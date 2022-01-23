AverMedia PW310P HD webcam Review; Best HD webcam for streaming

AverMedia has recently launched its HD webcam in the Indian market called the PW310P HD webcam. The company promises that the newly launched camera comes with a resolution of 1080 pixels and supports autofocus. To give us a better understanding of the product the AverMedia has shared one device with us so that we can play around and get you a comprehensive review. Let’s have a closer look at the device and see how it performs and is it worth buying one or not.

AverMedia PW310P HD webcam Design

The PW310P HD webcam comes with a traditional rectangular design in a black colour option. The camera module is mounted on a foldable L-shaped angle which allows the users to stick the webcam tightly to their laptop screen or monitor. The angle also houses a tripod mount which will allow you to mount it directly on a tripod or monopod. Besides, better safety, the camera module also comes with a slider that covers the camera. You can slide it in and out whenever you are not using the webcam. The design of the PW310P HD webcam looks cool and premium and the build quality of the device also seems promising to us.

PW310P HD webcam Specifications

Model Name: PW310P

Image Sensor: 1/2.7-inch HD 1080P CMOS sensor, 2MP

Maximum Resolution/Frame Rate: 1920x1080 @30fps

FOV: 73°(D), 66°(H), 41°(V)

Focus Method: Autofocus (7cm ~ Infinite)

Focus sensitivity: 2 seconds

Video Format: MJPEG, YUY2

Microphone: Dual Omnidirectional Stereo Microphones

Microphone Coverage: 3 m/9.8 ft

Firmware Update: Yes

Privacy Shutter: Yes

Swivel Tripod Clip: Yes (360 Pan°; Tripod support: ¼” Thread)

USB Cable Length: Corded USB Type-A Cable Length 2m/6.56ft

Supported System: Windows, macOS, Chrome OS

Dimensions (WxDxH): 87 x 47.5 x 49 mm/ 3.4 x 1.9 x 1.9 in.

PW310P HD webcam Performance

That’s all about the on-paper specifications, let’s jump to the reality. We have used the device for more than three weeks and during our usage, we haven’t faced any issue with the camera. The autofocus works perfectly fine and the video quality of the PW310P HD webcam is also impressive if you’re a streamer or a content creator then you must be going to love the camera quality. You can simply source the camera on OBS and enjoy your streaming sessions. We have used the PW310P HD webcam for online meetings, recording videos, and more. The camera module also comes with a built-in microphone which is strong enough to get the work done. We are very much impressed with the webcam and if your looking for something in the same range then you can consider the PW310P HD webcam.

Live Streamer AX310 performance.



Meanwhile, the company has also shared the Live Streamer AX310 with us which is built for creators and streamers. The audio mixer comes with a 6 track and a fully customizable control panel. The Live Streamer AX310 will ensure you have full control over the live creation process. Be more productive, create more efficiently, master your content. With the help of the mixer, you can control your voice, alerts, music, and also the game sound. You can control the sound as per your requirement. We have used the device and found out that the Live Streamer AX310 is a blessing for all the streamers. It's a one-stop solution to a lot of issues you face during live streaming you can control the voice echo, add music, and more. If you are into content creation and live streaming then this one would be a wise deal for you.