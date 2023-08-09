Podcasts are a great way to stay entertained, informed, and inspired. Whether you're interested in news, comedy, true crime, or something else entirely, there's a podcast out there for you. And with so many great podcast apps available for iPhone, it's easy to find the perfect one for your needs.

You know that there are a ton of great options available. But with so many different apps to choose from, it can be hard to know which one is right for you.. We've done the research and put together a list of the best podcast apps for the iPhone.

9 Best Podcast Apps for iPhone

Pocket Casts

Pros:

Wide range of advanced features, including variable playback speed, sleep timer, and smart speed.

Supports multiple devices and platforms.

Clean and intuitive interface.

Cons:

Can be a bit overwhelming for first-time users.

Not as many social features as some other apps.

Pocket Casts is a popular podcast app with a wide range of features. It's easy to use, has a large podcast library, and supports variable playback speed control. You can listen to podcasts at any speed, from 0.5x to 3x. This is great for speeding up long episodes or for listening to podcasts while you're doing other things. The smart speed feature automatically removes silences from podcast episodes, so you can get through them faster without missing anything important.

You can customize the playback speed controls to your liking, including the ability to skip intros and outros, and to set a sleep timer. You can sync your Pocket Casts library across all of your devices, so you can start listening to a podcast on your phone and then pick up where you left off on your tablet or computer.

Download Link:

iOS

2. Overcast

Pros:

Great for customizing your listening experience.

Offers a number of innovative features, such as Smart Speed and Voice Boost.

Simple and easy to use.

Cons:

Not as many social features as some other apps.

Can be a bit buggy at times.

Overcast is known for its focus on audio quality. It features two proprietary features called Smart Speed and Voice Boost. Smart Speed automatically removes silences from podcast episodes, so you can get through them faster without missing anything important. Voice Boost amplifies quiet voices, so you can hear them better.

You can listen to podcasts at any speed, from 0.5x to 3x. You can sync your Overcast library across all of your devices, so you can start listening to a podcast on your phone and then pick up where you left off on your tablet or computer. Overcast has a great podcast discovery feature that makes it easy to find new podcasts to listen to.

Download Link:

iOS

3. Apple Podcasts

Pros:

Integrated with the Apple ecosystem.

Easy to find new podcasts.

User interface.

Cons:

Lacks some features that are available in other apps, such as variable playback speed.

Can be a bit slow at times.

Apple Podcasts has a large library of podcasts, including both popular and independent shows. It also offers a number of features that make it a great podcast app. Apple Podcasts has a great podcast discovery feature that makes it easy to find new podcasts to listen to. Apple Podcasts is a free app, but it offers a subscription service called Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. This service allows you to listen to ad-free versions of select podcasts.

Apple Podcasts is a great podcast app with a large library of podcasts and a number of features that make it easy to use. If you're looking for a simple and easy-to-use podcast app, Apple Podcasts is a great option.

Download Link:

iOS

4. Spotify

Pros:

Great for listening to music and podcasts.

Large library of podcasts.

Social features allow you to connect with other listeners.

Cons:

Can be expensive for a music streaming service.

Not as customizable as some other apps.

Spotify is a popular music streaming service that also offers a podcast library. It has a large selection of podcasts, including popular shows like The Joe Rogan Experience, The Daily, and Serial. Spotify has a great podcast discovery feature that makes it easy to find new podcasts to listen to.

Spotify integrates with your music library, so you can easily find and listen to podcasts that are related to your favorite songs. Spotify is a free app with a premium subscription option that removes ads and offers additional features. It lacks some features that are available in other podcast apps, such as Smart Speed and Voice Boost. The podcast discovery feature can be overwhelming for some power users.

Download Link:

iOS

5. Audible

Pros:

Great for listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Large library of audiobooks.

Offers a free trial.

Cons:

Can be expensive for an audiobook service.

Not as customizable as some other apps.

Audible is a popular audiobook platform that also offers a podcast library. It has a large selection of podcasts, including popular shows like The Tim Ferriss Show, The Daily, and Serial. Audible is a paid app with monthly and yearly subscription, but it offers a free trial so you can try it before you buy it.

You can bookmark your favorite parts of podcasts so that you can easily find them later. You can set a sleep timer so that your podcast will automatically stop playing after a certain amount of time. Audible has a great podcast discovery feature that makes it easy to find new podcasts to listen to. Audible is a great podcast app with a large library of podcasts and a number of features that make it easy to use.

