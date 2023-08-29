Best Authenticator Apps to Create a Guard for All Your Apps

In a time when occurrences of privacy breaches are in full steam, authentication has become a primary need against all odds. 2-factor authentication (2FA) is the most common among the authentication types. In mobiles, you would have already faced this authentication type. It can take many shapes such as voice-based 2 Factor Authentication or it can be a simple SMS used as a 2FA. Though, with the modern hack there comes a need to implement more modern authentication types. The Biometry test is one such example.

The role of the authenticator apps is compiled by generating software tokens. More elaborately, it is the one-time password (OTP) generated automatically when we log into accounts differently or make payments through some gateway. These OTPs stay active for a minimum of 30 seconds. The time window is deliberately kept low to diminish the chances of breaching or copying some credentials by hackers.

The authenticator apps should be judged on some parameters and after that, those should be taken into consideration for usage. This article will help you to get the 7 best authenticator apps with the reasons why they are the best.

What Is Multi-Factor Authentication?

While if you're habituated to seeing a passcode after filling in the credentials in 2FA, in multi-factor authentication, you'd find multiple layers to fill up to confirm your identity. The biometric test is one such example. You'd have to put up your credentials first then have to give other biometric elements such as fingerprint scan or iris scan to log in. The elements in biometric tests are unique in nature as these elements change with every individual. You can also include any personal information as the answer to the security questions. So, if you see closely the type of sentinels that can be kept as a guard to the gate of your account, three basic types can be seen :

Something of your knowledge (such as password) Something of your possession (such as the answers to the security questions) Something of your organic presence (such as the biometric elements)

These arrangements are for adding shields over the account entry or on pieces of information. If there's any hacking effort, the hacker will have to breach each and every layer. Missing any layer would land that hacker in nowhere.

How Do Authenticator Apps Work?

In the first step, when the authenticator apps are at work, you will see an OTP(this is called Time-based One-time Passwords (TOTP)) in the first effort of logging in to your account. This OTP is formed with 4 or 6 digits and expires after a few seconds. That means after that duration, the OTP wouldn't work to give the entry. In the presence of Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), you have to put up the OTP and after that, you will have to answer the security questions set up in the gateway.

Now, questions may arise about how those OTPs are generated. The authenticator apps generate those OTPs after getting the nod from the Internet Engineering Task Force. The algorithm in use is standard HMAC-based OTP. Effectively, the role of the authenticator apps ends after transferring the security codes. After that, the concerned websites give you the entry. All authenticator apps generally follow these properties.

What to look for when choosing authenticator apps

Backup of the information submitted

The authenticator apps can be used on multiple devices if the need arises. So backup of the login credentials should be to recover those in the new device. But remember, some apps provide this backup facility. But apps like Google Authenticator do not hold this facility.

Needed security

Robust encryption in the apps helps to preserve the details of the users. The authenticator apps are always at the key points of hackers' attacks. The presence of standards such as FIDO helps to set a bulwark against the nauseating entry of these apps.

Cross-platform usage

The authenticator apps should work in different places such as on mobile, tablet, or in the web version. By this, the set-up layer of security stays in place.

Compliance

Authenticator apps should match the set guidelines and standards. One is the HIPAA Privacy Rule. This rule imposes privacy on someone's medical history and factors related to an individual's health. If there is a certain transaction made on health care for somebody, that also comes under the HIPAA standards. So, the working of the authenticator apps should comply with such rulings.

Robust support system

Such apps maintain a basic layer of protection for privacy. Therefore, if there is any glitch in the settings or any issue in setting up an account, the support system should work robustly. Individuals tend to believe in such apps with their personal information. This is another reason for the support system to be prompt in any complaint that comes up.

7 best authenticator apps

1. 2 FA Authenticator(2FAS)

Pros

Cloud backup of the user's account

The account can be accessed by setting a pin

The app is protected by biometric security or passcodes

cons

Unavailability in authenticating Discord account

Importing issue in account details

2 FA Authenticator(2 FAS) adds the facility of keeping backups of your in the provided cloud storage. So, if you want to change your device without transferring the account details, you can take the backup and restore it to your new device. The 2FAS app is able to sync all the details on all your devices.

As far as the app is concerned, you can secure the app itself with biometric authentication. When you're using the 2 FAS app, it gives you the provision of a Time-based One Time Password using the HOTP algorithm. So, the app does not control the site you want to enter. Even the app does not store the kept passwords or the browsing data. It can add the security layers only.

You don't need an account to use the 2FAS app, you can set the gateway by just keeping a pin. By this step, the app authority has deterred the transfer of the password by sim-swapping. Another few positive parts about using the 2 FAS app are first, the app is available in multiple languages and can be used in offline mode also. However, on a few occasions, the importing of account details has created an issue.

Download For:

For Android users For iOS users

2. Microsoft Authenticator

Pros

Multi-factor authentication is enabled

OTP can work in offline mode

Can access all your Microsoft accounts with one 2FA

cons

iCloud backup is possible but a similar backup option is not available for Android devices

In Microsoft Authenticator, you can see a multi-factor authentication (MFA), that is it needs something of your knowledge, some information on you, and something of your presence. The Microsoft Authenticator app can give you two choices in the first entry - either a notification on your screen sent by the app or you have to approve that notification. Or, you can put the OTP in the box. That is basically a TOTP in nature and sent on the offline mode.

On the Microsoft Authenticator app, you can save the passwords including the passwords set on the Microsoft Edge. You need to log in through your free Microsoft account. Now you can set the password for the Microsoft Authenticator app. The authentication codes used to set up in one device can help to set up the same on multiple devices.

