Training your dog can be a challenge, but it doesn't have to be. With the help of the best dog training app, you can teach your dog basic commands, good manners, and even some fun tricks.

Dog training apps are becoming increasingly popular as a way to train dogs. These apps offer a variety of features, including video tutorials, interactive games, and progress tracking. They can be a great way to train your dog, especially if you are a busy person or if you do not have access to a professional dog trainer.

10 best dog training apps

1. Dogo Training App

Pros: Comprehensive training program for all levels Positive reinforcement methods Interactive games and activities Customizable training plans Video tutorials from professional trainers

Cons: Can be expensive for the full subscription Some users find the app to be too complicated



Dogo is a dog training app that uses positive reinforcement methods to help you train your dog. It has over 1,000+ dog training videos, interactive games, and a community forum where you can connect with other dog owners.

The Dogo Training App has a comprehensive training program that covers basic commands, advanced commands, and even some fun tricks. The Dogo Training App uses positive reinforcement methods, which means that you reward your dog for good behavior. This is the most effective way to train a dog.

2. Puppr Dog App

Pros: Affordable subscription Large library of training videos Easy-to-follow instructions Interactive games and activities A community forum for support

Cons: Some users find the app to be too basic Not as comprehensive as some other apps



Puppr is a dog training app that uses positive reinforcement methods to help you train your dog. It has a large library of training videos and interactive games, as well as a community forum where you can connect with other dog owners.

The Puppr App has a large library of training videos that show you how to train your dog step-by-step. The videos are broken down by skill level, so you can find the ones that are right for you and your dog.

