Best Blur Faces Apps to Hide The Unwilling And Unwanted Ones From Your Images And Videos

In a video or photo shoot, you may find someone is just photobombing or videobombing on the screen. Several times, any individual who is on the screen may not want his or her face to be visible. In such cases, blurring the face would be one of the ways out if there is no option of cropping in the still shot.

There are multiple such photo editing professional courses that can teach you the whole process in detail but for a short stint, taking a course would not be feasible both for time and pocket. In such a case, the best way is to fetch a blur face app. This type of app can point to a specific face or portion that should be blurred.

There are multiple apps that can blur some parts or faces in a photo specifically or are some apps that can blur both in the photos or videos. In this article, you will come across 10 such apps that can help in the said purpose.

What to look for when choosing blur faces apps

Privacy maintenance

In most cases, the purpose of blurring is to maintain the privacy or will of the concerned individual. Therefore, privacy maintenance should be carried out in the utmost manner in this process. Multiple editing apps can be counted as misnomers of that said purpose. In sensitive cases, the photo editor may not want to reveal his or her identity for the security issue while blurring photos or videos and the apps would show the editor’s identity in some way deliberately. These cases should not be a feature of such apps.

Easy to use

The apps should be easy to use. There can be multiple parameters to give the proper shape and size to blur the face but more photographic details may not be known to everyone. To add proper acceptance to the common users, customization tools should be added to the apps and that should also be in layman’s language.

Number of ads

No one wants to see too many ads while using the apps but ads are the usual source of income for the apps if the apps are completely free or being used in the trial version. Many users complain about the length of the ads or types of material shown on the apps. Phishing allegations are also there and courtesy goes to the ads. Therefore, photo editing apps should be away from these kinds of ads. Ads can be necessary but they should not be compromising the users’ privacy.

Preference for video or photo editing

There are multiple apps that can be used for one of the editing options-either for photos or for videos. Therefore, the apps should make it clear firsthand what editing purpose can be filled up by using those. It is true that there are apps that can serve both purposes simultaneously and overlapping features can be seen on many of the apps. This type of internal element should also be cleared.

10 best blur faces apps

1. Signal

Pros

Best app for privacy maintenance

No ads

Free app

Cons

Many times the app has faced banning for various reasons

Video can't be blurred

The Signal app has been regarded as one of the most secure apps in the social media culture globally. You can notice the end-to-end encryption on this app and this app keeps privacy at the forefront. The blurring feature was not there at the starting time in the app but it was introduced recently. The CEO of the company has informed that they are introducing this tool just to support common people's agitation and keep their identity away from getting revealed to government atrocities.

You have to just open your phone camera and snap a picture with it. You can also pick a picture from your gallery. In the app, you can find the face blurring option. The app automatically detects the faces. You have to toggle around the face and the app will manage. If there is any part that could not be blackened in the picture, you can manually manage it. Still, the app can't be used in blurring faces on videos.

Download From:

For Android users For iOS users

2. KineMaster

Pros

Open-source app

Faces can be detected by AI technology

Edited files can be delivered in 4K resolution and 60 fps speed

Cons

Can work best only on the updated version of the iOS or Android version

The app crashes sometimes for its larger size

The KineMaster app has helped to edit the videos in the preferred way possible. The app has many features and among those, the blurring feature can be carried away smoothly even after the editing work. This is the best thing.

The edited video can run at 60 fps speed and that too, with the editing lookup. The app imposes AI technology to keep the faces selected. In that way, even with the movement of the faces, the blurred editing stays in place. By this, the video background also stays the original. The duration of the video does not matter on this editing app. But the app has a huge size and in the free version, you can see ads. Therefore, you need to update the version of the OS of your device.

Download From: