an energy-efficient air conditioner makes much more sense to you. With the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, 2022, going on, you can get energy efficient air conditioners at discounted prices.

