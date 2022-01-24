Benq 28-inch 4K UHD HDRi IPS entertainment monitor Review; Best monitor under 35K budget

Benq the company which is known for offering a wide range of products in the display has recently launched its 28-inch 4K UHD HDRi IPS entertainment monitor in the Indian market to expand its portfolio. The entertainment monitor comes with a plethora of features like a 4K UHD display, AMD Free Sync, 3W stereo speakers, and a lot more among the others. The company has also shared one unit with us to experience the newly launched device and come up with an exclusive review sharing our views on it. So here we are with a comprehensive review of the Benq 28-inch 4K UHD HDRi IPS monitor.

Benq 28-inch 4K UHD HDRi IPS entertainment monitor Design

The Benq 28-inch 4K UHD HDRi IPS monitor comes with a dynamic design with minimal bezels on the top and sides. However, the monitor comes with a thicker chin along with a sensor at the bottom, on the right corner the 4K monitor offers a power button, but apart from that, there functional button at he rear side of the monitor along with a joy stick which will help you to make changes with the settings. But you needn’t have to worry about the buttons because the newly launched monitor comes in handy with a remote that allows you to customize the settings, increase volume, and a lot more. The overall design of the Benq 28-inch 4K UHD HDRi IPS monitor looks premium and attractive to us and we can say that it can be a great-looking monitor on your PC table.

Benq 28-inch 4K UHD HDRi IPS monitor Display features

The newly launched Benq monitor sports a 28-inch 4K IPS panel with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. It comes with an aspect ratio of 16:9 along with HDR support and 90% DCI-P3 Color Gamut. The Benq 28-inch 4K UHD HDRi IPS monitor comes with an array of features that includes Night mode, HDRi Cinema, AMD FreeSync, Racing Mode, Game Mode, and a lot more.

On the connectivity part, the Benq 28-inch 4K UHD HDRi IPS monitor offers USB Type-C with 60W power delivery, 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, a DP 1.4 ports, along with a three-pin port for powering up the device. You can connect the monitor with your PC, console, and cable connection.

Benq 28-inch 4K UHD HDRi IPS monitor Performance

We have used the Benq 28-inch 4K UHD HDRi IPS monitor for 1 week and it was enough for reviewing the device. During our review, we have enjoyed playing games on the Benq 28-inch 4K UHD HDRi IPS monitor and we must say that the refresh rate, clarity, and visuals of the monitor have really impressed us. HDRi Technology is the one that was responsible for enhancing the gaming and cinematic visuals. As the name suggests, the newly launched monitor is majorly focused on content consumption and visuals. The colors are balanced and soothing, we haven’t faced any harshness of brightness, contrast, or saturation of the Benq 28-inch 4K UHD HDRi IPS monitor.

The newly launched 4K monitor comes with a price point of Rs 32,500 on Amazon India and we must say that the Benq 28-inch 4K UHD HDRi IPS monitor hasn’t missed a single chance to impress us. The best part about the monitor was the additional remote which allows you to control the monitor wirelessly you needn’t have to keep clicking the functional buttons manually. The overall experience was fantastic and we love the monitor.