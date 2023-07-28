Best Math Apps That Can Be Proven Effective for Kids to Researchers

Math can be fun and you have already heard this line since your childhood but maybe, you're yet to know. You might have already heard that it is all about the process but it is true that the actual process is hard to discover. Individuals related to education science talk about starting early to reap the best grain. Therefore, if you want to get in the line or bring your kids in the line, you have to start the process early. There is a large section of kids or students who literally think that math is an illegible language that only brings despair in their class schedule. Their type of needs can be different but the process can be the same - to make learning a fun game.

In the boundary of traditional classes, it can be hard to apply various ways to achieve the actual process but in math apps, you can find a range of practical ways proposed by a team of specialists. From those, you can choose any of the learning techniques suitable for you or for your kids. In the apps, you can find fun-based or scientific ways to learn mathematics for the primary level as well as the senior level. Many of these apps follow the standardized method of set by the national curriculum. Still, they make the learning process in several ways as the approach can be different for each individual. In this article, you will find 10 apps that can be helpful to bring joy to mathematics learning for each level.

What to look for when choosing math apps

Appropriate to the age level

The syllabus or curriculum set on the apps should be age-based. As per scientific observation, our brain develops with time and the analytical properties also improve with age. Therefore, the apps should set up the curriculum based on the mental capability of the learners. Otherwise, there will be little difference between the dull teaching technique and this effort-based application on the app.

Thorough assessment and analysis

Analysis of the learning level should be carried out on a regular basis. Thus, if there is any deformity in the learning process or in the learner's taken-up knowledge, by the assessments or analysis, the said issues can be tracked and solved.

Supported by the collective curriculum

The curriculum set on the apps should be advised by or recognized by any government board or a team of advisors. Acceptance of the app or scientific ness of these learning processes is dependent on this parameter.

Creativity level

As the process should be alive or fun-filled, therefore the math apps should show a good creativity level for engaging the Learners in the whole process. They can add graphical representation or trivia or math quizzes to bring joy or emerge interested in the learners.

Supportive to the natural development

With the learning process going on, the apps should rely on the natural development of the learners' learning prowess. There should be regularity in the learning process to avoid any lethargy. The process should also be time-based and should not create extra pressure on the learners.

Pocket-friendliness

Pocket-friendliness is one of the main reasons for shifting to the apps from the coaching centers. The apps should credibly prefer being budget-friendly and provide a platform that has fewer ads and a better interface.

10 best math apps

1. Brainly

Pros

Scan and solve technique

A large community

Solution of textbook problems

Cons

The subscription price is high

Issues in the scan and solve process on the app

The Brainly app has added a great technique where you can scan any math problem from any source. You can access this help anytime and this app has also a reserved section for textbook problems. For Indian students, you can get the registered math syllabus of CBSE or ICSE curriculums on this app. Apart from that, there are multiple competitive exams whose syllabi or questions have been discussed on this app in detail.

On this app, you can find an interactive platform where you upload your queries, and the users might interact on the solutions or the needed help. This is a community-based help program on the app. Another is the material-based help where before the board exams, relevant study materials on math are uploaded on the app. A reward system has been added to this app upon solving math problems successfully. This is applicable for each level of class.

The subscription is pricey and issues are also in the Scan and Solve segment on the app.

Link:

For Android users For iOS users

2. Khan Academy

Pros

This app is for everyone - from enthusiasts to researchers

Many classes are available for free

Offline access is provided

Cons

A slow interface

Curriculum-based learning is absent

Sal Khan's Khan Academy is famous for its view on providing math education for free. It has a large database of learning videos where the ideas can be built from the preliminary level to the most advanced level. After the end of each video lesson, you can get quizzes or exercises to practice the topic.

There is one AI-based recommendation system on this app where after completing each chapter there is one relevant chapter that pops up automatically. There is a feedback system available on the app from which you can analyze your learning process. You can also sync your learning process with as many devices as you want. You have to open a free account on the website and you can access your activities from the app stored on various devices. You can bookmark and download videos on the app for offline access later.

The learning process on this app is haphazard though. You have to take further assistance to get a perfect learning experience.

Link: