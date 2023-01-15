Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Top 10 Smartphones to Grab at Great Discounts

Gone are the days when smartphones were a luxury; now they are a necessity. In fact, ask anyone the question, 'if you could choose to bring only one thing with you to an island, what would you bring?' The most common answer would be “my smartphone!” Many people's day starts with snoozing their alarms off and ends with scrolling down social media handles. It can be said that mobile phones have become an important part of our lives, which is why people don't hesitate to spend big bucks on buying smartphones with amazing and unique features. If you have been waiting for discounts on your dream mobile phone, your wish has come true. Amazon is offering great offers on the occasion of Republic Day. Get your hands on the best smartphone at reasonable prices with the Amazon Republic Day sale 2023. Top Premium-Quality Smartphones to Buy at Amazing Prices With Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023

1. OnePlus 10R 5G OnePlus 10R 5G has all the features a smartphone user could ask for. Its 50 MP main camera and 16 MP front selfie camera make it the perfect choice for millennials. This high-end smartphone has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. So, you can click as many photos as you want and download apps without worrying about your phone lagging due to too many applications. This model's 5G, 4G LTE cellular technology provides higher speed and makes the smartphone work smoothly. The forest green color of this phone gives an eye-catching shine that is bound to be a conversation starter.

Original Price: Rs 38,999 Offer Price: Rs 32,999

If you love black, sleek mobile phones, this is an excellent pick for you. With a versatile 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad camera setup, it is a great smartphone for photography enthusiasts. It comes with splendid features like 6GB RAM, 128GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 1TB, and a dual sim card. With the Android 12 One UI 4.1 operating system, this smartphone promises great output and smooth working.

Original Price: Rs 15,499 Offer Price: Rs 12,999 (as of 14/01/2023 17:04 IST)

Original Price: Rs 69,900 Offer Price: 59,999 (as of 14/01/2023 11:52 IST)

Original Price: Rs 27,990 Offer Price: Rs 20,999 (as of 14/01/2023 11:52 IST)

Original Price: Rs 15,990 Offer Price: Rs 12,490 (as of 14/01/2023 11:52 IST)

Original Price: Rs 20,990 Offer Price: Rs 15,490 (as of 14/01/2023 11:52 IST)

Original Price: Rs 1,71,999 Offer Price: Rs 99,999 (as of 14/01/2023 11:52 IST)

Original Price: Rs 79,999 Offer Price: Rs 54,999 (as of 14/01/2023 11:52 IST)

Original Price: Rs 18,999 Offer Price: Rs 12,999 (as of 14/01/2023 11:52 IST)

Original Price: Rs 18,999 Offer Price: Rs 12,999 (as of 14/01/2023 11:52 IST)