Best Blood Pressure Apps in 2023

With the advancement of technology, specific works that needed much more supervision or assistance, have come to the fingertips in the presence of modified help. This assistance has come from modern technology. You can find a suitable website, machinery, or app to provide the necessary knowledge to measure or test the parameters. You can find several medical services that can be eased with the help of websites or apps. Measuring blood pressure is one such thing.

Measuring blood pressure(BP) should be a daily schedule to stay up in the common routine. To measure your BP daily, you need either a healthcare professional at your reach or a medical device. Both these are not dearer to your pocket or can be felt superficial from time to time. So you can get help from the blood pressure measuring apps. But when rooting for blood pressure monitoring apps, you’d come across several apps that are misleading. In this article, certain parameters will be discussed, and based on that 7 best blood pressure apps will be added.

Do blood pressure apps really work?

If you believe Harvard Health Publishing's bulletin, then most smartphone apps give misleading results while measuring blood pressure. Even in the market, certain blood pressure measuring apps are being sold as hotcakes still after getting disbanded. So, both popularity and myth have created double whammies. A team of researchers at John Hopkins University School of Medicine researched through several such apps and came to the conclusion that anomalies stay in the apps due to decadence. Specifically, it occurs to occupy a place in the market race. But certain apps in iOS have resulted in better and have provided almost accurate readings while the number of apps with the same property in the Android space is less. So, if the question is whether the BP measuring apps give correct results then the answer is 'yes'. But if you have to be choosy to pick one of that kind.

What to look for when choosing blood pressure apps

Accuracy

The blood pressure apps should be accurate in the reading. Smart apps for measuring blood pressure are already blamed for misrepresentation of the data acquired as the blood pressure. So, in any given situation, these apps should be nearer to the peaks, if not in the accuracy peaks. The technique should be medically supported, not just by scanning using the camera lens.

Data visualization

Due to data visualization, the users are able to take an average value of the blood pressure. Or various aspects of the data can be assessed such as reading from after lunch or before going to sleep at night. Even the data measured in different hands can be compared to get near-about accurate data from the data visualization.

Privacy of stored data

The user credentials should be handled with utmost security and care. Blood pressure is something that should not be spilled publicly. Most individuals would not prefer a wrong turn in such cases. So, privacy should be added carefully to such apps.

Pocket friendliness

The blood pressure apps are just an emergency need or keep tabs on daily readings. In most cases, elderly individuals would prefer to have blood pressure apps installed on their smartphones. So, the subscription rate should be pocket-friendly.

7 best blood pressure apps

1. Blood Pressure App SmartBP

Pros

Can be shared easily through several media

Tags can be attached to segregate

Can be synced with multiple other devices

cons

An issue in the display

Available only on the iOS platform

The SmartBP app puts up a high performance in measuring not only the systolic, and diastolic blood pressure but also other health parameters such as pulse pressure, mean arterial pressure, and Body Mass Index. You can sync the app with other BP measuring instruments such as from Omron. If you see the pattern, medical representatives suggest measuring the blood pressure in certain conditions such as after meals or using the left hand. So the SmartBP app helps to add tags while measuring blood pressure. This helps in registering the blood pressure in other devices and apps such as Apple Healthkit by syncing.

You can share all the measurements with your doctor via text messages or emails in PDF formats. There may be a need for comparison among the results from different months. The SmartBP app has come to a rescue by detailing the results divided into analytics and graphs. These blood pressure reports are also sharable and can be downloaded in several formats.

You can also set reminders for measuring blood pressure on the SmartBP app. However, the minuscule display fonts have created issues for user experience.

Download For:

For iOS devices

2. Qardio Heart Health

Pros

Completely free app

Feedback against test results is added

Can be synced with Google Fit and several other health-monitoring apps

Cons

Bug issues

Lack of sensitivity in taking reading

The premium feature the Qardio Heart Health app brings to the table is that the app is completely free and with the least number of ads. You can find several measurement-taking facilities on the app along with blood pressure monitoring. In measuring the blood pressure, it uses a medically proven method and with the set parameters, you can get a detailed report on your blood pressure. You can share the report including the measured blood pressure and feedback with your doctor or anyone else.

You can measure the functions such as the blood pressure or you can sync the data from other devices or apps such as QardioBase X or QardioSpO2. Or if you want to include the data gained from this app in other health monitoring apps then you have to choose between Google Fit or Samsung Health. So counting on these properties, the Qardio Heart Health app can be accepted as an efficient app for measuring blood pressure. However, lack of sensitivity while measuring blood pressure is one big issue on this criterion.

