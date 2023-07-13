Best Messaging App For Android to Give All The Vibes of Being Connected to Your Closer Ones

In the rapidly changing world, can we believe just one day without our mobile phones? Unanimously, the vote will be on the ‘No’ side. We tend to invest most of our digital time just exploring many sides of our mobile phones. Apart from the calling purpose, you would realize that chatting with others has taken a larger share in that screen time. Many times, the messaging activity defeats the calling time by a big margin of time duration.

Even up to the first decade of 2000, messaging used to mean using the messenger option on the phone. Now it has shifted to various digital media such as Whatsapp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, and many more. The concerned market of messenger apps is booming and every day you can notice changes in the service provision of the apps.

With keeping the privacy issue and the ease of using the app at the forefront, in this article, you will get to know about 10 such apps that can be proven efficient and can fulfill the basic needs of a messaging service without a glitch.

What to look for when choosing messaging app for Android

Multiple factors should be kept in mind while choosing an affordable messaging app. Here, they are:

Being an open-source platform

Being open-source helps to show the internal codes and it keeps the transparency in case of the user's privacy.

End-to-end encryption

End-to-end encryption should be there in the messaging apps. By the client-server encryption method, the app companies encrypt the message only from the sender device to the server. After that, the message gets decrypted on the server and it is encrypted on its route to the recipient device again.

But on end-to-end encryption, the message is encrypted in the sender's device and it stays encrypted up to the recipient's end. Therefore, privacy stays intact. This privacy formula should be kept in the messaging apps.

Data collection and sharing policy

The messaging apps should not collect the user's data and share the data with others. This factor already created a ruckus in the case of Facebook when it was published that the social media company sold users' data to another company. Facebook faced multiple legal proceedings on it in many countries. Therefore, the messaging app should make the concern clear.

Multi-factor authentication

Multi-factor authentication can provide a better safeguard for your shared data on the messaging app platform. It has been considered as a needed layer of the security system of user data.

Verification of contact

Both the encryption of the communication channel on both sides and the user's identity can be confirmed by this step. These factors leave a bright side to the privacy of the users on the

10 best messaging apps for Android

1. WhatsApp

Pros

The free and one of the most used message apps all over the world

End-to-end encryption has made the app more acceptable

Emojis, gifs are there to make messaging a nice experience

Cons

Frequent server down issue

Too frequent updates have made the app patchy

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps globally. Since its inception, it has claimed a special space. Though there was a change in the ownership of the app, it has not compromised the privacy of the users.

Making end-to-end encryption on the app and sticking to it have asked for a lot of issues but WhatsApp has been keeping it maintained. The user interface is also something attractive and the presence of the icons on the messaging platform has made it popular. On the app, the option of disappearing messages is also available.

The source code of the app has been made public. Therefore, this app is popular for justified reasons.

Download From:

For Android users

2. Telegram

Pros

A range of encryption techniques are available on the platform

Fastest growing app with popular features

Auto delete option for messages

Cons

The user interface is not too attractive

Late inception of premium subscription

Telegram has had a stellar rise in recent times with almost similar features to Whatsapp. Still, it is Telegram that introduced encryption techniques such as 256-bit symmetric AES encryption or Diffie-Hillman secure key exchange. Further features such as deleting the already sent messages for both sides on any timeframe were introduced on the Telegram platform.

Telegram also provides the facility for large file sharing. You can store the files on the cloud storage service. In the chat, you can even share large folders and you can retrieve the stored files at any time.

In security, the app has been given the most priority. Many times the server location can not be tracked properly. Using this, there are many illegal sharing activities that have mushroomed on the platform. To pull a string on that, the app has taken many restrictive rules. Recently, on the app, the paid membership has also been introduced for a better sharing and messaging experience.

Download From:

For Android users

3. Messenger

Pros

A convenient app to connect with individuals or groups

End-to-end encryption is also available

Source Code has been made public

Lots o free stickers and the app is also free

Cons

Facebook has faced criticism for trading on users’ data in the past

The number of alternatives is high

Facebook or Meta has launched this app purely for chat purposes. On the platform, you can share files or can form groups with your peers. For making the experience better, it has provided end-to-end encryption to the secret chat.

For including a large number of individuals in a chat, you can create a virtual chatroom and share the link of the chatroom with others. Therefore, to participate in such a chat, you don’t need to install the messenger app. You can flush the messages by selecting the vanish chat option. By it, upon the exit of the host from the chat room, the chats will be deleted automatically.

Automatic encryption over the messaging has not been enabled on the Messenger app yet. But, you can expect it to be rolled on in recent times.

Download From:

For Android users

4. Snapchat

Pros

Huge popularity among the young population since its inception

Automatic deletion option for messages

An effective sharing option

Cons

Still, this app could not reap the results of its popularity

End-to-end encryption is not always possible

Promotion of Snapchat used to be done by the stars from the entertainment sphere. The app quickly received its due popularity among the youth population. Though with time, it has failed to capitalize on that population.

