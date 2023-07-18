Running is a great way to get in shape, improve your cardiovascular health, and reduce stress. But it can be hard to stay motivated, especially if you're running alone. That's where running apps come in.

These running apps offer a variety of features to help you track your progress, stay motivated, and connect with other runners. They can also help you find new routes, set goals, and track your fitness over time.

10 best running apps

1. Strava

Pros:

Strava is a well-rounded app with a lot to offer runners.

It has a great social media component that can help you stay motivated and connected with other runners. The GPS tracking is accurate and the app is easy to use.

Cons:

Strava can be a bit overwhelming at first, as there are a lot of features to learn about.

The app can also be a bit buggy at times.

Review:

Strava is a popular app for tracking your runs and connecting with other runners. It offers a variety of features, including GPS tracking, pace and distance tracking, heart rate monitoring, and social media integration.

Strava allows you to connect with friends and other athletes, and share your workouts with them. You can also compete with friends and other athletes on leaderboards.

Download For: