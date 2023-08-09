Digital documents are becoming increasingly popular, as they offer a number of advantages over traditional paper documents. Handwriting apps allow you to take notes on your mobile device or tablet, and they often offer features that make it easy to organize and search your notes.

No matter which handwriting app you choose, you'll be able to take notes in a digital format that's easy to organize and search. This makes handwriting apps a powerful tool for students, professionals, and anyone else who wants to take their notes to the next level.

10 best handwriting-to-text apps

1. Microsoft OneNote

Pros:

Accurate handwriting recognition

Easy to use

Converts entire pages of handwritten notes at once

Supports multiple languages

Cloud-based, so you can access your notes from anywhere

Cons:

The free version has limited storage space

Can be slow on older devices

Not as accurate as some other handwriting-to-text apps

OneNote is one of the few note-taking apps that allows you to ink notes. This means that you can write notes with a stylus or your finger, and OneNote will convert your handwriting into text. OneNote also allows you to record audio notes. This is a great way to capture lectures, meetings, or brainstorming sessions. OneNote allows you to clip web pages and save them to your notes. This is a great way to save articles, recipes, or other information that you find online.

OneNote allows you to create a hierarchy of notebooks, sections, and pages. This makes it easy to organize your notes and find the information you need.OneNote is available on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. This means that you can access your notes from any device. OneNote syncs your notes across all of your devices. This means that you can always access your notes, no matter where you are.

Download Link:

2. MyScript Nebo

Pros: Natural handwriting recognition Accurate with a stylus or a digital pen. Versatile note-taking app Ability to export notes to a variety of formats Cloud-sync

Cons: Slow on older devices. Not as accurate with cursive handwriting as it is with print handwriting. Does not support all languages.



Nebo uses optical character recognition (OCR) to recognize your handwriting. This means that you can write notes and documents in your own handwriting, and Nebo will convert them into text. Nebo offers live transcription, which means that you can speak into the app and it will transcribe your speech into text. This is a great way to take notes during meetings or lectures. Nebo can recognize mathematical equations and expressions. This means that you can write out your math problems in your own handwriting, and Nebo will convert them into text and solve them for you.

Nebo can annotate PDFs. This means that you can write on PDFs, highlight text, and add notes. This is a great way to study for exams or to collaborate on documents. Nebo can export your notes and documents to other apps, such as Evernote, Google Docs, and Microsoft Word. This makes it easy to share your notes with others or to keep them organized.

Download Link:

3. GoodNotes 5

Pros: Beautiful interface Powerful note-taking app Supports handwriting recognition Ability to annotate PDFs Wide range of customization options

Cons: Can be expensive Handwriting recognition can be inconsistent



GoodNotes 5 can recognize shapes that you draw, and it will automatically convert them into shapes that you can resize and move around. This is a great way to create diagrams and flowcharts.GoodNotes 5 allows you to record audio while you're taking notes. This is a great way to capture your thoughts and ideas as you're working, and it can also be helpful for reviewing your notes later.

GoodNotes 5 allows you to collaborate with others on your notes. This is a great way to share your notes with classmates, colleagues, or clients. GoodNotes 5 is fully optimized for the Apple Pencil. This means that you can use the Apple Pencil to write, draw, and annotate your notes with precision and accuracy. GoodNotes 5 allows you to sync your notes across your devices. This means that you can access your notes on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Download Link:

4. Notes Plus

Pros: Powerful note-taking app Supports handwriting recognition Versatile drawing tools Ability to record audio notes

Cons: Can be expensive Handwriting recognition can be inconsistent



Notes Plus can automatically generate flashcards from your notes. This is a great way to study for exams or to review information. Notes Plus can recognize your handwriting and convert it into text. This is a great way to take notes if you prefer to write by hand. Notes Plus can record your voice and transcribe it into text. This is a great way to take notes if you're in a meeting or if you want to record your thoughts as they come to you.

Notes Plus allows you to share your notes with others. This is a great way to collaborate with classmates or to share your notes with friends and family. Notes Plus can sync your notes across your devices. This means that you can access your notes from your phone, tablet, or computer.

Download Link:

5. Pen to Print

Pros: Free Easy to use Converts scanned handwritten notes to text

Cons: Handwriting recognition can be inconsistent Not as versatile as some other apps



Pen to Print is one of the few apps that can recognize handwriting. This means that you can write notes or drawings on your phone or tablet, and the app will convert them into digital text. This is a great feature for students, professionals, and anyone who wants to save time and effort. Pen to Print can save your documents and drawings in the cloud. This means that you can access them from any device, anywhere in the world.

Pen to Print can share your documents and drawings with others. This is a great way to collaborate on projects or to share your work with friends and family. Pen to Print can also scan documents and convert them into digital files. This is a great way to digitize old documents or save space on your device.

