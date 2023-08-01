Best Compass Apps to Help You Getting Directions Based on Both Magnetic North and True North

If you want to ask for just a mechanical or traditional compass with a magnetic sensor, it can show you the directions only. That is why the compass is made but in the compass apps, you can find your exact location of yours or the true heading of the locations you want to know from any region. The traditional compass is unable to show you the true altitude or the slope angle according to verified standard modes such as World Magnetic Model where magnetic field strength is a reason to bother. Or there can be Moon Direction Indicator that may help to get better navigation.

To get the usability of the compass or navigation apps, you have to count on what you can’t be able to do with a traditional compass and out of those, how many you can get with a compass app. But you have to remember that in compass apps, there should not be an extra burden that is not present in the mechanical compass. The network location can be a matter of concern, but the real-life view with guidance initiated by voice option can only be received from the compass or navigation apps.

You can get extra calibrations and you can rely on those not only for those boast to follow certain scales but the inbuilt sensors such as the magnetometer or accelerometer of the mobile phones are used to get an almost exact value in every case without the effect of magnetic polarity. In this article, 10 such compass apps will be discussed that would be able to give you accurate results.

What to look for when choosing Compass Apps

Correct navigation

Any individual chooses compass apps as a replacement for the physical or mechanical compass. In the improved form of the mechanical compasses, you’d surely get almost correct navigation and you also want standard navigation from your compass app. Therefore, the apps should provide correct navigation without any hindrance.

Standardized calibration

The calibration in the measurement is a universal subject and there are standards to maintain it. One such standard is the Australian Maritime Safety Authority(AMSA). Though these standards are mainly for the physical or mechanical compass instruments, these can be followed in the apps also. There are multiple views on having the calibration on a standard compass, but there can be variation in the concepts of the magnetic pole and real pole.

Less deflection in measurements due to outside reasons

One of the very issues with the physical compass is the handling of the compass and the compass apps are free from such issues. Still, to get an almost exact result, you have to keep your device away from any magnetic field. The sensors should also be checked for their status from time to time. These features should be there on the compass apps.

More services or facilities on the list

It has already been added that the status of the sensors should be judged and that facility should be an added advantage for such apps. Besides that, the elevation from the sea level or the position of stars also helps in assessing the direction. The gathering of such qualities can also be determinant in choosing suitable compass apps.

10 Best Compass Apps

1. Compass

Pros

Shows true North

Shows altitude and longitude-latitude

Status checks of the sensors can also be done

Cons

Available only for Android users

Irregularities in the measurement

The Compass app provides all the features that a modern compass app should possess. As far as the services are concerned, this app is capable of showing the direction of true north which should be very relevant in checking the directions.

The Compass app can give you the exact coordinates of your location and you can search locations by their coordinates also. It is evident that altitude also gives you somewhat the idea of the locations or the weather which is quite absent in the mechanical compass. This app also shows the power of the magnetic field as this value is capable of changing the exact measurement of the directional values. With this change, you can check the level of error correction in the result you’d get from this app. Multiple sensors are providing these values and to judge the error, you should also make sure that there are no irregularities on the sensors or the status of these sensors should be checked before taking the exact measurement. This can also be done on this app.

Still, there are issues regarding the values this app shows in some fields.

For Android users

For Android users

2. Compass°

Pros

A large display with the directions

Free app

Easy handling for beginners also

Cons

Is not compatible with versions lower than iOS 10.0

You can be confused by the name of compass in the directional apps but there are many apps by this name and you have to make sure to check the extensions these apps have with their names. The Compass° app is one of the additions in this list and you can see the degree sign on the name to make it apart from the other similarly-named apps. This is different by another aspect and that is its representation of the directions by the large initials such as for north, it is N or for nort-eastern, it is NE. This large display helps beginners also who are not so adept to check the graphical representation of the magnetic compass on the screen.

The reactance of this app is also very high as it is capable of showing a deflection with a slight directional change. This sensitivity comes from the apt calculations taking the exact value of the location and the error due to all the internal factors. The status of the inbuilt sensors is also taken into account by this app. But this app is available only for devices that possess a similar or higher version of iOS 10.0.

For iOS users

For iOS users

3. Smart Compass

Pros

Directional values don’t change even with the deflection of the phone

Supports GPS and maps

The camera view is enabled

Cons

Available for only Android devices

Too many ads

Smart Compass app does not change values even after you keep the device in portrait mode and shows the exact value aligned with the magnetic lines. There are various modes regarding the compass that can be observed from this app. Night mode or telescope mode are a few of those. You can access the map view available via this app and you also get the satellite map view from this app. To help travelers, this app provides a GPS speedometer along with the changes in directions.

For making the whole capturing issue easy, the Smart Compass app gives you values in multiple coordinate types. In the premium version, this app can give you the exact location of your car by the segment of Car Finder.

What is fascinating about this app is the truthfulness of its values. The app manufacturer adds that if there are any dismal values on the app, it can be due to the problems in the sensors of the app. In that scenario, you’d be able to check the health of the sensors on your phone. In the premium version, you can be able to share your GPS location among others. In the premium version only, you can avoid the ads on this app.

For Android users

For Android users

4. Compass ×

Pros

The screen won’t be deactivated when this app is ON

Barometric pressure values can be accessed

Altitude is shown

Cons

Lots of ads in the free version

Some features are available only on iOS 16 or above than that

The Compass × app can be much of the usage if you’re already traveling to some place and you want to keep active this app on your phone for continuous updates on your direction. This app can stay active on your iPhone without letting your device sleep. It can give exact location updates by coordinates concerning magnetic north and true north. You can also share your location updates with somebody and that too, without any hassle.