Download Link:

iOS

6. Google Podcasts

Pros:

Integrated with the Google ecosystem.

Easy to find new podcasts.

Well-designed interface.

Cons:

Lacks some features that are available in other apps, such as variable playback speed.

Can be a bit slow at times.

Google Podcasts offers transcripts for some episodes, which can be helpful for people who are hard of hearing or who want to read along as they listen. You can use Google Assistant to control Google Podcasts, such as starting, pausing, and skipping episodes.Google Podcasts is a free app, but it offers a premium subscription option that removes ads and offers additional features.

It lacks some features that are available in other podcast apps, such as Smart Speed and Voice Boost also it can be a bit buggy at times. If you're looking for a podcast app that is integrated with Google, Google Podcasts is a great option.

Download Link:

iOS

7. Stitcher

Pros:

Great for finding new podcasts.

Offers a number of social features.

Well-designed interface.

Cons:

Can be a bit cluttered.

Lacks some features that are available in other apps, such as variable playback speed.

Stitcher has a great podcast discovery feature that makes it easy to find new podcasts to listen to. You can follow other users and see what they're listening to. You can subscribe to Stitcher Premium to listen to ad-free podcasts. You can sync your Stitcher library across all of your devices, so you can start listening to a podcast on your phone and then pick up where you left off on your tablet or computer.

Stitcher offers a number of live shows that you can listen to. Stitcher offers exclusive content from some of your favorite podcasts. Overall, Stitcher is a great podcast app with a large library of podcasts and a number of features that make it easy to use.

Download Link:

iOS

8. Podcast Republic

Pros:

Highly customizable.

Supports a wide range of features.

Free and ad-supported.

Cons:

Interface can be a bit confusing.

Not as well-known as some other apps.

Podcast Republic is a podcast player app for Android. It was first released in 2014 and has been consistently ranked as one of the best podcast apps available. Podcast Republic has a large library of podcasts, including both popular and independent shows. Podcast Republic has a great podcast discovery feature that makes it easy to find new podcasts to listen to. You can customize the playback controls to your liking, including the ability to skip intros and outros, and to set a sleep timer.

Smart Speed feature automatically removes silences from podcast episodes, so you can get through them faster without missing anything important. Podcast Republic offers transcripts for individual episodes, which can be helpful for people who are hard of hearing or who want to read along as they listen. It has been downloaded over 10 million times and has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Download Link:

iOS

9. Castbox

Pros:

Large library of podcasts.

Offers a number of social features.

Well-designed interface.

Cons:

Can be a bit buggy at times.

Not as customizable as some other apps.

Castbox is a podcast app for Android and iOS. It was first released in 2016 and has since become one of the most popular podcast apps in the world. Castbox has a large library of podcasts, including both popular and independent shows. This feature amplifies quiet voices, so you can hear them better. A special app designed for kids with kid-friendly content and parental controls.

It has been downloaded over 100 million times and has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. You can follow other power users and see what they're listening to. Castbox has a great podcast discovery feature that makes it easy to find new podcasts to listen to. You can subscribe to Castbox Premium to get ad-free listening. You can sync your Castbox library across all of your devices.

Download Link:

iOS

What to look for when choosing Podcast Apps

Here are some factors to consider when choosing a podcast app:

Podcast library: The size and variety of the podcast library are important, as you want to be able to find the podcasts you're interested in.

The size and variety of the podcast library are important, as you want to be able to find the podcasts you're interested in. Podcast discovery: The podcast discovery feature should make it easy to find new podcasts to listen to.

The podcast discovery feature should make it easy to find new podcasts to listen to. Playback features: The playback features should be easy to use and allow you to customize your listening experience.

The playback features should be easy to use and allow you to customize your listening experience. Syncing: The app should allow you to sync your listening progress across devices, so you can pick up where you left off no matter where you are.

The app should allow you to sync your listening progress across devices, so you can pick up where you left off no matter where you are. Ad-free listening: If you're willing to pay, some podcast apps offer ad-free listening.

If you're willing to pay, some podcast apps offer ad-free listening. Other features: Some podcast apps offer other features, such as transcripts, social media integration, and sleep timers.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the best podcast app for you will depend on your individual needs and preferences. If you're looking for an app with a lot of features and options, then Pocket Casts or Overcast might be a good choice. If you're more interested in finding new and interesting podcasts to listen to, then Stitcher or Apple Podcasts might be a better option. And if you're looking for an app that's completely free, then Podcast Republic or Castbox are good choices.

