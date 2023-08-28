Data loss can happen to anyone, at any time. Whether it's accidental deletion of a file, formatting a hard drive, or having your computer crash, losing your data can be a major inconvenience. Fortunately, there are a number of free and reliable data recovery software programs available that can help you get your data back.

The best way to prevent data loss is to back up your data regularly. There are a number of different ways to backup your data, such as using an external hard drive, cloud storage, or a NAS device. You should also be careful about what individual files you delete. If there is accidental deletion of an individual file, don't write anything else to the drive until you have recovered the file. This will help to prevent the file from being overwritten.

15 Best Free Data Recovery Software

1. Recuva

Pros: Simple and easy to use. Recovers a wide variety of file types. Compatible with Windows and macOS. Free to use.

Cons: Does not work on severely damaged drives. May not be able to recover all lost data.



Simple and easy to use.

Recovers a wide variety of file types.

Compatible with Windows and macOS.

Free to use.

Does not work on severely damaged drives.

May not be able to recover all lost data.

Recuva is a free and open-source data recovery software developed by Piriform. It is available for Windows and macOS. Recuva can recover lost or deleted files from a variety of External storage devices, including hard drives, SSDs, USB Flash drives, memory cards, and more.

Recuva has a simple and easy-to-use interface that makes it easy for even beginners to recover lost files. Recuva offers a variety of scanning modes to find lost data, including a quick scan, a deep scan, and a RAW scan. Recuva is not as powerful as some commercial data recovery software, such as Disk Drill or EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard.

Link: Recuva

2. Disk Drill

Pros: Powerful and effective. Can recover data from even severely damaged drives. Compatible with Windows and macOS. Free to use for basic data recovery.

Cons: The paid version is required for advanced extra features. The free version has a limited file size limit.



Powerful and effective.

Can recover data from even severely damaged drives.

Compatible with Windows and macOS.

Free to use for basic data recovery.

The paid version is required for advanced extra features.

The free version has a limited file size limit.

Disk Drill is a good option for reliable data recovery. It is easy to use, has a wide range of features, and offers a free version. However, it is important to keep in mind its limitations. If you have lost important files, it is best to try Disk Drill first. If Disk Drill is not able to recover all of your lost files, you may need to use a more powerful commercial data recovery software.

Advertisement

Disk Drill's Recovery Vault feature can help you prevent data loss in the future. Recovery Vault creates a copy of all deleted files, so you can easily recover them if they are accidentally deleted.

Link: Disk Drill

3. PhotoRec

Pros: Free and open-source. Can recover lost photos and videos. Compatible with a wide range of file systems. Can recover data from formatted or damaged drives.

Cons: Not as user-friendly interface as some other programs. Can be slow to scan large drives.



Free and open-source.

Can recover lost photos and videos.

Compatible with a wide range of file systems.

Can recover data from formatted or damaged drives.

Not as user-friendly interface as some other programs.

Can be slow to scan large drives.

PhotoRec can recover data from formatted or damaged drives. This is because it does not rely on the file system to recover data. Instead, it scans the drive for file fragments and reconstructs the files.

PhotoRec is specifically designed to recover lost photos and videos. It can recover individual files from a variety of image formats, including JPEG, PNG, TIFF, and RAW. PhotoRec can recover data from logical errors. This means that it can recover data from drives that have not been physically damaged, but that have errors in the file system.

Link: PhotoRec

4. EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Free

Pros: Easy to use. Recovers a wide variety of file types. Compatible with Windows and macOS. Free to use for basic data recovery.

Cons: The paid version is required for advanced extra features. The free version has a limited file size limit.



Easy to use.

Recovers a wide variety of file types.

Compatible with Windows and macOS.

Free to use for basic data recovery.

The paid version is required for advanced extra features.

The free version has a limited file size limit.

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Free is a portable software. This means that you can run it directly from a USB Flash drive without having to install it on your computer. It is important to keep in mind that EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Free is free software. As such, it may not be as powerful as some commercial data recovery software. It may also not be able to recover all lost data, especially if the drive is severely damaged.

