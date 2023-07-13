Best Productivity Apps to Bring You Or Your Lifestyle Or Both Back In Shape

Productivity can not be increased by just following certain apps. Let me clear this thing up at the start of this article. Productivity can best be rejoiced by a perception that you are en route to making your life better than the current situation by following a schedule. This schedule can be variable for individuals but the collective goal would be the same and that is to reach a better level in life.

You have to specify your own level of constraints and choose any suitable app to get you in the correct form if you can achieve better productivity. It can be a calendar app or an app to form a to-do list or even a music app can impact in a better form.

In the following article, you will get to know about 10 such articles from various fields that can be used to regain or increase your productivity to an upper level. Before resorting to any such app, you have to mark your strong point and that point which you want to strengthen.

What to look for when choosing productivity apps

Encircling the specific needs of the productivity app

You have to keep certain of what is your need from the productivity app. To assess that, you have to analyze your performance for a long streak and have to find out the basic points or points on which you are lacking. After that, you should install a suitable productivity app.

The learning curve on the app

Let’s assume that you want to remove your shortcomings in following your daily schedule and to make that happen, you have to start from zero to flush the problem from the initial point. Therefore, the learning curve should also start from zero and after that with time, it should touch a greater height.

Compatibility with the user’s device

The productivity app you want to install should support your device. Without the full regulation of the compatibility of both sides, the features can not be realized properly. Every time access to the app or the location invariability should be the prime feature of the apps. Therefore, all these points should be taken into account before finalizing any productive app.

Integrating factor

The productivity tools should be multifaceted as the requirement can change over time. Based on the fields, there can be multiple needs from the productivity apps. If you are working at the help desk of a hospital, you have to nurture your communication level as well as you have to possess certain features to assess the level of illness in the patient in the first point.

Avoiding the Shiny New Toy Syndrome

The Shiny New Toy Syndrome is the name of the new year of the gymming plan of every wannabe physical exercise enthusiast. These enthusiasts take gym subscriptions only to bunk from the starting point. Many times glittering features of productivity apps lure you to install the app but you start to skip your productivity routine from the very initial day. Therefore, you have to check suitability before installing any productivity app. If you have to check if you will be able to follow the regime from the initial point.

Hidden costs or other internals

Before falling for one particular productive app, you should take the decision to check all the internals of the app and if there is any hidden price. On many apps, it can be a situation where without the premium subscription, most of the features will not be available. Therefore, you should check the price catalog of the app before installation.

10 best productivity apps

1. Hive

Pros

One of the best project management apps

Multiple views to see the grading of the project management

Availability of communication tools for the project members

Cons

The website version has more features than the app version The high price of the premium version

Hive was awarded for its project management role in Capterra's list of top project management apps. On the app, you can find the to-do list and the communication channel for making your schedule after a discussion with team members.

You can update your personal schedule on project management. Through using the Gantt chart or Kanban model or you can add Herzberg’s theory also to assess your positive schedule condition. By the sharing option, your team stays updated about your schedule. This might motivate them towards positive work production.

This app gives you a 14-day free trial version. But after that, you have to buy the premium subscription by spending 12 USD a month for each user. But remember on the desktop version you can get full features in the premium subscription.

