Flight-tracking apps have become essential for travelers in recent years. They allow you to track the status of your flight in real-time, see where your plane is on a map, and get alerts about delays and cancellations.

There are many great flight tracker apps available, so it can be tough to know which ones are the best. In this article, we will take a look at some of the top-rated flight tracker apps available today. We will consider factors such as the accuracy of the flight data, the key features offered, and the user interface.

10 best flight tracker apps

Flightradar24:

Flightradar24:

Pros: Real-time flight tracking data for aircraft all over the world Live maps of flights Alerts about delays and cancellations ADS-B data (for more accurate tracking) Wide range of aircrafts to track Free to use

Cons: Some key features require a subscription Can be difficult to track multiple flights at once Ads can be intrusive



Flightradar24 uses ADS-B data, which is a more accurate way to track flights than traditional radar data. ADS-B data is transmitted directly from aircraft, so it is not subject to the same delays and inaccuracies as radar data. Flightradar24 offers live maps of flights all over the world. You can see the exact location of any flight, as well as its altitude, speed, and direction.

Flightradar24 can send you alerts about delays, cancellations, and other changes to your flights. This way, you will always be up-to-date on the status of your travel plans. Flightradar24 offers historical data for flights going back several years. This can be helpful for tracking the progress of a flight, or for research purposes.

Download For:

2. FlightAware:

Pros: Similar features to Flightradar24, including real-time flight tracking data, live maps, and alerts ADS-B data (for more accurate tracking) Provides more historical data than Flightradar24 Free to use for basic features

Cons: Some features require a subscription Can be difficult to track multiple flights at once Ads can be intrusive



FlightAware offers aircraft details for millions of aircraft. This data includes information such as the aircraft's type, registration number, and age. FlightAware integrates with weather data from NOAA and other sources to provide real-time weather condition information for flights. This information can be used to see how weather is affecting a flight's route or to plan for potential delays.

FlightAware offers flight alerts that can be customized to notify you about specific flights or events. For example, you can set up an alert to notify you when your flight is delayed or cancelled.

Download For:

3. GateGuru:

Pros: More than just a flight tracker. It also offers airport maps, terminal guides, and other helpful information for travelers Provides gate assignment change notifications Offers restaurant and store recommendations Free to use

Cons: Flight tracking data is not as accurate as Flightradar24 or FlightAware Some key features require a subscription



GateGuru offers detailed airport maps for over 900 airports around the world. These maps show the location of gates, restaurants, shops, and other facilities. GateGuru also offers terminal guides for many airports. These guides provide information about the terminal's layout, amenities, and services.

GateGuru recommends restaurants and stores in airports based on your preferences. You can also search for specific restaurants or stores by name. GateGuru will send you notifications if your flight's gate changes. This can help you avoid having to scramble to find your new gate.

Download For:

4. TripIt:

Pros: A great way to plan your entire trip, including your flights. It can automatically track your flights and provide you with real-time updates Offers a variety of key features to help you plan your trip, such as hotel and car rental booking, restaurant reservations, and currency exchange rates Free to use for basic features

Cons: Some features require a subscription Can be difficult to use for experienced travelers



TripIt can automatically import your travel plans from your email, including flight confirmations, hotel bookings, and car rentals. This saves you the time and hassle of manually entering all of your travel information. TripIt can organize your travel plans into a single itinerary, complete with flight details, hotel information, and other important details. This makes it easy to keep track of your air travel plans and make sure that you don't miss anything important.

TripIt allows you to share your travel plans with others, such as family members, friends, or colleagues. This is a great way to keep everyone in the loop on your travel plans and make sure that everyone is on the same page.

Download For:

5. KAYAK:

Pros: A great all-around travel app that includes a flight tracker. You can also use it to search for nearby flights, hotels, and car rentals Offers a variety of features to help you find the best deals on flights, hotels, and car rentals Free to use for basic features

Cons: Flight tracking data is not as accurate as Flightradar24 or FlightAware Some features require a subscription



KAYAK allows you to set price alerts for nearby flights, hotels, and car rentals. This way, you'll be notified when the price of your desired travel changes. KAYAK allows you to search for flights to multiple destinations at once. This is great for planning trips with multiple stops.

KAYAK allows you to split your flight ticket into multiple tickets. This can save you money if you're flying on different airlines or if you're making a connection. KAYAK has a section on its website and app with travel guides for destinations all over the world. These guides include information on things to do, places to eat, and where to stay.

Download For:

6. Amadeus Flight Tracker:

Pros: Offers real-time flight tracking data for airlines that use the Amadeus platform Provides detailed information about flights, such as aircraft type, gate number, and baggage claim location Free to use

Cons: Only tracks flights that use the Amadeus platform Flight tracking data is not as accurate as Flightradar24 or FlightAware



The app provides a live map with real-time flight tracking data for airlines that use the Amadeus platform. This allows you to see the exact location of your flight on a map, as well as its altitude, speed, and direction of air travel. The app provides detailed information about commercial flights, such as the aircraft type, gate number, baggage claim location, and estimated arrival and departure times. This information can be helpful for planning your trip and making sure that you are at the airport on time.

