Designer clothes are a status symbol for many people, and they can be a great way to express your personal style. But with so many different apps and websites out there, it can be hard to know where to start.

There are a number of apps that allow you to shop for designer clothes from the comfort of your own home. These apps offer a wide variety of brands and styles, so you're sure to find something you love.

15 best app for designer clothes

1. Farfetch

Pros:

Wide selection of designer brands

Easy-to-use interface

Competitive prices

Global shipping

Cons:

Can be expensive

Not all brands are available in all countries

Customer service can be slow

Farfetch is an online luxury fashion retailer that was founded in 2008. The company has a wide selection of designer clothing, footwear, accessories, and home goods from over 500 brands. Farfetch also offers a curated selection of vintage and discontinued items.

One of the best things about Farfetch is its wide selection of brands. You can find everything from high-end fashion designers like Gucci, Prada, and Dior to more affordable brands like Alexander Wang and Stella McCartney. The company also has a good selection of lesser-known brands that you might not be able to find elsewhere. The company often offers discounts and promotions, and you can also find pre-owned items at a fraction of the retail price.

2. Net-a-Porter

Pros:

High-quality designer clothing

Exclusive brands

Excellent customer service

Fast shipping

Cons:

Can be very expensive

Not all brands are available in all countries

Sale selection can be limited

Net-a-Porter is a luxury fashion retailer that was founded in 2000. The app uses artificial intelligence to recommend items that you might like based on your past purchases and browsing history. Net-a-Porter is known for its high-quality products, excellent customer experience, and innovative marketing campaigns.

One of the unique features of Net-a-Porter is its editorial content. The company publishes a weekly magazine called Porter, which features fashion news, trends, and interviews with celebrities and fashion designers. Net-a-Porter also has a team of stylists who create shoppable looks and write blog posts about vintage fashion and lifestyle.

3. MatchesFashion

Pros:

Wide selection of designer brands

Excellent customer service

Fast shipping

Frequent sales

Cons:

Can be expensive

Not all brands are available in all countries

Website can be difficult to navigate

MatchesFashion only works with a select group of brands, which means that you can be sure that the products you find on the app are of the highest quality. The app uses artificial intelligence to recommend products that you might like based on your past purchases and browsing history.

The app has a rewards program that gives you points for every purchase you make. These points can be redeemed for discounts on future purchases. The app offers live shopping events, where you can watch fashion experts and celebrities showcase the latest trends. The app offers a virtual try-on feature, which allows you to see how clothes will look on you before you buy them.

4. Mytheresa

Pros:

High-quality designer clothing

Exclusive brands

Excellent customer service

Fast shipping

Cons:

Can be very expensive

Not all brands are available in all countries

Sale selection can be limited

Mytheresa is a luxury fashion retailer that was founded in 1998. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and has offices in London, New York, and Los Angeles. The app uses artificial intelligence to recommend products that you might like based on your past purchases and browsing history.

The app offers a "See Now, Buy Now" feature, which allows you to purchase runway looks immediately after they are shown at fashion shows like vogue runway and

NY fashion show. The app offers a "Personal Shopper" service, where a stylist will work with you to create a wardrobe that suits your individual style.

5. SSENSE

Pros:

Wide selection of designer brands

Excellent customer service

Fast shipping

Frequent sales

Cons:

Can be expensive

Not all brands are available in all countries

The website can be difficult to navigate

SSENSE's CEO is Davide De Sole, who is the former CEO of Gucci. De Sole is a visionary leader who has helped to make SSENSE one of the most successful online luxury fashion retailers in the world. The company's name is a reference to the French word "sens", which means "sense" or "feeling". The name reflects the company's focus on providing a unique and personalized shopping experience for its potential customers.

SSENSE's mission is to "curate the world's most relevant luxury fashion". The company does this by offering a wide selection of high-quality products from the most sought-after brands. SSENSE also offers a personalized shopping experience that allows customers to find the perfect items for their individual style. SSENSE's target market is affluent consumers who are interested in high-quality fashion. The company's products are priced accordingly, but SSENSE also offers a variety of sales and promotions throughout the year.

