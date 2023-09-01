Best Call Recording Apps for Android

The call recording apps are designated to record live phone calls for multiple reasons. You can record phone calls to save the conversation for future use. This future use has imposed many rules and regulations on the call recording criterion, Once Google browbeat this setting on its Android version. So many APIs were not used to give a pass to the call recording policy on Android phones. But with time, many workarounds have come into play. With the barriers in the internal settings, you’d face many regional restrictions to record a call. But nowadays, many smartphones give the preference to record the calls and save them into any dedicated folder in the device. For this type of device, you don’t need to install any app to record the calls. But if such a setting is missing, you need to install a call-recording app for your smartphone.

Need for the call recording apps felt better in the Pandemic time. In the work-from-home condition, the official calls or institutional calls replaced the direct conversation. So, to take the extract or churn out the details, the calls needed to be recorded. This raised the need to install call recording apps or develop such apps. So choosing an efficient app from this list can be a work to strive for. Let’s delve into selecting 10 such apps that may fulfill the need for recording calls.

Can I record a phone call on my Android?

If you see the overall share of smartphone users then the count goes to around 70%. So when it comes to taking cognizance of the larger share's opinion Google had to give in when it came to recording a phone call on Android. Google strictly bothered the third-party phone call recordings or the apps related to that. At a time, there were lots of questions about privacy when these third-party call recording apps were put into action on Android phones. Google showed this reason and tried to restrict the way app permission is used in Android OS. Also, there are several laws and regulations in place to control the matter in the USA. A complexity regarding the consent of both parties is also applicable when recording the calls and on this, there are multiple rulings in different states of the USA. As a US multinational company, Google has to maintain all this.

Still, on many Android devices, the Google Voice gives the option of recording the voice calls. But for that, you need a Google Voice account with a Voice calling option. The third-party apps can also be used but in such cases, if the calling phone is kept at loudspeaker and the recording app is on a different device then call recording criteria can be carried out.

What to look for when choosing a call recording app for Android

Security in recording and downloading

Maintaining security on the calls on both ends has been the mainstay in the introduction of the call recording apps. The app manufacturer should add high-rated encryption on both ends to nip issues such as call theft in the bud. The downloaded call records should also be saved by entering passwords. So this quality should be present.

Quality of the voices

If the calling quality stays crystal clear then recording calls becomes easy to understand. Due to that, the call recording apps try to involve an apt support system to remove anomalies in the calls. So the apps should make an auxiliary arrangement to make the call recording possible securely and spontaneously.

Easy to use

Lack of technical difficulties can send the apps to every rung of the users. An easy-to-use interface can help in showing the recording procedure step by step. Shortcut keys can help more prominently to activate the recording and downloading option faster.

10 best call recording apps for Android

1. TapeACall

Pros

Both incoming and outgoing calls can be recorded in high-order

Calls can be transcribed into texts

Sharing option

Cons

Call privacy must be checked thoroughly

The TapeACall is a potent player for providing a call recording facility for both incoming and outgoing calls. If there is call clarity from the network providers then a high-quality call can be recorded. The app does not depend on the length of the phone conversation. It can - record any length and store that file in the dedicated folder on your Android device. You can share these recorded files with other individuals via any media connection active between phones.

The TapeACall app takes no time to process the recorded files and the downloaded files can be played instantly. For more advantage, you can transcribe the calls into texts and the transcription language will be the typing language of your phone. These transcripts can also be shared with others. Before recording any phone call, you can check the legal information or formalities available on this app. But still, the privacy of the callers stays at stake on this app while recording calls via the TapeACall app.

Download For:

For Android users

2. Automatic Call Recorder Pro

Pros

With a caller ID option

Recorded calls can be saved in mp3 files

Automatic recording of calls

Cons

Recorded calls are saved by the name of Private

This app can be used on those devices that are linked to Google accounts

The Automatic Call Recorder Pro app gives the specifications of automatic recording of your phone calls. You can activate the setting by which any certain calls or contact numbers can be recorded on your Android phone. This can save you from the extra labor of selecting the phone recording during your conversation with any contact number. After recording the calls, the mp3 files can be saved in the designated folder. You can also shift the recorded files to another folder or those files can be shared via several options such as email.