Download For:

For Android devices For iOS devices

3. Blood Pressure Tracker+

Pros

A note can be added

Medication list if an issue arises

A long list of periodic blood pressure can be regulated

cons

High subscription rate

Available only for iOS devices

The Blood Pressure Tracker + app possesses a unique feature that suggests medication if any anomaly is spotted on the measured value of BP or other factors such as body glucose. The app provides a detailed report if you want to ask for it. This report includes the BP results and results with respect to international medical standards. With this report, you can add short notes and suggest medications as added in the app. Though, self-medication is advised to avoid. But, you can find several options to share those reports with specialists on the Blood Pressure Tracker+ app via email or text.

Blood Pressure Tracker+ app can give you a long history of your measured BP and can show you the average result. From this accumulated result, the median value of your BP can be checked and from that value, your health situation can be determined. To get all of these, you need to spend an extra bucks as the subscription rate is quite high.

Download For:

For iOS devices

4. AVAX Blood Pressure

Pros

Presence of a medication calendar

A monthly health status chart to keep a log of BP measurement

Customization facilities

cons

Many specifications are available only for paid members only

AVAX blood pressure app also adds a minute measurement of your BP and to gather previous data, it allows usage of statistics and analytics. You can download this whole report in PDF and can share it on various platforms. This data export can also be done in CSV or XLSX format in the shape of a table. There is no limit in such data import or export on the AVAX app.

AVAX blood pressure app can be connected to other blood pressure measuring devices by using the Bluetooth option. The various devices of Omron brand can be used on this part and you can get a detailed report on the BP test. But your report will stay between these two mediums only and won't be used for any marketing purpose or won't be handed over to any third-party entities. All the reports or test results will stay as stored in the app and can be accessed for a period. A longer latency on the AVAX blood pressure app account may result in an automatic deletion. You can use all these specialties in the paid membership.

For Android devices For iOS devices

5. Cardio Journal

Pros

Completely free app and without ads

The complete report including graphs and analytics

user-friendly app with an attractive interface

cons

Privacy maintenance is a concern

Available only for iOS devices

The Cardio Journal app can attract a lot of users just for its attractive user interface and that also, without spending a nickel. Apart from that colorful presentation, as far as performance is concerned, you can take the BP measurement using this app and save it in the register. This register may include a long list of your BP results and can provide you with a marked graph. This graph has units such as different lines for systole and diastole. You can add the test results from different times such as morning, afternoon, or night time. The graphical representation will show crests and troughs based on that.

You can also share these results with any specialists in various social media and can save the suggestions given by that specialist on the Cardio Journal app. Overall, this is a simple app that adds some compulsory services in one place. But you need to be careful about the privacy maintenance settings on the Cardio Journal app.

Download For:

For iOS devices

6. Blood Pressure Monitor

Pros

Various technical parts regarding blood pressure can be assessed

Data visualization

Efficient reminder system

cons

Lack of technical support

The Blood Pressure Monitor app gets its upper hand in playing with data. You can get your BP measured and store the results along with other health parameter results on this app. This app can show you a detailed result on the effects of different medications on your body changing your health parameters such as BP. It can also show you results based on your food intake and body position. This app shows you the variance of blood pressure if measured in the left hand or right hand.

Blood Pressure Monitor app shows the measured blood pressure in several periods as a part of a graph. There is no limit on the time period from which the data are picked up. You have to scroll the screen to get the full view of the graph. You can export this graphical representation to your family physician, friends, or family members in different formats. You can also add your family members to your account. There's no need to open multiple accounts for that. You can set reminders in the app itself or can sync with any iPhone reminder app. Still, the app is accused of lagging in providing technical support.

Download For:

For iOS devices

7. High Blood Pressure Diet Tips

Pros

Much information on high and low BP presence in the body

List of protective measures against anomalies

Free app

cons

Not a typical BP-measuring app

Not any data visualization

The High Blood Pressure Diet Tips app can give you one or two pieces of information on the indication of high or low BP in your body. It adds several generalized symptoms that can signify the presence. So if you see such symptoms in your body in recent times, you should be partially sure about your high or low BP. Along with that, it also adds several sections on the risks of hypertension and it can be flagged off from your body. It also adds the go-to measures to avoid severe symptoms resulting from high or low BP. According to your body parameters, this app provides a balanced diet chart. But remember, the High Blood Pressure Diet Tips is not a typical app to measure your BP.

The High Blood Pressure Diet Tips app is completely free.

Download For:

For Android devices

The blood pressure measuring apps have been blamed for failure in their jobs many times. Several medical institutes are against the usage of such apps. But in some cases, in the presence of almost true measurement, these apps can go against the tide. In this article, only those apps have been discussed. But all these apps can't be a substitute for medically proven measurements. So the blood pressure measuring app should be used with reluctance.