6. Bergdorf Goodman

Pros:

High-quality designer clothing

Exclusive brands

Excellent customer service

In-store shopping option

Cons:

Can be very expensive

Not all brands are available on the online platform

Sale selection can be limited

Bergdorf Goodman is a New York institution with a rich history. The store was founded in 1899, and it has been a popular destination for shoppers ever since. This history adds to the cachet of the Bergdorf Goodman brand.

Some of the most famous examples include "Breakfast at Tiffany's", "Sex and the City", and "The Devil Wears Prada". The store has hosted fashion shows for Vogue Runways, art exhibitions, and cultural events. In 2014, the store opened the Bergdorf Goodman Gallery, which showcases the work of emerging and established artists. The store carries various clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products from known fashion designers from over 600 brands.

7. Nordstrom

Pros:

Wide selection of designer brands

Good prices

In-store shopping option

Free shipping and returns

Cons:

Not all brands are available on the online platform

Sale selection can be limited

Customer service can be slow

The Nordstrom app is a free mobile app that allows you to shop for Nordstrom's wide selection of clothing, shoes, accessories, and home goods from your phone or tablet. The app offers a number of features that make shopping at Nordstrom more convenient and enjoyable.

You can easily find the products you're looking for by searching by keyword, category, or brand. The app will recommend products based on your past purchases and browsing history. You can purchase items and check out without having to leave the app. You get free shipping on orders over $50, and free returns on all orders. The app offers exclusive deals and discounts that you won't find on the Nordstrom website.

8. Revolve

Pros:

Wide selection of trendy brands

Good prices

Frequent sales

Fast shipping

Cons:

The quality of clothing items can be inconsistent

Customer service can be slow

Not all brands are available in all countries

Revolve is free to download and use. However, some products are more expensive than others. For example, a pair of jeans from Free People might cost $100, while a dress from Balmain might cost $500. The Revolve app is a great way to shop for fashion on the go.

The app has a wide selection of brands, personalized recommendations, and live shopping events. Plus, shipping and returns are free. Revolve is a vintage fashion app that allows users to shop for clothing, shoes, and accessories from a variety of their favorite brands.

9. Shopbop

Pros:

Wide selection of designer brands

Good prices

Frequent sales

Fast shipping

Cons:

The quality of clothing items can be inconsistent

Customer service can be slow

Not all brands are available in all countries

Shopbop is an online fashion retailer that sells a wide variety of clothing, shoes, and accessories from over 600 brands, including many high-end designers. The Shopbop app allows users to shop for these products on their mobile devices.

Shopbop is owned by Amazon, and it is one of the most popular fashion apps in the world. The app has over 10 million active users, and it generates over $1 billion in annual revenue. Shopbop is known for its wide selection of designer brands, and it offers a variety of exclusive deals and discounts. The app has been praised for its user-friendly interface and its personalized recommendations.

10. ASOS

Pros:

Wide selection of brands, both designer and high street

Good prices

Frequent sales

Fast shipping

Cons:

The quality of clothing items can be inconsistent

Customer service can be slow

Not all brands are available in all countries

The ASOS app offers a virtual try-on feature that allows you to see how clothes will look on you before you buy them. This is done by using augmented reality technology to superimpose the clothes onto your body. The ASOS app offers personalized styling advice based on your personal style and preferences. This advice is provided by ASOS's team of stylists, who can help you create outfits that flatter your body type and complement your lifestyle.

The ASOS Marketplace is a section of the app where you can find clothes and accessories from independent designers and brands. This is a great way to find unique pieces that you won't find anywhere else. The ASOS app offers live shopping events, where you can watch models and influencers try on clothes and answer questions from viewers.

11. Zalora

Pros:

Wide selection of brands, both designer and high street

Good prices

Frequent sales

Fast shipping

Cons:

The quality of clothing items can be inconsistent

Customer service can be slow

Not all brands are available in all countries

Zalora Credits are a virtual currency that can be used to purchase items on the Zalora app. Credits can be earned by completing tasks, such as following Zalora on social media or reviewing products. Zalora PayLater is a payment option that allows you to buy items now and pay for them later. PayLater is interest-free for up to 30 days, and it is available to Zalora members who have been approved for the service.

Zalora Stylist is a personal styling service that provides you with personalized recommendations based on your style and preferences. Stylists can help you create outfits, find the perfect gift, or even just give you some fashion advice. Zalora Live is a live shopping platform where you can watch models and influencers try on clothes and answer questions from viewers. This is a great way to get inspiration for your next outfit and to learn more about the latest fashion trends.

