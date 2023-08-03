Best Homework Helper Apps in 2023 to Help You in Planning and Solving Your Homework

Among other roles, the main role of homework can be devised to increase the productivity of the concerned learners on the academic outcomes. The ultimate result can be achieved with thorough practice and discussion on the homework. Best homework helper apps can provide you with necessary help with step solutions in homework looked at by experienced tutors. Since the Pandemic, there has been a crisis in classroom communication or offline teaching. The learners often feel the gap in the online study and employ the learned lessons in solving the homework as the discussion part is somewhat absent in between.

In that situation, either a discussion on the topics can be initiated with the concerned peers and educators or you can arrange further help to solve that homework correctly and efficiently without missing any relevant point. Many times, you may have already faced a further discussion gathering like-minded peers in one space or the educator. In that situation, you should take help from an external agent to solve the homework and not just spoon-feed but where you would also have relevant participation.

There are options where you can take pictures of your homework and get answers to those homework problems after uploading those pictures on the concerned website or app. But as the apps have come out as the most handy learning tool, here, in the following, 10 such apps will be discussed that can help you solve your homework.

What to look for when choosing homework helper apps

A proper mine of assistance forwarded by experts

If you want proper guidance in your homework, you’d definitely ask for quality and assurance on the follow-up guidance. These two parameters can only come from experts in the subjects. There can be chances that the experts you’d find are not optimum for your needed help. On such matters, it is advisable that before delving into taking assistance from any app, you should check the experts’ acceptance rate.

Flexibility

Flexibility is one of the prior reasons online classes got due popularity. Not just the online classes, if the offline classes are flexible with the learners’ grasping ability, notion of curriculum, and other needs such as the timing and language medium, there can be an optimum outcome. In the homework apps, there should be the flexibility of mobile view along with other parameters described above lines.

Compatibility with learner’s study pattern

The grasping style or the learning pattern of the learners differs and you can find patterns that are similar bunch-wise. Therefore, the apps should provide help in such a way that can be easy to grasp for every user. The flexibility can also come in the approach where the discussion duration would be sufficient for the users or it is enough to fulfill the need.

Aftermath assessment

Advertisement

Homework helper apps should also come with an assessment of the users based on their catching style of learning. Constructive feedback always helps to move along and if it comes from the experts then it’d help in a larger sustainability.

Reasons to increase engagement

A class lecture can be monotone many times and that is the very reason many students fail to keep themselves engaged with the class curriculum and pace with the learning procedure. Definitely, they’d perform poorly in their homework. This is the reason the homework helper apps should take provisions to increase engagement. It can be through the addition of video lessons or podcasts or strategy discussions for facing the issues.

10 best homework helper apps

1. My Study Life

Pros

Can keep the schedule of your homework and can give you timely reminders

Help initiated by a group of experts

Customizable

Cons

Lack of timely reminders

Service issue

My Study Life app helps in making the necessary schedule for allotting your classes and homework. The app has a different segment named, the homework planner. In this segment, you can save your due dates for your homework submission and you can schedule your classes also on this app. My Study Life app can give you timely reminders of your classwork and can save you from the last-minute rush.

You can also solve your homework on this app and save the assignments on the cloud service this app provides. You can customize this app as per your need from the homework. The icing on the cake is that this app is completely free.

Link:

For Android users For iOS users

2. Answers-Homework Help & Ques

Pros

Lots of study topics

Ad-free Q&A site

A large pool of questions to get a good practice

Cons

Available only for Android users

The Answers app can provide you with homework and necessary lessons for a long list of topics from science subjects. Moreover, this app can help you solve the common topics or questions that are from the core science subjects. To develop the understanding of the subjects among the learners, this app has a large collection of problems. The advantage of having this large collection is that you never go out of practicing the problems. These questions also follow a standard curriculum to keep pace.

Advertisement

The Answers app keeps the discussion up and easy, looked after by expert teams. This app has a separate window for discussion of questions and answers. You can take the needed guidance from that part also. Overall the app is good in performing but the problem with it is that it is only available for Android users.

Link: