Best Free Sports Streaming Sites for Sports Fanatics

Being a hardcore sports fanatic, you won’t let go of a single chance to follow your favorite sports. Would you? A mobile device or tablet in hand and knowing an optimum source to get the hold of sports streaming come as one of the most affordable ways of getting leisure time. This optimum source is a sports streaming site that can give you access to sports channels in free or value-added form.

Usually, if you need to connect to sports channels through a cable service, you need to set up all those machines like a dish antenna and lots of wires. These machines are not that easy to carry out from one place to another if you're relocating. Maintenance of these tools can be another cause of concern. In that place, the streaming sites don't bear much labor for you in both cases of relocating to another place or in maintenance.

Talking about the types of streaming channels, free streaming sites can be icing on the cake of entertainment if those channels don't violate the copyrights and possess the channels that stand in quality in broadcasting different sports. Though free sports streaming sites are hard to come by, you don't need to worry. This article will give you an idea of 15 sports streaming sites.

Advertisement

What is live streaming?

By streaming, one can watch videos on the internet through data transmission. If there's unflinching data transmission, then streaming service can be accessed from a remote area. In transmission, there can be a dead time for processing the data transmission at the starting point, but for a flawless transmission, the devices don't need to download the concerned video.

Live streaming is explained as connecting multiple points from one source simultaneously. Those multiple points can watch the streaming in real-time and at the same moment. Certain examples may elaborate on the subject. Most of us have some idea of WhatsApp video chat options or of teleconferencing using Skype. The transmission facility they use is live streaming.

Is streaming illegal?

The concept of legal or illegal streaming can be explained with the help of the Copyright Act of 1976 in the USA. By this act, the actual copyright holders possess the exclusive rights in copying their original work, distributing it, and showing it publicly.

Even with that, watching an unauthorized stream transmitted by the copyright holder doesn't violate the law. This must be felt too awkward to hear but yes, in some sense, there are multiple interpretations of the copyright laws when applied on the internet services.

The all-new Protecting Lawful Streaming Act of 2020 (PLSA) has safe-marked the viewers in one way. As per the law, individuals will not be judged guilty even if they watch illegal streaming on the internet. Pseudo-streaming is also not counted as violating copyright law. Only peer-to-peer streaming services come out as violating copyright law. Several torrent services such as BitTorrent Live depend on the users to allot the content. Therefore, if you're a consumer, then deliberately you become one sort of broadcaster. This part is illegal in streaming according to copyright law.

What to Look for when Choosing Free Sports Streaming Sites

Number of channels and related circumstances available

Streaming sites are chosen for the ultimate reason that they will give you a lot of options to try your choice or taste in sports. Different sports channels and related discussions can only be apt to quench that thirst. The related discussion will include sports commentary, trivia about the game, and various podcasts on the sport. The addition of the game schedule and publishing of the features would also do a stunner.

Advertisement

Price

People are shifting from cable tv broadcasting to the internet streaming of sports due to two reasons-one is finesse in handling and another is pocket-friendliness. You can get a lot of options for watching sports streaming for free or almost free on the websites. This is another must-have quality for streaming sites.

Genuineness of the source

The materials shown on the streaming should come from a genuine source and the sources or streaming sites should hold the copyrights of the performances that are being played on the platform.

15 Best Free Sports Streaming Sites

Pros

a lot of sports can be followed

Less number of ads

Discussion on sports in the Originals

Cons

Only a few channels are free for sports streaming

ESPN has been a known name in the sports streaming channel for a very long time. In the present time, the cable channel is obsolete in many countries but the website can be accessed without any barrier. You can access the sports streaming after logging in. All the major tournaments from different sports are streamed on this platform live with match-day discussions and interviews. With the live video streaming, ESPN has also managed to add live radio streaming of the matches. Therefore, if you're in the middle of something, you can enjoy the radio streaming of the match.

You can also catch up with the highlights of the matches if you have missed the live streaming. Some special transmissions of the games have been added to the ESPN + forum of the channel. On ESPN+, you can check some value-added sports streaming. Not only sports streaming but also, on ESPN+, you can get articles on sports or matches. On the ESPN website, you may find several fantasy games that can keep you engaged with fun. ESPN has also tried its luck in producing sports-related documentaries. These are all value-added services and that's a loose point of ESPN.

Advertisement

Pros

Live streaming of sports can be accessed from the given list on the website.

Authorized website to show matches

No need to log in for live streaming

Cons

A relatively small number of sports streaming

In-website control is hard to get

Footybite presents an easy-to-use interface where on the home screen you will notice a list of the live streaming of the matches with the Watch option with the starting time of the matches. The list is updated every day. You can also watch sports streaming based on the broadcasters. In that way, you will be able to watch many games without the hindrances of places.