12. Lyst

Pros:

Allows you to shop from multiple designer websites in one place

Good prices

Frequent sales

Easy-to-use interface

Cons:

Not all brands are available on the platform

Customer service can be slow

Lyst allows users to create collaborative wishlists with friends and family. This is a great way to share your fashion inspiration with others and get their feedback on your style. Lyst's "Shop the Look" feature allows users to see where to buy the clothes and accessories they see on celebrities, influencers, and other users. This is a great way to find the latest fashion trends and discover new brands.

Lyst allows users to set price alerts for items they are interested in. This way, users will be notified when the price of an item drops or goes on sale. Lyst's "Wishlist Curation" feature allows users to have their wish lists curated by Lyst's team of fashion experts. This is a great way to get personalized recommendations for items that you might like.

13. The RealReal

Pros:

Sells authenticated designer clothing

Good prices

Frequent sales

Easy-to-use interface

Cons:

Not all brands are available on the platform

Shipping can be slow

Customer service can be slow

The RealReal is the world's largest marketplace for authenticated luxury resale. This means that all of the items on the app have been authenticated by The RealReal's team of experts, so you can be sure that you are getting the real deal. The RealReal offers a "Buy Now, Pay Later" option that allows you to purchase items now and pay for them over time. This is a great option if you want to buy a luxury item but don't have the cash on hand.

The RealReal also allows you to consign your own luxury items. This is a great way to make some extra money and declutter your closet. RealReal offers a personal stylist service that can help you find the perfect luxury item for your wardrobe. This is a great option if you're not sure what you're looking for or if you want some help putting together an outfit.

14. Vestiaire Collective

Pros:

Sells authenticated designer clothing

Good sale prices

Frequent sales

Easy-to-use interface

Cons:

Not all brands are available on the platform

Shipping can be slow

Customer service can be slow

Vestiaire Collective offers a Price Match Guarantee on all items sold on the app. This means that if you find the same item for a lower price on another website, Vestiaire Collective will match the price. All items sold on Vestiaire Collective are authenticated by the company’s team of experts. This means that you can be sure that you are getting the real deal.

Vestiaire Collective offers free shipping on all orders over €100. This is a great way to save money on shipping costs. Vestiaire Collective offers a team of appraisers who can help you value your luxury items. This is a great way to get an accurate valuation of your items before you sell them. Vestiaire Collective publishes a magazine that features articles on fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. This is a great way to stay up-to-date on the latest trends and to learn more about the luxury resale market.

15. ThredUp

Pros:

Sells secondhand designer clothing

Affordable prices

Frequent sales

Easy-to-use interface

Cons:

The quality of clothing can be inconsistent

Shipping can be slow

Customer service can be slow

ThredUp offers "Clean Out Kits" that you can use to ship your clothes to the company for free. This is a great way to declutter your closet and get some extra money for your clothes. ThredUp has a wide selection of brand-name clothes, including labels like Nike, Adidas, and J.Crew. This is a great way to find high-quality clothes at a fraction of the retail price.

ThredUp has a comprehensive size guide that can help you find the right size for your clothes. This is a great way to avoid disappointment when you receive your order. ThredUp offers free shipping on all orders over $50. This is a great way to save money on shipping costs.

What to look for when choosing an app for designer clothes

Here are some things to look for when choosing an app for designer clothes:

Brands: Make sure the app has a wide selection of designer brands that you're interested in.

Price range: Decide how much you're willing to spend on designer clothes. Some apps offer a wide range of prices, while others cater to a more high-end market.

Condition: Some apps sell new designer clothes, while others sell secondhand or pre-owned clothes. Decide what condition you're looking for.

Shipping: Make sure the app offers free shipping or has reasonable shipping rates.

Returns: Make sure the app has a good return policy in case you're not happy with your purchase.

Customer service: Read reviews to see what other potential customers have said about the app's customer service.

Conclusion

There are many great apps available for buying and selling designer clothes. The best app for you will depend on your individual needs and preferences. If you're looking for a wide selection of authenticated luxury resale items, then The RealReal is a great option.

If you're looking for secondhand clothes from a variety of brands, then ThredUp is a good choice. And if you're looking for designer clothes from new and upcoming brands, then YOOX is a great option.

