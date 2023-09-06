Best Free VPN Apps to Provide User-friendly and Risk-free Online Protection

Going incognito may not always help in hiding your credentials and browsing history from scammers or phishers. Moreover, imposing a VPN(Virtual Private Network) would help in browsing some of the websites that may be banned in your region. As the VPNs depend on virtual server connection, tracing someone using the VPN service can be hard.

Now, if we get something for free, we generally go after that option. This is also applicable to VPNs. The nearest alternative to VPN technology is to adopt the high-speed leased line. With this leased line, there come a lot of alternatives. One is the maintenance of that line. This maintenance requires huge spending and administration of the whole line is cumbersome. If the line falters then bringing the connection into life would require both the time and financial resources in a great amount. So, you would ask for a VPN connection if you're given a chance to choose between a VPN and a high-speed leased line.

Now, in the market, both free and paid VPNs are easy to find. The price creates a big gap between the qualities of these two kinds. But it does not mean that all premium VPNs are champions in their performance or that every free VPN is bad when introduced. But yes, in some cases of free VPNs, the VPN apps or websites store the users' credentials and sell those for extra money. So let's bring that discussion to the table and signify the 10 best free VPN apps that can do their work without compromising users' online privacy.

What is a VPN?

The role of a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is creating a private network in a public network and the working principle of this private network may give you the feeling of something working from a sequestered system. So the fulfilling nature of a VPN can give you the required security and wholesome management directing a private network. However, an ISDN(Integrated Services Digital Network) system was implemented to provide a private networking service by giving leases to the customers.

The role of leased lines can better be understood by the formation of a single Wide Area Network as these lines generally tend to go beyond a definite geographical area. With a larger area covered, the expenses for a leased line increase by quite a fold. That type of high expense is absent in VPN. Previously implemented virtual circuits have helped in originating VPN services. The role of virtual circuits is to form a logical way between the source and destination port. This way or path is meant to give space to the two applications to set up interaction over a shared network. In modern times, the inclusion of token authentication has made the VPN service more robust when comparing the security layers.

What to look for when choosing free VPN apps

Minimal ads and maximum service

The presence of ads while browsing is always a hectic experience. It can snoop on your credentials, and slow down the system. When the VPN service is active, it shares all the personalized data with the ads to make those also personalized. This would be hampering so, the number of ads should be as minimal as possible.

Selection of a privacy-friendly location for the VPN

The home location of your VPN should be such a country that supports individual presence. In that situation, the government does not ask for user's data without the court's stepping in. Apart from that, there are several agreements present on the ground such as Five Eyes, Nine Eyes, and the Fourteen Eyes. Regulations like these intervene in the third-party entry into the privacy policy matter of individuals in those countries. So, the VPN apps should take cognizance of such rules.

Modern protocol with the VPN

The VPN protocol should be robust in place. Through the VPN protocol, a secure connection can be set up between the source and destination. If you're not so tech-savvy, then you can track down the names of some efficient protocols. One example is WireGuard. On a common ground, WireGuard adds a faster service but if you check the cryptography settings, the WireGuard uses the Noise protocol framework, Poly 1305, HKDF, and other forms.

Service without storing personal credentials

VPN apps should not store the personal credentials of the users. From time to time, there have been buzzwords on the commercial use of the users' credentials by the VPN apps after storing those data. So, to nip this in the bud, storing personal data should be dropped from the list and whenever these apps face an independent audit, the record must stay clean.

Open-source

If there is any incident of storing personal data, this can be checked from the security audit of the app. In the open-source situation, you can check the source codes of the commands used in the VPN apps. So, if the VPN apps are open-source the acceptance is bound to increase.

Tabula rasa of the preferred VPN

Before turning to a VPN app, you should check the history behind that app like about the manufacturer or what they do with the users' data from the app. You should also check if there's any role of fraud parties as the stakeholders in the authority. The role of the government should also be limited behind the VPN app.

10 best free VPN apps

1. Proton VPN

Pros

Active over the geo-restrictions

VPN accelerator to work fast

Selective passing of the apps through the VPN tunnel

Cons

VPN servers are not present in the UK

Torrenting VPNs are only allowed in the premium plan

The Proton app can be considered for all the features that should be found in a genuine VPN app. The major is to add the security layer to the services you want to carry out and on this matter, Proton VPN boasts of having the collaboration of CERN scientists and the experience for handling the Proton Mail that is termed as the world’s largest encrypted mail service. When asking for the safety of the user’s information, Proton VPN has declared not to dissect users’ credentials at any time. So on both grounds, the app has performed fairly.

To act over the protection, the Proton app provides a VPN accelerator that is capable of working fast and in the pathway, it does not restrict the download speeds or the bandwidth of the channeled connection. Talking of transferring through tunneling, the kill button will stay in your hand on which app should go through the tunnel and which app should not. If any accidental leak bothers you even after the presence of foolproof DNS protection, you can manage the leak with the Proton VPN. But if you want to keep your VPN server in the UK, that may not be possible as there is no presence of it.

