Asus ROG Ranger BP3703G gaming backpack review; gaming on the go redefined

Asus is known for offering a wide range of products like laptops, PC components, gaming accessories, gaming smartphones, phones, and a lot more among others. The company is known for its ROG laptop and accessories across the globe and it’s one of the best brands when it comes to gaming accessories. I have been covering products from the brands for the past several years and I must say that the products are always outstanding when it comes to performance. Keeping the need of gaming enthusiasts, the company launched new accessories and today in this article I’m going to talk about the ROG Ranger BP3703G. It’s a backpack that’s built for gamers who love to keep their gaming accessories intact and carries it around for esports tournaments and other uses.

The company has shared one unit of ROG Ranger BP3703G with me so that I can play around and get you all the aspects of the gaming backpack. For your kind information, the ROG Ranger BP3703G comes with a price tag of Rs 19,928 on Amazon and other e-commerce websites. In this article, I will bring you a comprehensive review of the gaming accessory, which might make it clear whether it's a good investment or not.

Design and material

I received the Asus ROG Ranger BP3703G backpack in a huge box and that is what excited me. It’s a full-size bag that has enough space to accommodate your gaming accessories including your gaming keyboard, mouse, laptop and other essential devices. The exterior of the backpack is made of 1680D Polyester weave, which makes the bag water repellent and scratch-resistant, along with a water repellent zip, which means you need not have to worry about taking the bag while it's drizzling.

To ensure double safety it also houses a rain cover at the bottom zip for all-weather protection. Both sides have small compartments that allow you to place the charging hubs without opening the main compartment. The Asus ROG Ranger BP3703G backpack is around 1.94KG which might sound huge but the comfort of the backpack is the major talking point. When I wore the bag for the first time I didn’t feel any pressure on my spine or the shoulder which was a complete flabbergasting experience for me and that part earns a lot of points from my side.

The padded shoulder straps are comfortable and you can easily adjust them depending on your height. You can see the ROG brands almost everywhere on the backpack. Besides, there is a small detachable pocket that can be used as a separate accessory altogether, it comes with a fabric brace that allows you to use it as a side bag. The design of the Asus ROG Ranger BP3703G backpack is very interesting and the comfort has impressed me to the core. So it is worth saying that Asus has done some really good engineering with the design and comfort.

What’s inside the Asus ROG Ranger BP3703G backpack?

The Asus ROG Ranger BP3703G backpack is divided into two partitions, the first part houses numerous pockets which are capable of holding small items like a gaming mouse, gaming headphones, wires, power banks, and a lot more things. It also has a detachable pouch which can be removed to fit in more items perfect at the place.

There is an internal light strip which will help you in finding things just in case you are in bad lighting condition. The backpack has a cable pass-through compartment which will help you in charging the device from a power bank. The first part of the Asus ROG Ranger BP3703G backpack has an ample amount of room to accommodate a 15-inch laptop along with the charger and gaming accessories like keyboard, headphones and other kinds of stuff.

Talking about the second compartment, it isn’t a very big compartment but it does have enough room to accommodate a 17-inch big laptop. This compartment seems to be congested as compared to the previous one, but it’s for a reason. The sleek design fits the laptop tightly in the pocket which makes it sturdy enough. It's surrounded by enough padding to resist decent falls. I’m not cooking it up, I do have tried it with my Asus gaming laptop. Thank God for its working perfectly, but that doesn’t mean that you can throw the backpack from the second floor of your build and expect the same results.

RGB Aura Light

Let's acknowledge the elephant in the room, Yes! The RGP Aura lighting is the biggest talking point for the Asus ROG Ranger BP3703G backpack. The gaming accessory does come with its iconic Aura Lighting with remote control. The bold ROG log at the front does spill some light which might be the biggest reason to lure more attraction. It’s one of the fascinating things which you can proudly flaunt in front of your gamer friends.

The RGB Aura lighting comes with seven preset effects and a choice of eight striking colours. It is also capable of setting the brightness automatically and react to ambient lighting conditions. You can manage everything with the help of the touch controller. It can be stored inside the side pocket, but do note that you need to attach a power supply if you want to keep the lights on while going out. According to the company, a fully charged 10,000mAh power bank can light up the RGB lights for up to 24 hours on a full charge which is quite decent.

What do I think about the Asus ROG Ranger BP3703G Gaming backpack?

Going with the features, material quality, and the amount of space in the ROG Ranger BP3703G gaming backpack I must say that I’m very impressed with the company. This is a perfect gaming backpack that can fit in all your necessary gaming accessories and looks charming at the same time. It's durable, comfortable, and has a removable pouch as well. The company has made sure to check all the boxes before launching the accessory in the global market.

The price tag of Rs 19,999 might make a big hole in your pocket, but if you’re looking for something in this same price range then it is one of the best deals in the market. In case you’re not ready to pay such a big amount for a gaming backpack then you can also opt for other gaming backpacks from Asus that start at Rs 1,999.