You can also check the local temperature and based on that, you can plan your journey. The sunrise and sunset time can also be accessed from this app and you can get that by putting the coordinates or names of those places. This app can give you the current weather updates of those places as you can get the values of barometric pressure, and from that, you can guess about the coming weather.

The temperature update on the Compass × app is available only on iOS 16 version. In the free version, you can be deterred by the presence of ads on this app.

For iOS users

For iOS users

5. Compass

Pros

Can give you directional updates on both magnetic north and geographical north

Can show the value of magnetic declination

Multiple coordinate formats

Cons

Have to keep your device in a horizontal position to get the correct directional measure

Personal data is stored on this app

The Compass app keeps a simple interface consisting of only black and red. But in the functions, it can give you correct updates on the magnetic north and geographic north and can also show you the value of magnetic declination. As the value of magnetic declination changes with the time and location, therefore this app will continuously ask for your location access to keep the match. Among other parameters, this app can give you updates on the specific longitudes and latitudes and the altimeter of the Compass app follows the Earth Gravitational Model to give the correct height value above the sea level.

On the Compass app, you can save your location history and from anywhere on the globe, you can see the direction of your saved location from that location. You can make your list of locations that can be found by the directional approach of this app. Apart from that, this app also adds the Qibla compass which is the direction of Kaaba in Mecca.

To get all the updates correctly, you have to keep your device horizontal with magnetic lines.

For Android users

For Android users

6. Compass Steel 3D

Pros

Free app and without any ads

No tracking

Moonrise and moonset times are also available with sunrise and sunset times

Cons

Is available only for the Android users

The Compass Steel 3D app is completely free and it does not hold ads on the platform. The manufacturer of this app has expressed that the revenue to continue this app comes from donations. As talking about the main features, the Compass Steel 3D app has two main modes for showing the directions and those are the geographical north and the magnetic north.

To assess the directions better, this app can give you the moonrise and set times along the sunrise and set times. You can get an idea of the positions of those space bodies and can also be able to check your positions according to those.

Compass Steel 3D app does not track or store its users' data and there are fewer bad reports on the performance of the app. As a free option, this app is good to go.

For Android users

For Android users

7. Compass ⊘

Pros

A nice interface

Access to Google Maps

Updates on altitude

Cons

Fewer specifications

Available only for iOS users

The Compass ⊘ app can give you the common features that a compass app should have. The advantage that can fall on its side is that the app provides most of its features completely free and the app has a nice interface. Apart from that, the app has complete access to Google Maps to show you the exact location and it can analyze the location regarding the magnetic north and the true north.

The Compass ⊘ app can give you updates on the measurement of heights also with respect to the sea level. These kinds of values come clearly relying on the accurate state of the sensors of the device the app is installed on. You can judge the well-being of the sensors revolving around the accuracy of the results or values.

For iOS users

For iOS users

8. Commander Compass Go

Pros

Real-time object positions or directions in 3D can be obtained

Location history can be saved on the app

Navigation by the stars is possible

Cons

Remove option on unnecessary points is hard to find

Available only for the iOS users

Commander Compass Go app has second-to-none quality in calibration. As far as its operation is concerned, the app has added real-time projection in 3D mode with the necessary info about the distances. The app is already famous for tracking multiple targets simultaneously. These are the points on azimuth, direction, distance, elevation, and the arrival time on estimation.

Commander Compass Go app can correctly give you the coordinate updates and you can share those with your peers. You can save your location history on the app and also use a built-in star catalog. You can use several map styles on this app to navigate the waypoints and correctly measure distances.

You can take reference of the position of stars for calibration of the Commander Compass Go app. As these terrestrial bodies can hold the exact position, you can get an accurate result by using those.

For iOS users

For iOS users

9. Compass Level & GPS

Pros

The target position feature is enabled

horizontal and vertical level display in the use

Extraordinary GPS feature

Cons

Volatility in saved settings

Problem in leveling

You can use the Compass Level & GPS for direction purposes as well as in leveling. The app can level the place according to the positioning of your furniture, placing shelves or racks in the correct manner. You can also position or find your vehicles by using this app. In the Horizontal and vertical displays of your device, the app does not change the location values or updates.

You can create calibration manually on the Compass Level & GPS app. In the presence of a powerful GPS, this app can help you to set target destinations. From this app, you can find the distance between the destinations and your current location. In the leveling time, you can add sounds or vibrations as the notification tone.

For Android users

For Android users

10. Compass 55. Map & GPS kit.

Pros

3D and real night mode in Google Maps

Support in exporting KML files to Google Earth

Voice assistance with the app running in the background

Cons

The default location can't be saved

a paid version is available

The Compass 55 app can help you to set checkpoint location and you can add voice clips or notes with that to remind you further. You can also share your location with others via different media. In this sharing process, you can convert your coordinates into a favorable one. The location can be calculated after the magnetic declination is taken into account. This declination can be added offline and according to the World Magnetic Model. A speedometer is already there to count your speed but the presence of a Barometric Vertical Speed Indicator is a different advantage.

On the premium version, you can record and share your GPS tracking and you can access the maps in different modes. You can also download the maps offline in different formats. There is voice assistance in the background when you crave the routes and the exporting of KML in Google Earth helps in exact waypoints importing. But your location can't be saved as the default location on this app.

For iOS users

For iOS users

Compass apps are also full of ads or discrepancies but the above-mentioned apps follow a trend where most of the features are free on those apps. Problematically most of the apps are dependent on the OS of the phones or the active state of the status of the sensors. You should check some already established data for testing the working nature of these apps before full usage. Otherwise, these apps are the best in the league.