2. NordVPN

Pros

Strong VPN protocols such as WireGuard

A huge number of servers in lots of countries

6 devices can be protected at a stretch

Cons

Again Torrenting VPNs are barred on many servers

Throttles the internet speed limits in some way

Unlike the Proton VPN, the NordVPN app exists with lots of VPN servers in many countries and a larger share of those countries follow a robust law in the data protection field. The VPN service is strong enough to save your system anywhere, even when you’re using a public Wi-Fi system. The connection setup is also very quick and hassle-free as you have to tap the Quick Connect button to initiate the process. Now, there can be situations when the protection drops a bit due to the multiple targets of phishing. In such a situation, you can turn on the Kill switch to keep the sensitive information in the protective shell. At one time, you can use the NordVPN app for providing VPN 6 mobile devices at a stretch.

However such encounters will be less in the amount as the NordVPN app uses strong protocols such as WireGuard. With a strong protocol at work, the app monitors the dark web to check whether your sensitive information gets leaked or not. If it finds any such cases, it updates as a notification. As a part of it, the VPN app restricts the torrenting phenomena. But, this app can lag the internet speed by a great length.

3. PrivadoVPN

Pros

Doesn’t track the user’s internet activity

Encrypted with the WireGuard protocol

Data are protected by the Swiss law

Cons

Free VPN service for up to 10 GB of data only

Only 12 free servers exist in different parts

The PrivadoVPN app gives you access to 10 GB of VPN data for free. If you need any extra VPN data than that, you would need a premium subscription for that. The app does not want your credentials and that is the reason that the PrivadoVPN app is termed as the zero log VPN app. By using the geo-blocking feature, you can unblock the restrictions put on Netflix or BBC iPlayer if there are any in your location. The user’s online activities are encrypted by the famous WireGuard protocol. You can also switch to other protocols on this app. Another possibility is if you find any drop in the protection, you can cut off the internet connection and there won’t be any glitches on the loaded online data protection.

If there comes any issue with the data protection rights, then the jurisdiction that the PrivadoVPN app applies is the Swiss laws which are considered as most user-friendly. On the free version also, you can enjoy the service of DNS leak protection. But the number of servers is much less than the NordVPN offers.

4. ExpressVPN

Pros

VPN servers are available in many countries

Multiple encryption protocols and among those Lightway stands tall

Split tunneling feature

Cons

Bug issues

Legal restrictions on usage of the app in many countries

The ExpressVPN app brings the service of VPN servers from many countries-as per the details, it is around 94 countries. You can connect to any of these servers a lightning speed and the served encryption supports protocols such as OpenVPN UDP, OpenVPN TCP, Lightway UDP, and Lightway TCP. You can choose any of the protocols and with an added advantage, you can also change the language to ease the setup. So, this is the primary stage. After setting up the VPN, the status of the connection and the location of the connected server can be checked from the widgets present on the screen. As a better VPN app should do, the ExpressVPN app also commits to not storing user’s credentials on its server.

While doing your important objectives online, if you face a connection error adding a hotspot, theExpressVPN app automatically checks the health and nature of the available hotspots and suggests the best hotspot available. The tunneling feature is also available and with all these preferred VPN services, you can get the facility to store your passwords in a secured form with the help of the password manager.

5. AtlasVPN

Pros

Servers are from more than 50 countries

High-rated encryption

WireGuard and IKEv2/IPsec protocols are available

Cons

Lags the system functions

A dedicated IP address can not be achieved

AtlasVPN app brings a huge number of servers into the table when providing the VPN service to its users. In more than 50 countries, the app commands its servers and the number of servers is not few. So, if you worry about accessing a server in quick mode, that is not hectic on this app. The encryption model this app uses is also judged as high-rated. The much-famous WireGuard and IKEv2/IPsec are the most common protocols you'd find on the AtlasVPN app.

AtlasVPN app also does not indulge in storing users’ private information or browsing habits. Rather, the app can give continuous support in your 4k streaming by giving the VPN shielding and tunneling service. Unlike other apps, you can attach many mobile devices to get the services. The app can obliterate the chances of data leaks. Another positive aspect of using the AtlasVPN app is the MultiHop+. This is general hopping between the encryption layers of different VPN services. This is innovative as if you trace any breach in your security layer, you can do this, and you don’t need to be a high-rated programmer to do this. But, a dedicated IP address can’t be gained from this app.

6. Windscribe VPN

Pros

The monthly data allowance is 10 GB for free

Whitelisting of the preferred network is possible

Custom OpenVPN configuration can be imported

Cons

After 10 GB of Torrent data, hefty prices would be paid as a subscription charge

Internet speed is less than the competitors

In the free version, the Windscribe VPN app can give you up to 10 GB of VPN data for free. You can connect to the app easily, with just one tap. In more than 10 countries, you may find the VPN servers in the free version. If you don’t feel satisfied with the service or face any glitches while working, you can import your customized OpenVPN configuration to any VPN server and connect to that. Even, you can connect to any competitor’s VPN server through this service. This can keep you connected with the protection shield.