Advertisement

If you have lost important files, it is best to try EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Free first. If EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Free is not able to recover all of your lost files, you may need to use a more powerful commercial data recovery software.

Link: EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Free

5. TestDisk

Pros: Free and open-source. Can recover partition losses. Can rebuild damaged file systems. Compatible with a wide range of file systems.

Cons: It does not have a user-friendly interface like some other programs. Can be slow to scan large drives.



Free and open-source.

Can recover partition losses.

Can rebuild damaged file systems.

Compatible with a wide range of file systems.

It does not have a user-friendly interface like some other programs.

Can be slow to scan large drives.

TestDisk can recover partition loss, even if the partition table has been damaged or deleted. This makes it a good option for recovering data from drives that have been accidentally formatted or that have been damaged by a virus or other malware. TestDisk can rebuild damaged file systems, such as FAT, NTFS, and EXT2/3/4. This makes it a good option for recovering data from drives that have been corrupted by a power outage or other hardware failure.

TestDisk can create bootable disks that can be used to recover data from drives that cannot be booted normally. This makes it a good option for recovering data from drives that have been damaged or that have lost their boot sector.

Link: TestDisk

6. Undelete 360

Pros: Easy to use. Recovers a wide variety of file types. Compatible with Windows. Free to use.

Cons: Does not work on severely damaged drives. May not be able to recover all lost data.



Easy to use.

Recovers a wide variety of file types.

Compatible with Windows.

Free to use.

Does not work on severely damaged drives.

May not be able to recover all lost data.

Undelete 360 has a somewhat complex interface, which can be difficult to use for beginners. Undelete 360 can be slow to scan large drives. This is because it scans the entire drive for lost data. Undelete 360 may not be able to recover all lost data, especially if the drive is severely damaged.

Advertisement

Undelete 360 can recover files from virtual drives. This means that it can recover data from drives that are created by virtualization software, such as VMware or VirtualBox. Undelete 360 can recover files from network drives. This means that it can recover data from drives that are shared over a network.

Link: Undelete-360

7. Wise Data Recovery

Pros: Easy to use. Recovers a wide variety of file types. Compatible with Windows. Free to use for basic data recovery.

Cons: The paid version is required for advanced extra features. The free version has a limited file size limit.



Easy to use.

Recovers a wide variety of file types.

Compatible with Windows.

Free to use for basic data recovery.

The paid version is required for advanced extra features.

The free version has a limited file size limit.

Wise Data Recovery has a deep scan mode that can recover files that have been deleted or lost even if they have been overwritten. It allows you to preview recovered files before you restore them. This can help you to avoid restoring files that you do not want. Wise Data Recovery supports a wide range of file systems. This makes it a good option for recovering data from a variety of drives.

Wise Data Recovery is a reliable data recovery software developed by WiseCleaner. It is available for Windows and macOS. Wise Data Recovery can recover lost or deleted files from a variety of external storage devices. Wise Data Recovery offers free technical support, which can be helpful if you have any problems using the software.

Link: Wise Data Recovery

8. AOMEI Data Recovery for Windows

Pros: Easy to use. Recovers a wide variety of file types. Compatible with Windows. Free to use for basic data recovery.

Cons: The paid version is required for advanced additional features. The free version has a limited file size limit.



Easy to use.

Recovers a wide variety of file types.

Compatible with Windows.

Free to use for basic data recovery.

The paid version is required for advanced additional features.

The free version has a limited file size limit.

AOMEI Data Recovery for Windows can be created as a bootable media, which means that you can use it to recover data from a computer that cannot boot up normally. This can be useful if your computer has been infected with a virus or malware, or if it has suffered a hardware failure.