The app can be integrated with other Amadeus apps, such as Amadeus Passenger Experience (PAX) and Amadeus Airport IT Solutions (ATIS). This allows you to access flight tracking data from multiple sources in one place.

Download For:

7. TUIfly Flight Tracker:

Pros: Offers real-time flight tracking data for TUIfly airlines Provides detailed information about commercial flights, such as aircraft details, gate number, and baggage claim location Free to use

Cons: Only tracks flights that use the TUIfly platform Flight tracking data is not as accurate as Flightradar24 or FlightAware



The app is specifically designed for TUIfly Airlines, so you can track your flight status in real-time and get detailed information about your flight, such as the aircraft type, gate number, and baggage claim location. The app is available in multiple languages, so you can use it no matter where you are in the world.

TUIfly Arrival Boards feature shows you the arrival boards for all TUIfly flights in real-time. You can see the flight number, arrival time, and gate number for each flight. The TUIfly Baggage Claim feature shows you the baggage claim location for your TUIfly flight. You can see the baggage claim area for your arrival airport.

Download For:

8. Skyscanner Flight Tracker:

Pros: Offers real-time flight tracking data for airlines that use the Skyscanner platform Provides detailed information about flights, such as aircraft type, gate number, and baggage claim location Free to use

Cons: Only tracks flights that use the Skyscanner platform Flight tracking data is not as accurate as Flightradar24 or FlightAware



Skyscanner Flight Tracker provides detailed information about flights, such as aircraft type, gate number, and baggage claim location. This information can be helpful for planning your trip and making sure that you are in the right place at the right time. Skyscanner Flight Tracker is free to use. This means that you can track your flights without having to pay any subscription fees.

You can set up flight alerts to be notified when your flight status updates change. This can be helpful if you are expecting a delay or cancellation. You can view historical flight data for up to 30 days. This can be helpful for tracking the performance of airlines or for planning future trips.

Download For:

9. Momondo Flight Tracker:

Pros: Offers real-time flight tracking data for airlines that use the Momondo platform Provides detailed information about flights, such as aircraft type, gate number, and baggage claim location Free to use

Cons: Only tracks flights that use the Momondo platform Flight tracking data is not as accurate as Flightradar24 or FlightAware



Momondo Flight Tracker offers a variety of travel insights, such as the cheapest time to fly, the best days to book flights, and the most popular routes. Momondo Flight Tracker allows you to set price alerts for flights, so you will be notified when the price of your desired flight changes. Momondo Flight Tracker provides detailed information about flight status updates, such as the current location of the flight, the estimated arrival time, and the departure gate.

Momondo Flight Tracker allows you to track multi-leg flights, so you can see the status of all of your flights in one place. Momondo Flight Tracker allows you to add flights to your favorites, so you can easily keep track of the flights that you are interested in.

Download For:

10. Google Flights:

Pros: Offers real-time flight tracking data for airlines that use the Google platform Provides detailed information about flights, such as aircraft type, gate number, baggage claim location, and Status By Flight Number Can be integrated with Google Maps to see the flight's location on a map Free to use

Cons: Only tracks flights that use the Google platform Flight tracking data is not as accurate as Flightradar24 or FlightAware



Google Flights offers a feature called Price Insights that shows you how prices for a particular flight have changed over time. This can be helpful for finding the best time to book your flight. Google Flights also offers a feature called Price Drop Alerts that will notify you if the price of a flight you're tracking drops. This can be helpful for getting a great deal on your flight.

Google Flights not only tracks flights, but you can also book them directly through the app. This can be convenient for travelers who want to book their flights all in one place. Google Flights can be integrated with Google Maps to see the flight's location on a map. This can be helpful for tracking the progress of your flight and for planning your arrival at the airport.

Download For:

What to look when choosing flight tracker apps

When choosing a flight tracker app, there are a few things you should keep in mind:

Can we live track flight?

es, you can live-track flights. There are a number of flight-tracking apps and websites that offer real-time tracking data for aircraft all over the world. These apps and websites typically use ADS-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast) data to track flights. ADS-B is a satellite-based system that allows aircraft to transmit their location and other information in real-time.

How do I track a flight in real-time?

There are many flight-tracking apps available, both for iOS and Android devices. These apps typically use ADS-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast) data to track flights. ADS-B is a satellite-based system that allows aircraft to transmit their location and other information in real-time.

Conclusion

When choosing a flight tracker app, it is important to consider your needs and preferences. Do you need real-time flight tracking data? Do you want to see live maps of flights? Do you want to get alerts about delays and cancellations? Once you know what you need, you can narrow down your choices and find the best flight tracker app for you.

If you are looking for a comprehensive flight tracker app with real-time data, live maps, and alerts, then Flightradar24 or FlightAware are great options. If you are looking for an app that offers more than just flight tracking, then GateGuru or TripIt are great choices. And if you are looking for an all-around travel app that includes a flight tracker, then KAYAK is a great option.