Footybite has also added a sports news section on its website. You can have a look at the in-depth analysis of the matches for free. The number of offerings on the website is not that great. But all the streams added on the Footybite website are DMCA approved. Therefore, no question may come up in the name of morality.

Pros

Streaming is regulated based on types of sports

Streaming can be watched from different channels also

Matches can be selected based on GMT

Cons

Lots of ads

Customary notification for using VPN to watch streamings

Stream2Watch is a sports streaming platform where you can watch sports streaming after selecting the sports name. In every segment, you will see ongoing or upcoming matches from different levels. Along with the broadcast of Stream2Watch, you'd find a list of different sports streaming websites. You can choose any of these websites to watch your favorite sports events.

In Stream2Watch, you can also find your favorite sports streaming by filtering your search based on the GMT. If you already know the GMT of the specific place from where you want to watch the streaming of every level, then you can search by the GMT. But you may find ads in an irritating way. As you will be clicking on the link, there would come a screen wanting a VPN to add a protective layer to the watching. Apart from that, there are also issues with ads.

Advertisement

Pros

Many categories for watching sports stream

Sports related news

Scores can be checked

Cons

In a few cases, a subscription is needed

Can't be operated without a login

Fox Sports has come out as one of the potent competitors of ESPN. Fox Sports has spearheaded the competition with ESPN by being the official broadcaster. There are multiple tournaments in several sports segments whose official rights are at the behest of Fox Sports.

All the matches of which official broadcasting rights Fox Sports holds, can be watched from the website after logging in. You can also check out the highlights of the matches if you miss the live streaming or the repeat telecast. The website also provides regular updates on the score and the commentary. You can subscribe to the newsletters by putting your email id in the designated box on the Fox Sports website.

There are certain chances that Fox Sports would not be available in your country. In such a situation, you can use VPN to watch live streaming. But before all those, you need to open an account with Fox Sports.

Pros

Live streaming of popular sports events in major sports

Intended to gain a market based on popular games

Can be accessed from anywhere

Cons

A premium subscription is needed to watch live streaming

A small collection of sports

SonyLiv has tried to engage the Southeast Asian market in sports streaming by largely broadcasting cricket matches. Sony Six has been the official broadcaster of many sports tournaments and on the SonyLiv platform, streaming of those tournaments can be followed up. With Cricket, various Football tournaments from Europe, UFC, and WWE have been added to the streaming list on this website. You can get reminders of the happening of the sports streaming timelines and other related programs.

You must have an account on the Sony Liv website to watch all the streams. In the free version, you can watch only the sports highlights from those matches. If you want to watch live streams or repeat telecasts, you need to have a premium account.

Advertisement

Pros

Lots of categories in sports streaming from different levels

Video on demand is available

Several subscription models are available as per nature

Cons

The price rate is high

Less number of languages in streaming

The Vidgo platform has multiple streaming based on movies and sports. In the sports list, you will find multiple channels and if you have an idea about streaming type, then you can easily subscribe to those channels. On the website, you'll find a list of sports that will stream that week.

Vidgo can be paired up with other display mediums to watch the streaming. One example can be Roku tv. 3 devices can be added at a time to watch the live streaming. Through Vidgo, you can access university games and all other games. But the subscription rate of Vidgo is quite high and you can only access all the streaming channels based on the subscription type.

Pros

Free streaming from different time zones

A large list of sports channels

Dedicated chat box for discussions

Cons

Unattractive user interface

Lack of screen control options

Bosscast.net adds sports streaming from different sports channels. In this way, the platform does not host or control or store any transmission. So Bosscast.net does not fall under the legal bounds set by the concerned laws. But the platform adds a long list of different sports from different geographical time zones. You can shift to your preferred time zones to pick a sport. The list is not just long but also it demands respect for being varied. There is a special category of winter sports. The list also aims to churn out local leagues from different countries in the time zones.

Bosscast.net also holds a dedicated chat box where the viewers can complain about issues or can post queries. To know about the schedules, you can hobble the website and you don’t need to shed much sweat as in the lower right panel of the website. These are a few positive points about Bosscat.in but the website lacks screen control options. Bosscast.in clarifies that it does not hold control of the broadcasting. This is the reason there could be some different programs on the feature apart from sports streaming.

Advertisement

Pros

Live sports streaming can be accessed from anywhere

Privacy at the core

Can take part in the live chat feature

Cons

Limited streaming is available

No customization is available

The Facebook Watch is completely free and you can watch the streaming of the sport from anywhere and anytime. This streaming is actually either from the social media handle of any participating sports club or team or broadcasted by any third party. This is the reason sometimes broadcasting falls into the boundary of piracy. But as a viewer, you can’t be accused as I have already added the reason as per the law. If you want to watch the live streaming of any sports streaming on Facebook Watch, you must have a Facebook account and you have to log in to watch the stream and take part in the discussion or in the live feed.

