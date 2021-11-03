Amazon India ships real passport on the order of passport cover

by Karan Sharma   |  Updated on Nov 03, 2021
   
Amazon India ships real passport on the order of passport cover
We have heard many cases of people being deceived into ordering expensive products on Amazon. In the latest development, we have noted that the company is delivering actual products on ordering the cover of the device. Yes we know that sounds crazy but the news is real, the e-commerce company has delivered an original passport on the order of passport cover. Mithun Babu from Kaniyampatta, Wayanad had a different experience. On October 30, Gemini ordered a passport cover from Amazon. The order was received on November 1 and it was a shock for Mithun

Amazon ships original passport with cover 

The news was first covered by Malayalam news Mathrubhumi. According to the report, Mithun ordered a Leather Travel Passport Holder with a wallet on October 30 and when he received the order he found out that the passport cover includes an original passport. The cover was the original passport of Muhammad Salih, a native of Kunnamkulam, Thrissur. His father's name is Basheer. 

God knows how Amazon has shipped an original passport to a customer. This can be a fault from the retailer side because there is a fair amount of chance that the retailer must have packed his own passport mistakenly. A passport is one of the most important documents which has to be kept very precisely. 

Mithun, the customer who has ordered the passport cover has confirmed that he is going to send it to the address available on the passport. Popular tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared the story on his tweet and his post is now flooded with amazing comments. Some users commented that they are going to order car covers and some said that they have already ordered the iPhone 13 Pro Max cover. Amazon has yet to say anything about the matter we will keep you posted if the officials release any statement about the matter. 

