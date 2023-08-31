Best Audiobook Apps for Those who Are Fond of Listening Stories

The reading habit has always been counted as ‘cool’. Even with urban terms such as ‘geeky’ or ‘nerdy’, the trend of reading has never gone off the page. Legends say if you’re into the reading habit once, there’s no coming back. This applies to each and every age. Topic and medium can be variable but the habit stays the same. Obviously, when you take up a habit, you only want to explore it. In the reading habit, the medium and the external environment can be improved. You would need your own shell while practicing your reading habit. A supportive reading medium would be the icing on the cake. Carrying all the books while traveling in your daily routine is not a viable option. To make this experience better, the introduction of PDF, Djvu, or Epub formats is on the higher side. Books in audio format are not in the second seat.

The advantage of such audiobooks is that you can add a lot of books in one place and you can listen to those while doing your job. In a fast-paced life, that is an advantage by a great leap. You can rewind the listening option again and again without any boringness. And if you see, most of our story reading started in our lives with the listening phenomena from our elders’ mouths. So, the presence of audiobooks on our mobile devices is another stimulator. Here are the 10 best audiobook apps to give you a better experience in listening to your favorite books.

What to look for when choosing audiobook apps

A rich collection of audiobooks

The audiobooks should range from popular genres as well and the books should include renowned authors. More flocks of subscribers may be attracted when it comes to the full version of the audiobooks. So the apps should possess these features.

Synchronization with other apps or devices

The audiobooks should synchronize with other devices also. The principal reason for shifting to audiobooks is continuing the story-reading process in the shape of listening when you don’t have time or you can’t read for other reasons. So, in such cases, synchronization with Apple Watch or CarPlay would boost the acceptability of the audiobook apps.

Customization

Due to customization, users can create their own playlists in the audiobook apps. You can set the narration speed as well as set up a destination of completing a certain number of books in a given time. You can also activate parental control on the app if your kid is also using your device. So customization is a valid need that should be fulfilled.

Pocket-friendly

Being pocket-friendly is a definite need for the apps in current times. Shifting from the physical books to the audiobook apps shouldn't create an extra bother on users' pockets. In the free mode, anyone is aware of the presence of the ads. But the service should not be deterred in this gathering.

10 best audiobook apps

1. Audible

Pros

Advertisement

Rigorous collection of books, podcasts

Listening expect in offline mode

Sleep-timer can be set

cons

Several issues of bug

On the Audible app, you can find books and podcasts from several genres and some special content for the app only. Audible also adds several materials to its app. That can be audiobooks or podcasts. These are known as Audible Originals. This can bring a whole new experience for the book lovers. To cultivate interest, the Audible app updates its libraries every week. Among the available genres, you can find mystery, thriller, romance, mythical, and others.

You can download Audible materials for offline listening. With that, you can attach your Audible account to your Apple Watch. You can also attach your Audible account with your CarPlay. This gives a preferred option of listening to your books or favorite podcasts while doing your own work or driving your car. You can make your customized list on the app and Voila! You can go through your choices anytime.

The play-resume option is also available with the Audible subscription. In this work, the dedicated widgets of the Audible app can help. The main critical point that can hamper your peace of mind on this app is the frequent crashes in presentation.

Download For:

For Android users For iOS users

2. Amazon Kindle

Pros

Reading speed can be measured and probable time to complete a book can be assessed

Can be synced across the devices

Word history can be listened to by holding on to any particular word

cons

Lack of customer support

Amazon Kindle is already famous for its PDF reader app and large collection of books. But recently, the app has released many options for its audiobook monthly subscription. One such option is the Kindle Vella. Over here, you can find many episodes as audiobooks. Mainly, audio versions of short stories are served in the episodes, and in such a string of episodes, the first 3 episodes you can listen to without spending your buck. After the 3rd episode, you'd need to buy Tokens and use those to watch the next episodes.

