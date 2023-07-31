Best Second Phone Number Apps to Give You Option of Keeping Your Personal and Professional Contacts Different

Having a second phone number does not raise eyebrows but it can be a necessity when you don’t want to use your personal contact number in your business or any field other that does not come under the perimeter of your personal life. Obviously, there are several needs in personal life, and dealing with the personal and professional lives separately the entities should stay different. This is the very need where the concept of the second phone number or disposable phone grows.

Still, always getting a second mobile or landline contact would not be proven feasible. But you should not be hopeless after going through the above line about getting a second phone number or contact number. Rather, there are certain apps that can help you out of this turmoil.

The second phone number apps provide a flawless online calling service but there are certain specifications about which you should be assured such as privacy or number of call drops. This article will point out the stand-out features and the apps that should be apt to those standards.

What to look for when choosing Second Phone Number Apps

Sustainability in features

Any individual would ask for similar features in their second phone number app which he or she gets in their personal contact number in the first place. Such common features are call management service, fewer call drops, notifications on call waiting, and the facility of sending voice mail. A secure texting service would be icing on the cake.

Terms and conditions in usage

In an app-based calling service, the terms and conditions regarding using the line should be noted in a careful manner. With time, there have been multiple instances where the app call service providers are blamed for selling pieces of information regarding the callers or storing sensitive information. In many cases, these types of commercial usage are codified in the Terms and Conditions list. Therefore, you should take cognizance of it before choosing such a service.

Privacy maintenance

End-to-end encryption in the calls could be very much to ask for each of the services in this line but privacy maintenance should stay in zenith while considering taking a second phone number. Privacy maintenance should also be inducted on the personal information of the callers.

Presence of necessary support

In such a high level of technology-based calling service, the presence of a support system on 24x7-based notice gives an extra assurance for using such a service. As a user, you would definitely urge for a support system on weekends after facing any service disruption. Therefore, a robust support system would be a definite need.

10 Best Second Phone Number Apps

1. OnePhone

Pros

It can be used from multiple devices with just one single account

Other apps such as Google Contacts, Slack, and Salesforce can be integrated

A diverse service in a single space

Cons

A trial period is applicable for 7 days only

Only available in the USA and Canada

The OnePhone app can give a lot of options as a second phone number at an expense of a small amount. Along with free calling, and messaging, this app can provide the facility of a shared inbox where you can collaborate with your team members to connect to them effectively in your workspace. You can avail as many contacts as USA and Canadian phone numbers for your business communication, for each of your business segments or departments.

This app gathers all the parts, namely call recordings, call logs, unlimited texting to parties, and transcribed voicemails in one place. You don't need to use other apps to meet those services. There is a clear division between personal and business calls on this service for segmentation. The calls coming from this app would show as business calls. Therefore, you can decide which call to take and which not in your personal time. You can also get some already-saved texts to give instant replies on this app. Automatic call recordings are also available on this app.

The service is available only in the USA and Canada. Only in that region, can you avail the features of this app.

