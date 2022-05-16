Best dry irons you can buy on a budget

Looking for a highly efficient dry iron on a budget? Look no more because we have done the task for you and made a list of the best dry irons that are budget-friendly and power-packed. Be it ironing out the creases or giving a nice, clean look, these dry irons are as effective as heavy-duty steam irons. Take a look at these suggestions and do not forget to add to your shopping cart!

Usha EI 1602 1000-Watt Lightweight Dry Iron Usha is a trusted name in many Indian households and that’s why it needs to introduction. This dry iron from Usha is a lightweight and non-stick PTFE coated soleplate dry iron that runs smoothly on any kind of fabric, giving a soft, crease-free effect instantly. It has a 360° swivel cord and a cool touch body for safe handling.

Philips Classic GC097/50 750-Watt Dry Iron Affordable and attractive, this classic dry iron from Philips is easily one of our favourite choices. It delivers a powerful performance, comes with a non-stick coating for easy gliding, and has a button groove that speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.

Bajaj DX 7 1000-Watt Dry Iron Bajaj 1000-watt dry iron has a cool touch body with a comfortable handgrip, letting anyone use it with utmost safety. It is lightweight and has a 360-degree swivel cord for ease of use on a flat surface. It has a non-stick coated soleplate that leaves the clothes ironed without any creases.

Philips GC181 Heavy Weight 1000-Watt Dry Iron This dry iron from Philips is a heavy-weight iron equipped with a heavy black coated soleplate which is durable and long-lasting. Its Black American Heritage soleplate gives you a uniform and smooth press finish and makes your clothes shine like new! ​

