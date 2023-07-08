Best Music Apps of Current Time That Can Give You Timely Leisure

Changing with the times seems only constant in the universe and the music industry has not gone not beyond that. In the 90's and 00's, it was all about vinyl and cassettes. It was 'cool' in popular culture. Now print of those classic media on your t-shirt is cool, maybe for the retro vibe. But with time, technology has come a long way and the listening habit has worked as a driver. In the meantime, the world saw an economic recession and the crisis henceforth.

You can't expect the market to be friendly also. The listeners had to pay a large sum while buying the music CDs and DVDs. But it was not always pocket-friendly. To gain a large revenue, the companies had to reach a large population. The music market resorted to introducing something that can be as handy as mobile phones. From there, music apps received the due interest. For making it pocket-friendly, there are both version-free and premium memberships.

If the cases had been that much simpler, the large music streaming companies could've been the ultimate frontrunner. In the free versions even, there are multiple factors that have wrecked the market monopoly. In this article, you will also learn about the best music apps available in the market and the factors that have made music apps acceptable to a larger mass.

What to Look For When Choosing the Best Music App Available

Availability of quality materials in non-paid version

There is nothing called free lunch but you can avail the starters at least. But you can get more than starters when talking about the free music listening experience. There are stalwarts such as Apple Music or Prime Music from Amazon, on the other hand, Spotify and the other 'Spotify-minded' apps can give you free music listening experience to some extent.

Number of ads

The sole differences between paid and non-paid music apps are basically the music quality and the ads in the channel. When you realize that the revenue has to be collected from somewhere, you try to manage the ads while listening to music. But there are some apps that activate the paid membership after the closure of the trial period. You should be wary of such apps.

Intruding effect of choices

If you are an occasional listener then you would preferably go for the free music apps whereas if music is on your daily list, then by perception, you will choose the paid version. This is financially justified also. Therefore, you should notice the qualities you're receiving in the name of the paid or free version. In the article, these parameters of the music apps will also be discussed.

1. Spotify

When the name of the free music app is aired, in some way, there will be Spotify. This app is not completely free but you can avail almost every facility of this app for free. Just you have to be patient enough to suffer through their much-loathed ads. This app has a vibrant collection of music, podcasts, and stand-up comedies. These are just to name a few but the subcategories are huge. The streaming quality is also something to fall for, even in the free version. The user interface is also sleek. You don't need any guide to move through various options on Spotify. Rather, Spotify provides you with suggestions based on your listening habit. Therefore, you don't need to shuffle between the options too much. You can go on with your free version of the app after the trial version is over. You can avail of the premium version at any time.

This app is very popular due to its over the top of facilities in the free version.

Subscription rate

Talking about premium membership, you can get it by paying just 25 rs for a week. In the case of a family subscription, you have to pay 179 rs to keep activated 6 accounts. There is an offer in subscription for the students also. For international users, it is about 4.99 USD monthly after the trial period of 1 month. You can cancel your subscription at any time.

Download From:

For Android users: