Asus VivoBook K15 OLED Review; sleek design with powerful performance

Taiwanese tech giant Asus has recently expanded its consumer laptop portfolio with the launch of the new VivoBook K15 OLED in the Indian market. This is ASUS’s first VivoBook line-up with an OLED display in India, strengthening the brand’s commitment to making OLED more accessible to the masses by introducing it at an affordable price of Rs 46,990. Asus has also shared one unit with us so that we can get the experience of the laptop and come up with a detailed review. In this article, we have shared our experience with the Asus VivoBook K15.

VivoBook K15 OLED Sleek Design

ASUS VivoBook K15 OLED joins the VivoBook S15 series, yet it offers a unique design with multi-colour options. Special consideration is given to the laptop’s design and colours. Its chassis or you can say the frame of the laptop is a combination of aluminum alloy and plastic to ensure a lightweight yet durable design.

The VivoBook K15 OLED comes with a sleek design and looks premium, we have received the Transparent Silver colour shade but it’s also available in Indie Black and Hearty Gold colour options. The 15-inch display comes with a bezel-less design and looks premium. The newly launched laptop comes with three Type-A USB ports, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio output jack, HDMI output, and a microSD card reader. The laptop doesn’t come with a detachable battery setup as the rear panel is sealed completely. The overall look and feel of the VivoBook K15 OLED impressed us. We really loved it.

VivoBook K15 OLED Display Features

The new K15 OLED flaunts a 15.6-inch Full HD OLED screen that sports a 0.2ms response time. The company claims that it delivers accurate colours and deep contrasts as the new OLED display covers 100% DCI-P3 gamut, and is PANTONE Validated for superior colour accuracy. Furthermore, it offers a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio with VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification, which supports up to 500 nits of white point brightness and 0.0005 nits of deep black colours. Thanks to TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light and flicker-free visuals.

Take your viewing experience on a new VivoBook K15 OLED, we can say that the company has done a great job with the laptop. The screen is so bright that you need to decrease the brightness to 70-75 percent. The viewing experience of the laptop is very impressive, we have enjoyed most of the time watching 4K on the laptop and binge-watching content across different platforms. Overall we loved the display quality of the laptop, we have also played some of the games and we can say that the gaming experience of the device is impressive.

VivoBook K15 OLED Powerful performance

The VivoBook K15 OLED is powered by up to quad-core 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, which offers a Turbo boost frequency of up to 4.7 GHz. The integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics delivers considerably better graphics performance, up to 2x over Intel’s previous generation embedded graphics solution. The laptop is paired with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and a super-fast PCIe SSD solution and you get a powerful machine capable of delivering impressive performance. In addition, for those who require additional storage alongside the zippy SSD, the new laptop also ships with a 1TB SATA HDD.

While the one which we have received comes with an Intel Core i3 11th Gen processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. Yes, you read it correctly, but the performance of the device was pretty impressive, as we didn’t face any issues with the smooth flow of the device. We have used the device for more than 2 weeks and most of the typing work was done on the VivoBook K15 OLED. However, if you’re looking for a laptop for working and gaming both then we must suggest you go for the higher configuration model like the one that comes with the Intel Core i7 chipset. Besides, the laptop works fabulously and we really liked the hardware-software combination.

ASUS Intelligent Performance Technology (AIPT) is an efficient thermal design and power-saving solution. It uses ASUS’ exclusive algorithms, combined with five to nine smart sensors, an aerodynamic IceBlades fan design and up to a 65-watt power supply, to intelligently increase CPU performance with improved stability while enabling all-day battery life and a quieter and cooler laptop. With ASUS Intelligent Performance Technology, your laptop could run in high-performance status, as long as you need.

Verdict

As mentioned above we have used the device for more than 2 weeks and the overall experience of the VivoBook K15 OLED was impressive. Be it looks, specifications, software, or features the brand has to ensure that the device comes prepared for all types of circumstances. We haven't faced any difficulties while using the device, it comes with a fingerprint scanner on the touchpad to ensure better security and one-touch unlocking. However, on the flip side if you are looking for a gaming laptop for high-end gaming performance then we must suggest you go for the ROG series.