The Automatic Call Recorder Pro app can improve the audio quality and you can keep the saved files in your folder by entering a password. By using the app, you can set several contact numbers in your Favorite list. This way, recording the calls forwarded to these contact numbers can become easier. The downloading format can also be chosen as WAV. But the problem with the Automatic Call Recorder Pro app is every recorded call is saved after downloading by the name 'Private'. Not any contact number or name comes in the name. So Identifying the downloaded calls becomes hard.

Download For:

For Android users

3. Call recorder(Blackbox)

Pros

The app can be locked

Several call recordings can be classified as favorite

Call recordings in dual sim devices can be carried out

Cons

VoIP calls can't be recorded

Does not work on many Android devices

The Call Recorder app(also known as Blackbox) works as an automatic device on your Android device. You can use this app to record the calls and if the recorded files overhaul your device's memory, this app can clear the space. Apart from that, the call recordings can be backed up in your Google Drive account. In this way, the recordings can also be restored. In a common way, all the incoming and outgoing calls can be recorded. Remarkably, this app can also record calls and download those if your device has dual sims. This downloading process is eased by the presence of widgets added by the Call Recorder app. You can segregate the recordings by the date and time.

If you don't want to record all the calls, you should choose either of two processes. You can make a few contact numbers as favorites and can record calls made on or from those numbers. Or you can white list a few numbers that don't need to be downloaded or can be given first preference. You can select multiple files downloaded as recordings and can share them in bulk or you can delete those in bulk. But, using this app, VoIP calls can't be recorded and downloaded.

Download For:

For Android users

4. Call Recorder

Pros

Can work as both a call recorder and caller ID

Dark mode can be activated

The audio channel can be changed

Cons

Settings can be checked frequently due to crashes in the app

Breaking in the recording too much

The Call recorder app introduced by the Lucky Mobile Apps can rightly trace unknown callers and if you find something fishy, you can record those calls. You can identify those call recordings by renaming them differently in the specified folder. Talking about this, you can specify the download path on your device for this app. You can share recordings with anyone via the usual medium present on your smartphone. To make the calling tone far better, there are several audio channels such as stereo or mono. The sampling rate can also be changed from this setting.

Using the option present in the Settings of the Call Recorder app, the call recordings can be deleted en masse. You can restrict access to the Call recorder app by setting a PIN or password. To make a user-friendly interface, in the app, you can activate the dark mode. Input can be given in several languages.

Download For:

For Android users

5. Callsy

Pros

Magnification of voices on both ends is done to give a high-quality recording

Voice recording can be shared through several medium

The app automatically opens up after recording calls for further editing

cons

Lots of ads

The Callsy app is entirely free and in accessible mode, it delivers efficient performance in recording and sharing calls. Using this app, you can improve the voice tones on both ends. So the improved call types can be downloaded in high quality. The downloaded files are saved in the name of contacts or the numbers.

The Callsy app can be used to keep tabs on call records. You can see the call entries such as the date and time of incoming or outgoing calls. Even the missed calls can also be seen taking the entry in the list. There's no time limit imposed on recording on the Callsy app. Unlimited recordings can be done via this app. However, there are blatant cases of lots of ads on the Callsy app.

Download For:

For Android users

6. All Call Recorder

Pros

A white list can be made and non-important calls can be ignored

Notes can be added to the call recordings

Call recordings can be saved in calendar format

Cons

Frequent stops in the recording process

The All Call Recorder app helps in listing the important and unimportant calls. That means you can white-list the important calls. These calls can be recorded by using the app. The recorded files can be downloaded and notes can be put on these downloaded files. The audio files can be saved with the '. caf' format in a folder. You can move or share the files. Another positive aspect of these downloaded files is that you will see the files in the folder in a calendar format.

Another specialty of the All Call Recorder app is that you can customize the folders or the numbers you want to put in the list. But a concern in using this app is it can falter midway.