Due to the piracy issue, there are multiple cases of banning the broadcasting of the live sports stream on Facebook Watch. You won’t be able to pick your favorite sports stream always from the Facebook watch as the official broadcasters bar the broadcasting due to commercial reasons. You can access schedules only if the pages that show the streams, publish those schedules.

Pros

Live match streaming with detailed match analysis is available

Match fixtures and schedules can be accessed

Fewer ads

Cons

An account is needed to watch the stream

A limited number of sports category

The BBC iPlayer garners respect due to the services or discussion it provides on the match stream. With the live stream, you can access match-day discussions and other analytics from different social media platforms such as Twitter. You can get minute-by-minute updates on the matches. To check this feed, you do need not to have an account on the website but to check the live broadcasting, you need to have an account and subscription.

Advertisement

BBC iPlayer lets the facility to its subscribers download the stream for offline watching. You would get fewer ads on this platform.

Pros

Matchday live streaming and discussions in the live feed

Local leagues are included

Live chat feed

Cons

Unverified mirror links to watch stream

Pop-ups are frequent

The Cricfree website provides a small list of sports sections compared to other websites in this segment. This website adds multiple mirror links to watch the sports streaming for completely free. You can take part in the live chat or discussions on the match situations. But still, there are issues of annoying pop-ups and privacy on this viewing.

Pros

A big resource for the MMR sports stream

All the schedules of ongoing and upcoming matches are available

Can be attached to other watching medium

Cons

Only MMR sports are available

Pay-per-view applicable to the most popular streaming activities

The FITE website can be termed one of the best resources to watch Mixed Martial Arts(MMR) events from across the world. Even the TrillerVerz boxing event can also be accessed from this website. You can check all the schedules of upcoming matches and all the related events. In the FITE website, there are two kinds of viewing modes on the website. Among those, one is Pay-per-view mode and another is subscription mode. You can access all these streamings after opening your account on FITE.

The FITE website stream can be broadcasted through other watching options such as Roku Tv and Google Chromecast.

Pros

Free streaming app

Schedules of upcoming matches

Different channels are there to broadcast

Cons

Few categories of sports

Unreliable links to open the streaming

The CrackStreams website also provides a list of upcoming sports streams and the time of broadcasting for free. You can click on the match name and will be redirected to the mirror links to view the live streams. Though there are multiple complaints about the effective nature of the links as the links redirect to a different website. Therefore, intrusive pop-up issues are prevalent on the CrackStreams website.

Pros

Streaming from the local and international soccer leagues

Related scorecards and blogs are added

Streaming is available in a number of languages

Cons

Works as a mediator to provide links from many paid channels

Only soccer is available

Live Soccer TV gathers viewing links from different sports channels and adds them to its website with the match schedule. You don’t need an account to watch this broadcasting or you don’t need to pay. Rather, many sports channels can be found that need a subscription to watch the live streaming. Regarding piracy, the platform does not store or dictate any control over the broadcasting.

Different soccer leagues including local, national, and international can be accessed from Live Soccer Tv. But only soccer is available to watch from this website.

Pros

10+ sports are available in the streaming list

Both paid and free channels are available

Sports news and analysis on the serve

Cons

Pop-ups in the channels

All provided links are not verified

The SportSurge is another name in the list of websites that give a list of links from where live streaming of any selected sport can be watched. On the website, you can find more than 10 such sports in which leagues or trophy games are presented. You can watch the day-to-day schedule of all those games as per the local time of that region.

All the links added on the SportSurge website are from streaming media and the website carefully segregates them as per the subscription level active on those channels. Such as Platinum, and Gold are subscription levels. But as a matter of fact, all the provided links should be questioned due to the pop-up issue.

Pros

Live updates and highlights from the major sports events

Links can be shared on social media platforms

No ads

Cons

Not a typical sports streaming website

An account is needed to take part

Reddit Sports is not a typical sports streaming app but you can get updates and highlights from the major tournaments all around the world. You can get a point-to-point analysis and a detailed discussion on the sports and you can also participate in the discussion with an account in Reddit Sports. You can also attach your social media account and can share the link on those platforms. You can find a dedicated community for that, Reddit Sports does not bear any ads and that’s a plus point.

Conclusion

The sports streaming sites are characterized by flawless streaming and a minimum number of ads. The websites added to this article holds those features. On YouTube also, you can find live streaming but that is not scheduled or can be termed as pirated as per the available laws. Therefore, you should check the authorization before becoming a viewer of free sports streaming.