Still, on the platform, you can find several emojis and filters that can keep you engaged with the app. These emojis are famous by the name of Bitmojis. You can also create groups for chat.

Snapchat can give you the experience of Bite-sized communication. Small messages are termed as Snap on this platform and after a certain time, these messages are flushed. Still, the privacy option is not that much apt on the Snapchat app.

Download From:

For Android users

5. Signal

Pros

This app can give you an unmatched experience regarding the privacy option on chat and phone calls

Photo editing options are available on the app, which is quite rare

An in-built mute option is available

Cons

The user interface should be modified

If you’re finding a messaging app with a military-grade privacy system, then this app is solely for you. It provides end-to-end encryption in messages, group chats, and on calls.

You can send large attachments and files on this app and that too, is encrypted. In this app, you can find a chatbot to register any issue. In a rare sequence, you can edit or blur images on this app and can send them to others. Lots of emojis are also present on this app.

The signal is evolving day by day and you can expect that there would be lots of modifications in the services. In a recent change, you can get a preview of all folders stored in your device while uploading any file from any folder. The scratchy user interface can be hoped to be changed soon.

Download From:

For Android users

6. Viber

Pros

Video messaging has been the strong point of the Viber app

Almost the same as Whatsapp but few shortcomings are there

Large community chats are available where you can take part

Cons

Not to end-to-end encrypted like Whatsapp is

All features are not free

The Viber app had also a good start but with time, there are a few dents in its popularity. Still, it does those, for what it was launched in the first place. It has some nice features in group chat as well as in individual chat.

Most highlighted is the bit-sized video messaging facility on this platform. You can send or share images or other files. Even when you don’t want to add images or type your messages, you can record small videos and send those as video messages.

Here, on the app, group chat is available of certain types such as you can create groups with your peers or you can take part in group chats by just commenting.

These issues can be hampering sometimes as they can give a hit to the user’s privacy. On the other hand, end-to-end encryption is not available on this platform.

Download From:

For Android users

7. Skype

Pros

One of the best apps for video conferencing

You can use it anywhere and with a large base of language

HD mode is supported

Cons

The privacy issue is there

There were many videos on social media platforms and on YouTube about the security breaches in videoconferencing on the Skype platform. This issue is prevalent there. But there are a few positive parts that are also on Skype.

This app is a harbinger of many specifications regarding videoconferencing. On the app, you can carry out group chats and individual chats also. There are 42 languages on the platform by which you can carry out your chat and translation from these languages are also available.

A full HD streaming of the video chat is possible on this platform. Microsoft has declared that end-to-end encryption is available on every chat on this platform but still many patches should be checked.

Recently, Microsoft’s own browsing service, Bing has been added to Skype. Therefore, during a chat, you can share your search results and take feedback.

Download From:

For Android users

8. Discord

Pros

A hands-free voice chat service is available on this platform

The app is specifically built for gamers to carry out their chats during the online gaming time

This app is also a place for forming groups and communities

Cons

Very limited usage

Discord was launched just to fill up the needs of gamers to form a virtual chat room where messaging during game time would be possible. You can use this during the playing of Play Station including 10 persons most in a certain space and at a time.

For gamers, the app has introduced a hands-free messaging process, voice chat. This technique has lured many users to the realm of the Discord app. Further, this app can give you better results in online group messages and conferences.

A low range of user interface can be an issue and particularly if the app is made for the community only.

Download From:

For Android users

9. Line

Pros

The line can give you a similar vibe to the Facebook app

A popular list of icons and characters is available

An encrypted chat option is available

Cons

In many countries, this app is not available

The Line is the top-ranked messaging app in Japan. This app has a huge user base. From time to time, this app can give you the same vibe as Facebook.

The basic elements of chat are available on this platform. The added facility is you can have a large stock of emojis in this app. You can form groups containing 500 individuals and you can encrypt the whole chat.

In the app, you can watch YouTube videos while on a call with someone. But the app is not available all over the world.

Download From:

For Android users

10. Kik

Pros

Kik does not need a contact number to initiate chat, it just needs a username for that

This is one of the oldest messaging platforms

You can play games by creating a chat room on this app

Cons

Not available in most of the countries

Kik started its journey with the most acceptance from the young age groups. It still contains around 300 million users globally and it does not need a contact number to carry out a chat with someone.

You can add yourself to a chat by scanning the QR code sent by the chat group members. You can create a virtual chat room on this app and can play games. If you're from young age group then you can expect to make new contacts every day.

End-to-end encryption is not available on this platform and in many countries, you can't get this app.

Download From:

For Android users

While choosing a messaging app for you, you must take cognizance of privacy. Messaging apps help you to keep in contact with your known ones. Therefore, you should not bargain on that. You should make the privacy and ease of usage main use before jumping to any conclusion.

You should not be lured by the offers or ads. Just check for the parameters mentioned in this article, then select any app. The above-mentioned apps are worth giving a try.