The Microsoft Authenticator app can help you with the autofill settings and for that you need to keep the Authenticator app as the default password autofill provider. You can do that using the Passwords tab in the app. Another advantage of using this authenticator app is that it can work on cert-based authentication. If your institute asks the mobile devices to be registered using the Microsoft Authenticator app then a certification can be issued to validate the entry of all the mobile devices working in the institute. It can attach all the Microsoft apps in one place and there will be no need to log in separately if the passwords are already saved in the app.

Download For:

For Android users For iOS users

3. Google Authenticator

Pros

Quick setup using QR code scanning

All Google accounts can be brought under this authenticator app

Both time-based and counter-based code can be generated

cons

Full camera access is needed

Lack of online backup

The Google Authenticator app can help you take all your Google accounts in one place and keep those protected with a single passcode. But where the app lacks is to take a backup of the saved data from one device to another. Apart from that, you need to scan a QR code to finalize the entry. In multi-factor authentication, you need to scan the QR code first and after that, you will have to put up the six-digit TOTP to confirm the login process. You can sync all your Google accounts by syncing the Authenticator codes which can be accessed from any device.

On the Google Authenticator app, you will see both time-based and counter-based code generation. However, an online backup is hard to find in the Google Authenticator app. That means you can't send all the account details by using this app from one device to another. But, you can use this app for completely free.

Download For:

For Android users For iOS users

4. Authy

Pros

Completely free app

Encrypted backups in the cloud storage

Offline access

cons

An issue in privacy in some places

Issues in backup

The Authy app sets the tone by championing taking the backups in the cloud storage and that is fully encrypted. You can take a backup of all the settings and restore all those settings in any secondary device by entering the account information. So if you authenticate the settings in one single device, it can be used on other devices. Now, the Authy app uses a high-graded encryption mode even after it never stores the passcodes on its internal servers. So, the codes are never compromised.

The app manufacturer clearly has confirmed that the encryption and decryption process happens only on the device of the data. Nothing of it is engaged with cloud storage. So, this is another way to keep the data secured on the Authy app. When you will be using a different device, you will get a separate TOTP to submit and every time, when you use a separate device, the TOTP will be different. You can apply this authentication policy in saving your Bitcoin wallet by using the Authy Authenticator app. The app manufacturing company has joined hands with Bitcoin companies such as Coinbase.

You can add multiple accounts in this app to keep authentic and the Authy app works offline too. But several users have complained about the backup in the app.

Download For:

For Android users For iOS users

5. LastPass Authenticator

Pros

Backups are encrypted

Set up the facility by scanning the QR code

Offline access availability

cons

One-touch login to Apple Watch is not supported

The LastPass Authenticator app adds a two-factor authentication mode for signing in into accounts. The app also lets you safemark any additional device so from next time you don't need to authenticate the device anymore. You can also take a backup of the stored data and sync those with other devices. You will have to activate the app in your primary device by scanning the barcode.

While using the LastPass Authenticator app, you can get the 6-digit codes every 30 seconds. So, logging in is not a hard job with this app. All the backups are saved with encryption. You can log in using the LastPass Authenticator app in offline mode and also by getting SMS codes. However, for iOS users, this app can't provide the service of one-touch Apple Watch access.

Download For:

For Android users For iOS users

6. Duo Mobile

Pros

Several authentication policies

Multi-user deployment service

Backup policies according to OS

cons

Duo Mobile should be activated at first to use the authentication

Access to camera

The Duo Mobile authenticator app has been delivered to be used in large spaces due to its several enterprise characteristics. One is definitely the multi-user deployment. The user identification has been activated on this app by the use of push notifications. Except for push notifications, you can also find passcodes or TOTP as the gateways in the two-factor authentication. The Duo Mobile app adds the 2FA service quite actively. In the institute, due to its deployment, the login history can be accessed from anywhere, from any authenticated device.

The Duo Mobile app also does a thorough security checkup of your Android or iOS device to check for any illegitimate entry into the system. It can also help you in restoring your data. For this, you have to use the Duo Mobile app. Installation of this app is customary. So, you can't use the Authenticator app without activating the Duo Mobile account. But about the security, you can stay assured as you can use your biometry to save things on this app.

Download For:

For Android users For iOS users

7. IPassword

Pros

Face ID or Touch ID can be added as the biometry

Alert if security is breached from anywhere

Can be synced with multiple devices

cons

Not a typical authenticator app

Authentication is available only in the paid version

1Password app is famous for being a password manager app for your social media accounts bank cards or any digital account. But this app also provides an authenticator tab in the paid version. The app provides end-to-end encryption service and to save the accounts inside, you can use a biometric test also to activate a layered authentication.

The 1Password app can take a backup of the details and you can restore those if your device is lost in any situation. The app is also prompt in giving notification if the gateway is breached or tried to be breached.

Download For:

For Android users For iOS users

The risks of two-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication is not a foolproof solution. As it was not for the account holders in Crypto.com. Last year on Crypto. com, 500 accounts were hacked despite the presence of two-factor authentication on those accounts. The result was the loss of more than 30 million USD of cryptocurrencies. So 2FA is not the only solution. Because of human error, privacy can be compromised. As an example, SMS notifications can be added. If your mobile device goes into the hands of any fraudulent individual, he or she can read your SMS-based authentication notification. As a result, your privacy would be breached. False alarms can also jeopardize the situation and you may give up the code. This may also sink you.

2FA or MFA is the present-day trend and the presence of these factors is rightly justified for being stronger than passwords. All the apps discussed here can help you with all their might but you also need to be aware of the situations to take the final call. In that way only, the usage of authenticator apps can be justified.