Download Link:

6. Notability

Pros: Powerful note-taking app Supports handwriting recognition Versatile drawing tools Ability to record audio notes

Cons: Can be expensive Handwriting recognition can be inconsistent



Notability allows users to record audio while they are taking notes. This is a great way to capture lectures or meetings, and it can also be helpful for students who want to listen back to their notes later. Notability can recognize shapes that you draw, such as circles, squares, and triangles. This is a great way to keep your notes organized and visually appealing. Notability allows users to collaborate on notes with others. This is a great way to work on projects together or to share notes with classmates.

Notability is one of the few note-taking apps that fully supports the Apple Pencil. This means that you can use the Pencil to write, draw, and annotate your notes with precision.

Download Link:

7. Google Keep

Pros: Free Easy to use Integrates with other Google apps Ability to collaborate on notes

Cons: Handwriting recognition can be inconsistent Not as versatile as some other apps



Google Keep is a note-taking app developed by Google. It is available on Android, iOS, and the web. Google Keep is a simple and easy-to-use app that allows you to create notes, lists, and drawings. Google Keep allows users to collaborate on notes with others. This is done by sharing the note with other users, who can then add their own comments and edits.

Google Keep is a well-rated app with a lot to offer. If you are looking for a simple and easy-to-use note-taking app, then it is definitely worth considering. However, it is not as feature-rich as some other note-taking apps. Google Keep allows you to create voice notes. This is a great way to capture ideas quickly and easily.

Download Link:

8. PDFelement

Pros: Powerful PDF editor Supports handwriting recognition Converts PDFs to text Ability to annotate PDFs

Cons: Can be expensive Not as easy to use as some other apps



PDFelement is a PDF editor developed by Wondershare. It is available on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android devices.PDFelement is a powerful and versatile PDF editor that allows you to do a variety of things with PDF files.

PDFelement allows you to view and edit PDF files. You can add text, images, and shapes to PDF files. You can also highlight, underline, and strikethrough text. It allows you to annotate PDF files. You can add notes, comments, and highlights to PDF files. You can also draw shapes and diagrams on PDF files.

Download Link:

9. Text Scanner (OCR)

Pros: Free Easy to use Converts scanned documents to text

Cons: Handwriting recognition can be inconsistent Not as versatile as some other apps



Text Scanner (OCR) is a free app that allows you to scan and convert text from images and PDFs into editable text. To use Text Scanner, you simply need to open the app and take a picture of the text you want to convert. The app will then automatically scan the text and convert it into editable text. You can then save the text to your device or share it with others.

If you are looking for a free and easy-to-use OCR app, then Text Scanner is a great option. However, it can be slow on some devices and the interface can be cluttered. Once your text has been converted into editable text, you can edit it as you would any other text document. You can add, delete, or change text, and you can also format your text.

Download Link:

10. Gboard with Google handwriting input

Pros: Free Built-in Android keyboards Supports handwriting recognition

Cons: Handwriting recognition can be inconsistent Not as versatile as some other apps



Google handwriting input is a feature of Gboard that allows you to write in your own handwriting and the app will convert it into text. This is a great way to take notes, write emails, or even create documents. Gboard has been specifically designed to take advantage of the pressure sensitivity of your device's touchscreen. This means that you can write with a natural feel, just like you would on paper.

To use Google handwriting input, simply open Gboard and tap on the handwriting icon. The app will then switch to handwriting mode and you can start writing. The app will automatically convert your handwriting into text as you write. Google handwriting input is a great way to take notes, write emails, or even create documents. It is easy to use and the accuracy is very good.

Download Link:

What to look when choosing handwriting-to-text apps

There are some factors to consider when choosing a handwriting-to-text app:

Accuracy: The accuracy of handwriting recognition is one of the most important factors to consider. You want to make sure that the app can accurately convert your handwriting into text.

The accuracy of handwriting recognition is one of the most important factors to consider. You want to make sure that the app can accurately convert your handwriting into text. Features: Some handwriting-to-text apps offer more features than others like calligraphy pens, ink effects, spell checkers, etc.

Some handwriting-to-text apps offer more features than others like calligraphy pens, ink effects, spell checkers, etc. Ease of use: The app should be easy to use. You should be able to start using it right away without having to read a lot of documentation.

The app should be easy to use. You should be able to start using it right away without having to read a lot of documentation. Price: Handwriting-to-text apps can range in price from free to hundreds of dollars. You need to decide how much you are willing to spend on an app.

Handwriting-to-text apps can range in price from free to hundreds of dollars. You need to decide how much you are willing to spend on an app. Compatibility: Make sure the app is compatible with your device. Some apps are only available for iOS devices, while others are only available for Android devices.

Make sure the app is compatible with your device. Some apps are only available for iOS devices, while others are only available for Android devices. Flexibility: You want to make sure that the app is flexible and can be used in a variety of ways. For example, you want to make sure that the app can be used to take notes, annotate PDFs, and create sketches.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the best handwriting-to-text app for you will depend on your individual needs and preferences. If you're looking for a free app with basic handwriting recognition, then Pen to Print or Google Keep are good options. If you're looking for a more powerful app with better handwriting recognition, then Microsoft OneNote, MyScript Nebo, or GoodNotes 5 are good choices.

