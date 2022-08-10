Washing machines are one of the most essential electrical appliances that you can have at your home, but investing in them requires proper research as they tend to be on the higher side of the price range. But, if you buy it in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 you will be saving a lot. We have listed some really well reviewed washing machines from the top brands in the market. Make your life easy and comfortable with these top rated appliances. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is live now!

7 Best Washing Machines At Discounted Rates In Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022

1. Bosch 8 kg 5 Star 1400RPM INVERTER TOUCH CONTROL Fully Automatic Front Load

This fully automatic front load washing machine is for a large load of clothes. Its anti tangle function keeps clothes free from tangles and damage. It gives a hygienic wash to your clothes with 99.99% bacteria reduction. The anti-vibration side panels reduce noise and vibration to a minimum. It has one of the shortest wash cycles upto 65% faster, without compromising on cleaning quality. The uniquely designed drums are tough on stains & gentle on your clothes.

Price: Rs 58490

Deal: Rs 35990

2. Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

This fully-automatic top load washing machine has a high spin speed and low drying time. It had 8 washing programs and came with a washer unit, a user manual and warranty card. The aquabeat wash feature ensures thorough cleaning, and fresh clothes after each wash. The one touch wash program can weight the load accurately and accordingly select the appropriate washing program. There is a magic filter in the washer to effectively trap dirt while washing the clothes,so every load of cloth comes out perfectly dirt-free.

Price: Rs 20000

Deal: Rs 13490

3. Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

This 5 Star energy rated washing machine comes with 12 wash programs which are Daily, Heavy, Delicates, Whites, Hard Water Wash, Eco Wash, Woolens, Bed Sheet, Rinse +Spin, Spin, Wash Only, Aqua Store. It has 6th sense smart sensors that automatically senses and indicates low voltage & water conditions. You can operate the entire system with 3 simple buttons.

Price: Rs 20300

Deal: Rs 17690

4. Samsung 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter, Hygiene Steam Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

This fully-automatic front load washing machine is powered by a digital inverter and hygiene steam technology. It gives your clothes a really deep and hygienic clean with steam. Enjoy greater energy efficiency, less noise and a long-lasting performance. Stop wasting detergent and avoid the tedious task of cleaning the detergent drawer, with its stay clean drawers. It also has a child safety lock, delay end mode, quick wash, intensive wash, pre wash and rinse and soak options.

Price: Rs 40300

Deal: Rs 27990

5. AmazonBasics 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

This is a fully automatic top load washing machine that has a high spin speed and faster drying time. It has an LED display panel that informs and alerts of the progress of the wash cycle and is easy to read even in low light.

Price: Rs 25000

Deal: Rs 11999

6. IFB 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

This washing machine comes with a tro shield protection, 4 years complete machine warranty, 10 years motor warranty and 10 years spare part support. It has 6 washing programs, a 3d wash system, deep clean technology and aqua spa therapy. This appliance is also energy saving and water saving.

Price; Rs 21390

Deal: Rs 18590

7. LG 9 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

If you are not comfortable with a fully automatic system this semi-automatic washing machine is just for you. It is much more economical, energy saving and suitable for a large wash load. It comes with a higher spin speed and faster drying facility. This has 3 simple washing programs and involves manual effort.

Price: Rs 22990

Deal: Rs 15489

Research thoroughly based on the washing load you have and your comfort with technology and accordingly choose your washing machine from the ongoing sale. With the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, 2022, going on, you can get energy efficient washing machines at discounted prices.