Download For:

For Android users

7. Call Recorder- Cube ACR

Pros

Supports flurry of call recordings made from social media

Backups can be taken in the cloud storage

The app can be locked using a PIN

Cons

Random breakdown in the app while recording calls

The Cube ACR app can be used to record calls in the VoIP services along with the usual phone calls. Recording of VoIP app calls is absent in most call-recording apps but with this Cube ACR app, you can record calls made from your Signal, Facebook, WhatsApp, or Skype accounts. Just like a few specialized call recording apps, the Cube ACR app can also help you whitelist important contacts or exclude the contacts you don't want to record calls. All these specifications you would receive when the app helps in getting a crystal clear voice through your phone.

Often the downloading format of call recordings creates an issue that laggards the apps from reaching the boundary. The Cube ACR app stands out in providing the format as MP4. The recorded files are stored in the external storage or internal storage (as you set in your phone) and can lock the app with a PIN. A smart storage process is imposed when this app is at work. The Cube ACR app automatically shovels out old recordings or does not store the short calls. However, the app often fumbles in its performance.

Download For:

For Android users

8. Notta

Pros

Direct use of GPT-4 to transcribe the call recordings

Call recordings can be translated

Transcripts can be exported in several formats offline

Cons

Just 3 days are for the trial

High subscription fees (8.25 USD for a month)

The Notta app uses artificial intelligence vehemently to transcribe the call recordings into text. The formats can be PDF, SRT, Docx, or Txt. The whole process of transcribing can be viewed live if you sync an audio-video medium with the device on which the Notta app is installed. The app has a special bot that may attend meetings on Skype Google chat or Microsoft chat process and can transcribe the data for you. After downloading the transcription or call recordings, you can listen to those recordings at a variety of speeds. To make your experience far better, Notta can transcribe your call recordings in 40-odd languages.

When the Notta bot applies its presence in your VoIP meetings, meanwhile, it records the meeting transcribes the wordings, and presents a gist. So, this app helps to be discreet in the conversation or maintain formality. You can also edit the meeting such as adding notes or images using this app. But remember, the trial period is active for 3 days on this app. So, you should try the app promptly.

Download For:

For Android users

9. Google Voice

Pros

Can give access to both the services of recording and transcribing calls

Presence of a manual recording setting for the phone calls

A separate voice access number is provided by Google Voice

Cons

Available only in the USA

The premium version fee is too high

The Google Voice app is a typical calling app added by Google and secured with a high-grade encryption system. By using the Google Voice app, you can activate the call recording facilities in two ways - either you can transcribe into several formats such as PDF or Txt and you have the other option to record the call by pressing the button 4 from the keyboard of your phone. You can use the web version of this app to make international calls and record them from the same source.

To make the whole system flawless, Google Voice provides a separate Voice Access number by which the calls can be made and recorded. But to avail of the service, you need to pay a high subscription fee after the 30-day trial period.

Download For:

For Android users

10. Phone by Google

Pros

A much-secured app to record and download calls for free

Voice notification while recording calls

Light weight app

cons

Not any extra facilities such as transcription service

Download of recording is possible in one or two formats

The Phone by Google app can be termed as a tryout by Google after being vocal against the call recording process for a long duration. Google used to notify in their press releases again and again after standing against the call recording. The main reason for this long-cherished stance was the lack of security and confirmation of the main stakeholders for recording the conversation. Google has maintained these sides innovatively. When someone tries to record the phone call by using the Phone by Google app, the other side hears a machine-generated tone about recording the phone call. If he or she does not consent to this recording process, he or she can cut the call. You'd ask for these qualities for free.

Security is also highly rated as the recorded files are downloaded automatically in the folder by the name date and phone number. But you can't transcribe these recordings by using the same app. But the Phone by Google app is lightweight.

Download For:

For Android users

Many times the whole phenomenon of call recording and sharing fell to the ground by its face due to a lack of security and collective consent from all sides. But with time, the situation has improved a lot and most of the apps in the category provide high security. With easing the situation, you can expect a lot more third-party apps coming in the future to serve the purpose. But as of now, the listed apps can fulfill the purpose of call recording and sharing.