Advertisement

AOMEI Data Recovery for Windows allows you to preview recovered files before you restore them. This can help you to avoid restoring files that you do not need. AOMEI Data Recovery for Windows can be slow to scan large drives. This is because it scans the entire drive for lost data. AOMEI Data Recovery for Windows may not be able to recover all lost data, especially if the drive is severely damaged.

Link: AOMEI Data Recovery for Windows

9. MiniTool Power Data Recovery Free

Pros: Easy to use. Recovers a wide variety of file types. Compatible with Windows. Free to use.

Cons: The paid version is required for advanced additional features. The free version has a limited file size limit.



Easy to use.

Recovers a wide variety of file types.

Compatible with Windows.

Free to use.

The paid version is required for advanced additional features.

The free version has a limited file size limit.

MiniTool Power Data Recovery Free has a simple and easy-to-use interface that makes it easy for even beginners to recover lost files. MiniTool Power Data Recovery Free offers a variety of scanning modes to find lost data, including a quick scan, a deep scan, and a RAW scan.

The free version of MiniTool Power Data Recovery can only recover up to 100MB of data. If you need to recover more data, you will need to purchase the paid version. MiniTool Power Data Recovery Free is not as powerful as some commercial data recovery software, such as EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard or Stellar Data Recovery.

Link: MiniTool Power Data Recovery Free

10. Puran File Recovery

Pros: Easy to use. Recovers a wide variety of file types. Compatible with Windows. Free to use.

Cons: Does not work on severely damaged drives. May not be able to recover all lost data.



Easy to use.

Recovers a wide variety of file types.

Compatible with Windows.

Free to use.

Does not work on severely damaged drives.

May not be able to recover all lost data.

Puran File Recovery can recover files from formatted drives. This makes it a good option for recovering data from drives that have been accidentally formatted. Puran File Recovery can recover files from damaged drives. This makes it a good option for recovering data from drives that have been physically damaged, such as by a head crash or a power surge.

Advertisement

Puran File Recovery can recover files from virtual drives. This means that it can recover data from drives that are created by virtualization software, such as VMware or VirtualBox. puran File Recovery can be slow to scan large drives. This is because it scans the entire drive for lost data.

Link: Puran File Recovery

11. Glarysoft File Recovery scan

Pros: Easy to use. Recovers a wide variety of file types. Compatible with Windows. Free to use.

Cons: The paid version is required for advanced additional features. The free version has a limited file size limit.



Easy to use.

Recovers a wide variety of file types.

Compatible with Windows.

Free to use.

The paid version is required for advanced additional features.

The free version has a limited file size limit.

Glarysoft File Recovery allows you to preview recovered files before you restore them. This can be helpful to ensure that you are recovering the correct files. Glarysoft File Recovery offers a deep scan mode that can recover files that have been deleted or lost due to more complex data loss scenarios.

Glarysoft File Recovery is a good option for data recovery. It has a number of features that make it a good choice for recovering lost files from a variety of external storage devices. If Glarysoft File Recovery is not able to recover all of your lost files, you may need to use a more powerful commercial data recovery software.

Link: Glarysoft File Recovery scan

12. Orion File Recovery

Pros: Simple and easy to use. Recovers a wide variety of file types. Compatible with Windows and macOS. Free to use.

Cons: Does not work on severely damaged drives. May not be able to recover all lost data.



Simple and easy to use.

Recovers a wide variety of file types.

Compatible with Windows and macOS.

Free to use.

Does not work on severely damaged drives.

May not be able to recover all lost data.

Orion File Recovery can be booted from a USB Flash drive. This means that you can use it to recover data from a computer that is not starting up. Orion File Recovery has a somewhat complex interface, which can be difficult to use for beginners. Orion File Recovery can be booted from a USB Flash drive. This means that you can use it to recover data from a computer that is not starting up.

Advertisement

Orion File Recovery is a good option for data recovery. It is powerful, easy to use, and supports a wide range of file types. However, it is important to keep in mind that no data recovery software can guarantee that it will be able to recover all lost data. If you have lost important files, it is best to try Orion File Recovery first.