Advertisement

Amazon Kindle can be synced with several devices. With this advantage, you don't need to save or bookmark the last page you have listened to. Next time, when you will start to listen, the audiobook will start from that position. In the audiobook listening experience, if you feel that some words are out of your knowledge, you can find those words on the Kindle version of the book, and press-and-hold of those words will give you meaning and related etymological history.

Your listening experience can also be enriched in the presence of the time calculator installed on the Amazon Kindle app. After checking your average listening habit, this app can give you a prediction on completing any book. Still, the Amazon Kindle app lacks definite customer support.

Download For:

For Android users For iOS users

3. Spotify

Pros

A large base

Lots of original content

Contents can be customized

cons

Frequent ads

Lack of books compared to other forums

If you have a taste in listening to music, you have obviously come across the Spotify app. So if you consider the reach of this app, then it is worldwide. Even, in the app you won't find a difference between the normal and premium content, only in the free account, frequent ads can hamper you. Now judging the audiobook experience, you will find some genres in the audiobook quality. On Spotify, you will find several language-driven audiobooks and these files can be played across the devices and only one account can be used to play these audiobooks.

Based on the popularity, you will find several subscription fees on the Spotify app such as a subscription plan available for students. Spotify app has curated some dedicated libraries of podcasts and audiobooks. This can help in the study purpose for the students. Apart from that, a customized playlist can be created on the Spotify app. You can download the audiobooks for your offline listening on the app and can be listened to anytime. For iOS users, Apple Watch can be synced with the Spotify app.

Advertisement

Download For:

For Android users For iOS users

4. Kobo Books

Pros

A timer can be set to complete the audiobook listening

Book reviews can be given and checked from the app

Some interesting genres are available

cons

Android interface has been loathed for lack of touch

One audiobook can be bought at a time

Have you ever come across a section named Audiobooks that will change your life or Audiobooks that come alive through an audiobook app? Well, it is a matter of fact that you can find all these genres on the Kobo Books app. On this app, you can find several genres of books and several genres which are innovative. To avoid being lost while reading, the Kobo Books app has added a timer system. You can set a timer as per your choice and after the time is over, you will get a notification or alert about that finish line.

On the Kobo Books app, you can share or rate a particular book or you can read others' reviews on that book. This can determine your choice of any particular book. The audio languages are many and you can be awestruck after seeing that language number on this app. Several other social networking platforms are also added to this app to discuss the performance of the Kobo Books app. But the user interface of the app has faced critical arguments.

Download For:

For Android users For iOS users

5. Google Play Books & Audiobooks

Pros

No need to take a subscription

Resume option is available

Shortcut access can be created using Siri

cons

Not a varied stock of books compared to other audiobook apps

Full versions of certain books are not available

The Google Play Books & Audiobooks app does not require your subscription or personal account to give access to the audiobooks library. That means the app is free. However, if you want to download a title from this library, you need to buy that title. As per the available audiobook, you can enjoy the Pause and Resume button in your audiobook experience on this app.

Advertisement

You can connect the Siri app with the Google Play Books & Audiobooks if you're using an iOS device. Thus, on your command, a listening experience can be enjoyed in your working or driving time. You can keep a tab on the listening progress in the books. About buying any book on this app, you can get points as credit per month with each of your in-app purchases. These points can be used later to avail of extra offers on the purchase. In the free version, you may see a gist version of the book available on many instants.

Download For:

For Android users For iOS users

6. Kuku FM

Pros

Daily update on the audiobook collection

Online downloading and offline listening experience

Separate section for books on competitive exam preparation

cons

Most of the services are available in premium mode

Problematic auto-play option

The Kuku FM app has not aged much but in the meantime, the app has enriched its collection with more than 10,000 audiobooks. You can find a varied collection where a genre of romantic books can be found with a genre of competitive exam books for Indian students. These audiobooks can be listened to in several languages.

In the free mode, you will get the first few episodes of the audiobooks for free but only in the premium mode, you can access the full audiobooks on the Kuku FM app. In the premium mode, the audiobook listening experience is completely ad-free. Another positive part of Kuku FM is the extensive library in this app reformed every day.