As just 10 GB of VPN data is free every month in the Windscribe VPN app, you can use it economically. For that, you can avail of the facility of whitelisting where you can list your preferred connection as safe, and for the unknown sources, you’d have to activate the risk button. So, in those cases, you can use the Windscribe VPN app for security. You can encrypt all your information and activities on the app, so snooping or information log is not possible on this app.

7. FastestVPN

Pros

VPN servers are available in more than 39 countries

Geo-restriction can be waved off

VPN service is active on the cross-platform

Cons

A handful number of devices can be attached to the VPN service

Inactivities from the encryption protocols in some cases

The number of VPN servers of the FastestVPN app is situated in many countries. If you face any kind of blockade in your online surfing, you can change your VPN server location and can enjoy the service. This is imposed on the geo-restriction criteria. If you face geo-restriction on Netflix, PubG, or BBC iPlayer, you can nullify the restrictions by changing the VPN server as the servers are present in 39 countries and you can hop in on any of those. For public hotspots, you can be assured of safe browsing. It can be seen while doing financial activities in public banks. You can switch your access to servers for unlimited times and you can exchange unlimited data using this VPN app. Even the devices can be changed where you are doing your online work.

The available encryption grade is AES-256 encryption and the anonymous torrenting facility is also available as this facility is absent in most of the competitive apps. With other features, you’d receive the service of an ad-blocker. So, through this facility, the no-log policy of the user’s credentials is maintained.

8. Surfshark VPN

Pros

A new email ID and IP address shall be provided

More than 3200 VPN servers in more than 100 countries

Camouflage mode to beat the ambush of a multi-pronged attack

Cons

Most of the services are available in the paid version

TOR browser can’t be accessed with the VPN active

Surfshark VPN app has lots of features such as the VPN servers being spread in lots of countries and if that is not enough to diminish the chances of online attack, you can activate the camouflage version to hide your identity and online data from the attack. With the presence of a dedicated anti-virus, you can get a CleanWeb 2.0 to block the attacks of infected ads, and malware. Installing the Surfshark VPN, you can get your own email address and dedicated IP address to make your browsing security foolproof. For encryption, the AES-256 encryption has been used heavily.

By using the Surfshark VPN, you can block the pop-ups and if there’s any breach in the security of stored passwords, app details, and browsing history. You can pause the VPN service when it’s needed such as when you visit the whitelisted websites. Last but not least, the Surfshark VPN does not store your personal credentials to sell off.

9. Hotspot Shield

Pros

VPN servers are situated in 80+ countries

The VPN protocol, named Hydra is patented

Internet activity is never stored

Cons

The automatic kill switch button is absent

The Hotspot Shield app can help you with military-grade encryption for your online activities and you can access a whopping 3200 servers expanded in more than 80 countries. So, you can opt for any nearby server after checking the security protocols and legal restrictions. If you check their VPN protocol, the Hotspot Shield gives you the service of patented Hydra protocol. It can be used with unlimited bandwidth and for unlimited data.

You can use the Hotspot Shield app for multiple devices and you can use the tunneling facility in all of these devices. Georestrictions can also be avoided while using this app. But one point where the app can disrupt its chance is the absence of the automatic Kill switch.

10. hide. me VPN

Pros

Over 2,000 VPN servers in the work

Multihopping facility

The IP address can be camouflaged

Cons

Pretty complex user-interface

Bug issues

The hide. me VPN app can use shred over not only your online activities but also your IP address can also be camouflaged from the online berserkers. This app holds more than 2000 VPN servers in its stock and due to the multihopping facility, you can shift to any of these servers based on your preference. Auto-server selection mode is also in place to give you the best option available on the VPN servers. In all this while, your IP address will stay camouflaged. This app also helps you to bypass the geo-restrictions on online activities or any legal issues.

You will find WireGuard, OpenVPN, or IKEv2 protocols in the action mode on the hide. me VPN app and you can switch to any of these protocols whenever you need. If you have missed the automatic kill switch in the Hotspot Shield, you’ll find that button here. After all this, if you’re concerned about the internet speed then hide. me VPN app can assure that it gives you browsing speed reaching the gigabit level. But if you’re a novice, the user interface can give you hard times.

How does a free VPN work?

The basic role of a VPN is to create a veil by encryption the data packets that are passing through the Internet. The whole process is termed as Tunnelling. Through this, the data packets by which data is transferred between the source and destination ports are encrypted at first and then encapsulated in an IP wrap-up through the VPN. After that, the wrapped-up data forms are channeled through the Internet.

The encryption key is known to only the VPN tunnel initiator and the VPN tunnel terminator on both ends. Due to that encryption, the wrapped-up data can't be accessed in that way. These data packages can only travel through the IP-only Internet. The free VPN can do one thing and that is changing the IP address. So, the destination or source port can't be either tracked or even if the ports are tracked, they are often misidentified. Thus, if the encryption is active on the data packages, then nothing can be tracked.

VPN apps are safe to use if you find the above-mentioned qualities in the apps. So before anything, you have to check for the qualities and the conditions of the apps. All apps might not be fully free, but you won’t be cheated in the name of the services that they offer in the free version. Otherwise, you’d have to keep some ideas on the available legal boundaries in different regions and it will help you pick a favored VPN server, not bound by any strict legal entities.