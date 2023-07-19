Best Alarm Clock Apps to Give You A Sound Sleep And Wake You Up From That Sound Sleep

Carrying your alarm clock to the bedside every time has become so outdated. You can not customize it whereas you’re living in the age of customization. You need something where you can change the tone or the frequency of your alarm music and you can set the alarm time for repetitive occasions minutely. The solution to the crisis is also here in the shape of alarm clock apps.

You already have the phone app installed on your phone where you can find the alarm option also. Then what is the need to install alarm apps separately? On the alarm apps, you can find different customizing tools such as there are specific apps for sound sleepers and heavy sleepers. Even in some of the apps, you can find the sleep patterns and can set the alarm time based on that. There are also alarm apps that can provide sound therapy to you take a healthy nap.

But you don’t need to jump from one app to another app for specifying what will be the perfect alarm clock for you. In this article, you’ll get to know about 10 alarm clocks that are in the leading position in the race of alarm clock apps.

What to Look for When Choosing Alarm Clock Apps

Keeping off the snooze

You have definitely faced the habit of taking a snooze after keeping off the alarm after it rang. If you have faced this occurrence, then you have already realized that an extra snooze would not help your cause. If it converts into a long sleep, you may face an adverse situation. Therefore, you would need an alarm clock app that gives a timely ringer to break the cycle.

Smartly selecting your sleep cycle

Specifying your sleep cycle helps you to take sleep of enough duration and your healthy living and work schedule do not clash with each other. Assessing your sleep cycle may take tabular data from a day-to-day manner and take good notes from that. Alarm clock apps are the closest thing that can keep this assessment. Therefore, the apps should possess such parameters.

Customizing the features of the alarm app

Customization is necessary as there can be different sleeping habits of the users and the needs from this kind of app can also be different. If there are certain attributes that can be suitable for different kinds of users then the acceptance of the apps can increase.

10 Best Alarm Clock Apps

1. Alarmy

Pros

This app has a range of missions to keep you awake after breaking your sleep

There are sleep sounds on this app to help you take a better sleep

You can set hard ringtones for the heavy sleepers

Cons

Extra loud effects in the ringtones

A huge number of ads on the app

This app can give you a lot of typical tasks to keep you awake after breaking your sleep. On the other hand, the app has also initiated features where it helps to take a good sleep with the help of music therapy.

As I have mentioned, the snooze option should be disturbed. This app has added some exercise, both mental and physical to keep you holistic self active in the next few minutes after a sleep. It has added tough math problems to solve to keep your brain active. Similarly, it has a step mission or typing mission to keep you active physically after sleep.

You can also find a time reminder to give you a notification of every passing minute after the closing of the alarm. You can also set an extra loud alarm for heavy sleepers. But these features are available on the paid version of the app. In the free version, you can get a few features and a lot of ads on this app.

Download From:

For Android users For iOS users

2. Alarm Clock for Me

Pros

Various features to make your morning a proper morning

The alarm will work even if the app gets off

Range of clock widgets

Cons

Lots of ads in the free version

This app can make your mood optimum for bringing a proper morning-readiness to you. At first, you can set your favorite music as the alarm tone and when it is ringing, it will fill your whole phone screen with beautiful clock widgets. This app can give you a proper update on happenings around you as you can make your plan based on that.

For the nighttime, you can sleep with your favorite music ringing in your ears and you can activate the perfect bedtime reminder on this app. Like the previous app, it has also math exercises for keeping your mind ready after sleep and a shake alarm option that keeps you physically active after sleep.

Though, some of these features are available in the free version. To get full access, you need to take a premium subscription.