On the Kuku FM app, you can avail of the customization by taking tailor-made content of your choice into consideration. You can download audiobooks if you lack time for listening and can listen to those in your free time on this Kuku FM app. But in this newly built app, crashing has become a regular incident.

Download For:

For Android users For iOS users

7. Storytel

Advertisement

Pros

Expanded in more than 25 countries and in both regional and international languages

Several modes are included as exclusive content

Can be synced to several devices such as CarPlay and Apple Watch

cons

Few cases of generic errors on the app

The Storytel app qualifies for the degree by supplying audiobooks in a plethora of languages. These languages can run from the local or regional languages to the international languages. Based on this, you will see the Storytel app taking its grab in more than 25 countries in the case of audiobooks.

To evolve its functions, Storytel has introduced several modes in its service. Among those, the Kids mode should be taken into cognizance. Several short stories or space adventure books are included as audiobooks. Parental control can be imposed if you find more than regular usage of this app by your kids. The icing on the cake is the dark mode to take care of your or your kid's reading eyes. While reading you can add sticky notes or can bookmark the page to remember later. To keep a string on the timing of your listening, the Storytel app has introduced the sleep timer.

You can continue your reading habit by syncing the Storytel app with your Apple Watch or CarPlay app. This mode can give you a better resource for listening to your favorite audiobooks. However, you may find several generic errors on this app.

Download For:

For Android users For iOS users

8. Scribd

Pros

Audiobooks from several genres

Narration or dictation speed can be personalized

Audiobooks can be in-app downloaded

Cons

Not a typical audiobook-collecting app

Audiobooks can be accessed only on the paid version

The Scribd app has dealt with ebooks in several formats and with reports from different corners. You can find a long list of sheet music collections from across the corners. With all these precious collections, you can find several audiobooks on this app. You can find some defining genres and audiobooks of old books on this app. You can change the narration speed as per your choice and to make it a memorable experience, you can also set a timer. These qualities of this app make it a perfect source of your mental calmness.

Advertisement

As the Scribd app has a good collection of sheet music, you can enjoy some music streaming during your audiobook listening spree. You can also download the audiobooks in the app and can listen to those later in offline mode. Even after all these specifications, the Scribd app is better known as an e-book source.

Download For:

For Android users For iOS users

9. Pocket FM

Pros

Live audiobook streaming can give new content a maximum number of times

Playback speed configuration is available

Offline listening service is available

Cons

A limited number of genres

Ad-free qualities are available only in premium mode

The Pocket FM app can give you a live experience of audiobook streaming. The app is quite popular in broadcasting live streaming in both music and audiobooks. Apart from that, you can pick up your favorite audiobook from the available genres on the app. However, the number of genres added on the Pocket FM is quite less compared to other apps. Still, the main genres such as crime, romance, and science fiction can be found. You can control the narration speed of such streaming and if you lack the necessary time to listen then you can download the audiobooks for offline listening experience in the app.

The Pocket FM also gives the premium mode where a smaller number of ads and more original content might attract you to be a subscriber.

Download For:

For Android users For iOS users

10. 24Symbols

Advertisement

Pros

Audiobooks are available in several European languages

Customization can be created

Can be accessed from several devices and in-app download is possible

Cons

A varied collection is absent

The 24Symbols app is known to be a source of ebooks in several languages. Some of this ebook collection can be found as audiobooks on the app. You can access all these ebooks only in the presence of a premium mode and you can create a separate library for yourself in this app with your favorite audiobooks. You can also download those audiobooks and listen to them from your computer, mobile, or tablet devices. The subscription mode is not hard to achieve or hard to cancel.

Download For:

For Android users For iOS users

As a book lover, you’d definitely love these audiobook apps and most of the services of these apps are free to come by. Despite the fact that audiobooks can’t replace physical books but in certain situations, audiobooks can come up as an acceptable option. So, start your journey by choosing one of the apps from the list.