Link: Orion File Recovery

13. Hetman Partition Recovery

Pros: Powerful and effective. Can recover data from even severely damaged drives.

Cons: Can be expensive. Free version has limited features. May not be able to recover all lost data, especially if the drive is severely damaged.



Powerful and effective.

Can recover data from even severely damaged drives.

Can be expensive.

Free version has limited features.

May not be able to recover all lost data, especially if the drive is severely damaged.

Hetman Partition Recovery is a data recovery software that can recover lost or deleted partitions, as well as lost files from formatted or damaged drives. Hetman Partition Recovery may not be able to recover all lost data, especially if the drive is severely damaged.

Hetman Partition Recovery can recover deleted files, even if they have been overwritten by new data. This makes it a good option for recovering data from drives that have been used after the files were deleted.

Link: Hetman Partition Recovery

14. iBoysoft Data Recovery

Pros: Easy to use Recovers a wide range of file types Supports a variety of external storage devices

Cons: The paid versions can be expensive It may not be able to recover all lost data, especially if the drive is severely damaged



Easy to use

Recovers a wide range of file types

Supports a variety of external storage devices

The paid versions can be expensive

It may not be able to recover all lost data, especially if the drive is severely damaged

iBoysoft Data Recovery can recover lost files from disk images, which are files that contain a snapshot of a hard drive or other external storage device. This can be useful if the original drive is damaged or inaccessible. iBoysoft Data Recovery can recover lost files from BitLocker encrypted drives. BitLocker is a Microsoft encryption feature that can be used to protect data on a hard drive.

Advertisement

iBoysoft Data Recovery offers a free trial that allows you to scan for lost files. This can be helpful if you are not sure whether the software can recover your lost files. iBoysoft Data Recovery may not be able to recover all lost data, especially if the drive is severely damaged.

Link: iBoysoft

15. iBeesoft Data Recovery

Pros: Easy to use Recovers a wide range of file types Supports a variety of external storage devices Offers a free version

Cons: The free version has a limited file size limit The paid versions can be expensive It may not be able to recover all lost data



Easy to use

Recovers a wide range of file types

Supports a variety of external storage devices

Offers a free version

The free version has a limited file size limit

The paid versions can be expensive

It may not be able to recover all lost data

iBeesoft Data Recovery is a powerful data recovery software that can recover lost or deleted files from a variety of external storage devices, including hard drives, SSDs, USB drives, memory cards, and more. It also supports a wide range of file types, including photos, videos, documents, and archives.

iBeesoft Data Recovery supports a variety of languages, including English, French, German, Spanish, and Japanese. iBeesoft Data Recovery offers a free trial, which allows you to try the software before you buy it.

Link: iBeesoft

How to Pick the Best Data Recovery Software

Here are some factors to consider when picking the best data recovery software:

The type of data you need to recover: Some data recovery software is better suited for recovering certain types of data, such as photos, videos, or documents.

Some data recovery software is better suited for recovering certain types of data, such as photos, videos, or documents. The severity of the data loss: If the data loss is recent, you may be able to recover it with a more basic data recovery software. However, if the data loss is more severe, you may need to use more powerful data recovery software.

If the data loss is recent, you may be able to recover it with a more basic data recovery software. However, if the data loss is more severe, you may need to use more powerful data recovery software. The condition of the storage device: If the storage device is physically damaged, you may need to use data recovery software that can recover data from damaged drives.

If the storage device is physically damaged, you may need to use data recovery software that can recover data from damaged drives. Your budget: Data recovery software can range in price from free to hundreds of dollars. It is important to choose software that fits your budget.

Conclusion

When choosing a free data recovery software, it is important to consider the type of data you need to recover, the severity of the data loss, and the condition of the storage device. It is also important to read reviews of the software to see what other users have said about it.

There are many scams out there that claim to be free data recovery software. Be sure to only download software from reputable sources. Many data recovery software offers a free trial. This is a great way to test the software and see if it is right for you.