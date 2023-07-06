Best Habit Tracker Apps That Can Give You a Recluse in Your Busy Schedule

Introduction

Nowadays the trend is inclining towards having a sustainable future. This has added all perspectives including the health and psychology of individuals. The concept of collectivism has attracted a lot more glances through the above-mentioned parameters. The same concepts resonated in Tiny Habits authored by BJ Fogg where the collective attributes of daily behavior have been judged as more effective than just a few rampant good habits.

The habit tracker apps are meant to list all the good exercises or habits and you have to include those in your lifestyle to get a good result. These apps will also give you a reminder if you break out your healthy practices or exercises. In this article, I will discuss six such habit tracker apps that might be beneficial for you.

What Is Habit Tracking?

Habits are something that any living body pertains to doing without much thinking and following. It can include even checking your own phone again and again. Among the habits, some can be added as helpful or healthy ones such as the habit of regular walking. Some can be detrimental such as chewing fingernails. Breaking the shackles of odd habits and moving on to good habits in that place can be too much to ask on a few occasions. Habit tracking helps to hold on to good habits.

Habit tracking would help you to keep a tab on the behavioral change into good habits. Such as if you start to rise early from your bed in the morning, you would list this to carry on this habit every day. Here, in the list, you would add your rising time every day and this list will act as a habit tracker on this occasion.

Benefits of Habit Tracking

In simple words, for keeping an accurate perception of our daily habits, habit tracking can be beneficial. Humans are prone to overthink or overestimate their daily deeds and forget to bring out a better outcome from their daily habits. This lack can be fulfilled by the use of habit tracking. A habit tracker would help you to have an accurate recording of your daily habits and you can analyze those by their effectiveness.

1. Way of Life

What we like

Way of Life acts like a careful coach of your daily life exercise, that keeps tabs on the exercises you are continuing every day or missing. But it does not break the streak even after you skip one exercise a day, rather you can codify an explanation for missing exercise. By this, healthy routine forms as you get to know about your reason for skipping a particular exercise or continuing one exercise on a loop every day.

You also can form a streak of a particular habit like if you are continuing a 5 Km walk every day, then you can make a 'chain' of it. In this 'chain', you can add a few specific cheat days. Thus, your healthy habits are controlled by your own conscience.

All the bad habits are listed in the 'Red chains'. In this directory, after reading the reasons for skipping, you can improve your effort.

What we don’t like

This app is also a paid app. Most of those facilities are available for paid or premium users. The pricing is also high, around 4.99 USD for each month.

Our Review

If you can opt for the premium account in the app, then you can go for it.

Download From:

For Android users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wayoflife.app&referrer=utm_source%3Dlandingpage%26utm_content%3Dtop%26utm_campaign%3DLanding%2520Page

For iOS users: https://apps.apple.com/app/apple-store/id393159800

2. Habitica

What we like

Habitica or HabitRPG helps you build a role-playing game that is quite exceptional. By completing each of your daily habits served as tasks, you can earn points or gold. These points can be used as tokens for buying something. Once reaching level 10, you can become a character, Warrior, Healer, Mage, or Rogue. Therefore, you can guess that this app provides a game-like interface where you can become a character. That is why this app is clarified as providing an RPG or role-playing game.

You can form a group by gathering your friends or colleagues where you can form your exercise peers and set a target collectively. This can inspire you to get into healthy exercises and make those a habit.

What we don’t like

A high charge is needed to get the premium membership. Rather than that, in the app, for earning gems, you have to spend bucks.

Our Review

Again, if the monthly spending fits ok with you, then you can take the membership. It is an exceptional app where you can include others and it works as inspiring.

Download From:

For Android users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.habitrpg.android.habitica

For iOS users: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/habitica-gamified-task-manager/id994882113

3. Habitify

What we like

In the Habitify app, you can add or divide your daily day routines based on the time such as the morning, afternoon, or night. Along with that, you can add your new habits to the list. In that list, you can also add some specific needs and set a reminder based on the timeline. In this work, you can use a regular note or emoji. Like Habitica, Habitify also gives you a chance to form a group where you can take social challenges on exercises. You can also challenge yourself to various targets every day on the app. There is a Progress tab where you can check your improvements.

What we don’t like

15 check-ins per week are free on the app but after that, you have to pay a hefty fee for availing most of the features.

Our Review

This app is a replacement for Habitica and a few check-ins are free on Habitify. Therefore, you can opt for this app.

Download From:

For Android users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.unstatic.habitify

For iOS users: https://apps.apple.com/app/apple-store/id1111447047

4. Coach. me

What we like

This app gives you a unique feature that you can discuss with other Coach. me users about your exercise streaks and can take valuable tips. They can motivate you or fix your lack of knowledge regarding your exercise habit or schedule. There is one particular segment, Coaching where you can hire a coach online. The coach will give you the necessary inputs and suggestions regarding your exercise habit, schedule, and lifestyle that should be adopted. This timely help may keep you on track always and keep you motivated.

What we don’t like

The app is for a regular listing of habits. But for further service, you need to pay a bulky 20 USD per week. Hiring a coach will ask for more. This may create an issue for the acceptance of the app.

Our Review

If you need a monitored exercise schedule without going to the gym, then this app is best for you.

Download From:

For Android users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.liftworldwide.lift

For iOS users: https://apps.apple.com/app/lift/id530911645

5. Strides

What we like

This is another app where you can set goals or challenges and check your improvement daily. You can also set goals for a short stint such as a 20 days cycling schedule. You can set a reminder and the app will keep you updated on your improvement.

Strides also give you chances for setting any average goal which will be suitable for you. You can set an off-time exercise goal like 3 push-ups in your break time.

What we don’t like

This app is similar to Habitify. With more offers, Habitify almost costs the same fee each week as Stride does. In that case, Habitify would gain more weight. This app is only available for iOS users.

Our Review

If you want to keep your exercise schedule not too swanky, you can opt for this app.

Download From

For iOS users: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/strides-goals-habits-tracker/id672401817

6. HabitShare- Habit Tracker

What we like

HabitShare offers all the facilities of creating a group or a flexible schedule based on your daily life in a free version. This app is completely free and it can add most of the features and protects your data also. You can log in to the app from anywhere possible. You can set reminders also for your daily exercise schedule.

What we don’t like

The user interface is not very attractive. The app also lacks proper marketing.

Our Review

You can try this app during your initial period of exercise. Free of cost, HabitShare is a great app to start with.

Download From:

For Android users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.habitshareapp&hl=en_GB

For iOS users:https://apps.apple.com/us/app/habitshare-habit-tracker/id1048191045

These apps are the most crucial ones in the current time in the specified field. From the article, you can get an idea of where to look if you need an online coach or a free app to keep you engaged with habit tracking. You can definitely hop into it with the help of these apps in your healthy lifestyle.