The keto diet has become increasingly popular in recent years, as people have seen its effectiveness for weight loss and other health benefits. If you're thinking about trying the keto diet, you may be wondering how to get started. One great way to get started is to use a keto app. There are many keto apps available, each with its own set of features. Some apps focus on tracking your food intake, while others provide recipes or meal plans.

A keto app can be a valuable tool for anyone who is following the keto diet. By tracking your progress, getting recipes and meal plans, and connecting with other keto dieters, you can stay on track and reach your goals. So if you're thinking about trying the keto diet, be sure to check out some of the best keto apps available.

10 Best Keto Apps

Keto Cycle

Keto Cycle

Pros:

Easy to use

Comprehensive macro tracker

Meal planner and recipe database

Community forums

Cons:

Can be expensive for premium version features

Some users find the interface cluttered

The app allows you to track your macros in detail, including carbs, protein, fat, and fiber. You can set daily goals for each macro, and the app will track your progress throughout the day. The app has a built-in meal planner that can help you create keto-friendly meals for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks. You can choose from a variety of recipes, or create your own custom meals.

The app has a community forum where you can connect with other keto dieters and get support. You can ask questions, share tips, and find motivation from others who are on the same journey.

Download For:

2. Senza

Pros:

Easy to use

Accurate

Comprehensive

Unique key features, such as time-based food logging and verified net carbs

Cons:

Can be expensive for the premium version subscription

Some users find the interface to be a bit cluttered

Not available in all countries

The app has a database of thousands of keto-friendly recipes. You can search for recipes by ingredient, cuisine, or dietary restriction. The app has a keto calculator that can help you determine your ideal macros and calorie intake. This calculator takes into account your individual weight, height, activity level, and goals.

The app offers personalized coaching from a certified keto diet coach. The coach will help you create a personalized keto plan and provide support and guidance along the way.

Download For:

3. Keto.app

Pros:

Comprehensive macro tracking

Meal planner and recipe database

Large food database

Free version available

Cons:

Can be expensive to coaching

Not available in all countries

keto.app uses a personalized algorithm to determine your ideal macro targets based on your individual goals, preferences, and activity level. This can help you ensure that you are getting the right balance of macros to support your keto diet.

keto.app allows you to log your food with a high degree of granularity. You can track the exact amount of each macro in each food item, as well as other nutrients such as fiber, sugar, and sodium. This can help you make informed decisions about your food choices and ensure that you are meeting your nutritional needs.

Download For:

4. Total Keto Diet

Pros:

Easy to use

Comprehensive

Affordable

Active community forum

Cons:

Some users find the interface to be a bit cluttered

Not available in all countries

The Total Keto Diet app offers keto coaching from certified keto experts. This coaching can help you stay on track with your keto diet and overcome the weekly challenges you may face. You can create unlimited meal plans with a premium subscription. The premium version subscription allows you to track your macros in even more detail.

The Total Keto Diet app has a private community where you can connect with other keto dieters and get support. You can ask questions, share tips, and find motivation from others who are on the same journey.

Download For:

6. 8fit

Easy to use

Variety of key features

Community

Cons:

The cost is not free.

Not all features are available in all countries

The 8fit app is easy to use and navigate. The workouts are well-explained and the meal plans are easy to follow. The 8fit app offers a variety of features, including workouts, meal plans, and coaching. This makes it a good option for users with different fitness goals.

8fit is a fitness app that offers a variety of workout routines, meal plans, and coaching. The app is designed to help users reach their fitness goals, whether they are looking to lose weight, build muscle, or improve their overall health.

Download For:

6. Keto Diet

Pros:

Easy to use

Accurate

Comprehensive

Cons:

The cost is not free.

Not all features are available in all countries:

The app is accurate in tracking macros and calories. The food database is also accurate, and the recipes are tested and approved by keto experts. This app offers a variety of features, including macro tracking, meal planning, and recipe database. It also has a community forum where users can connect with other keto dieters and get support.

8fit offers a variety of workout routines, including strength training, cardio, yoga, and Pilates. The workouts are tailored to different fitness levels and goals. 8fit offers a variety of meal plans, which are based on your individual goals and preferences. The meal plans include recipes and grocery lists.

Download For:

7. MyMacros+

Pros:

Unique features, such as a macro calculator and recipe database

Active community forum

Highly customizable

Cons:

Can be expensive for the premium version subscription

Some users find the interface to be a bit cluttered

Not available in all countries

The My Macros+ app has a food database with over 1 million foods. This can help you easily track your food intake and ensure that you are meeting your macro goals. The My Macros+ app is highly customizable. You can set your own macro goals, create custom meals, and track your progress in detail. This can help you personalize your keto diet and make it more successful.

My Macros+ allows you to set custom macro targets based on your individual goals and preferences. This can be helpful for people who are looking for a more personalized approach to their keto diet.

Download For:

8. Fat Secret

Pros:

Easy to use

Comprehensive nutritional database

Variety of key features

Cons:

Can be expensive for premium features

Some users find the interface to be a bit cluttered

Not available in all countries

FatSecret allows you to scan barcodes of food products to quickly and easily log their nutritional information. This is a convenient way to track your calorie intake and macronutrients. FatSecret has a water tracker that can help you stay hydrated throughout the day. Drinking enough water is important for overall health and well-being.

The FatSecret app can scan food barcodes or take a photo of a food item to automatically log it in your food diary. This can be helpful for people who are not sure how to track their food intake.

Download For:

9. Plate Joy

Pros:

Personalized meal plans

Strong community

Variety of recipes

Affordable

Cons:

Not available in all countries

Some features are only available with a premium subscription

Can be time-consuming to create custom meal plans

PlateJoy's food suggestions are unique because they are personalized to your individual preferences and dietary needs. The app uses a food quiz to learn about your likes and dislikes, and then it generates meal plans that are tailored to your specific needs. This makes it easier to stick to your meal plan and achieve your health goals.

PlateJoy's meal planning is also unique because it is very easy to use. The app allows you to create custom meal plans that fit your individual needs and preferences. You can also easily adjust your meal plans as needed. This makes it easy to stay on track with your meal plan and achieve your health goals.

Download For:

10. Carb Manager

Pros:

Comprehensive

Unique features, such as net carb tracking and custom food database

Active community forum

Cons:

Can be expensive for the premium subscription

Some users find the interface to be a bit cluttered

Not available in all countries

The Carb Manager app allows you to set custom carb limits for each meal and snack. This can be helpful for people who are following a flexible keto diet or who have different carb tolerances. The Carb Manager app tracks net carbs, which is the number of carbs remaining after fiber is subtracted. This is important for people who are following a keto diet because net carbs are what impact ketosis.

The Carb Manager app has a built-in food barcode scanner that can help you quickly and easily log food. This can be helpful for people who are on the go or who are not sure what the nutritional information is for a particular food.

Download For:

What to look when choosing Keto Apps

There are many keto apps on the market, so it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Here are a few things to consider when choosing a keto app:

Features: Make sure the app offers the features you need, such as a food tracker, meal planning, and community support.

Conclusion

Keto apps can be a great way to track your progress on the keto diet. They can help you track your macros, find keto-friendly recipes, and connect with other keto dieters for support.

There are many keto apps on the market, so it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. When choosing a keto app, consider your individual needs, budget, device, and location.

