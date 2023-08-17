Best Sites to Download Free Books in 2023

If someone tells you about two magical worlds-one is full of books and another is just with a few unicorns. In what world would you like to take an interest? Most of you might choose the world full of books and even those whose preference is the world with few unicorns might take a chance to take a visit to that world full of books. Who doesn’t want to take a piece of the fairy world through reading books? Free books are another reason to crave for.

On the internet, you may get many websites boasting of providing free books and you might find very few of them as genuine. Copyright act is also another cause of concern for there are multiple bars on uploading and downloading books from those websites. In recent times, one copyright act has brought recluse to such websites and that is the Sonny Bono copyright term extension act of 1998. By the amendment of this act, books that were published between 1923 and 1977 can be uploaded into the public domain and users can download those books without spending a penny. This brought in lots of changes and books have started to become easily available since 2019.

Well, this article is not for discussing all those histories. Rather, you can get a queue of 15 websites that would give you the option of free downloading of books.

What to look at when choosing Sites to Download Free Books

Range of genres

Books are just like music where a lot of genres attract diverse fans. With the gathering of vivid genres ranging from daily life issues to the deep world of fairy tales, the need of a larger share of readers can be justified. You can also change your mind about reading a particular book or genre when you see a large collection of genres in your reach and that too, for free.

Maintenance of copyrights acts

Among the copyright acts, one has already been added in the above section and that law is applicable in the USA. Apart from that, in different countries, such copyright can be found in motion. One such is the Copyright Act, of 1957 in India. Through this law, many restrictions have been imposed on books or on releasing books without the consent of the concerned bodies or without any authorization.

Presence of ads

Too much of ads on book-downloading websites only weaken the acceptability of such websites. You won’t want to click on the ad link while scratching your head to find a book in the online library. Therefore, fewer ads would only increase the popularity of such websites.

Different formats

Pdf is the most heard format of ebooks or magazines. But Epub or djvu are also some of the user-friendly formats. To read the ebooks on a mobile screen, there is another ebook format named, mobi. So, in order to reach a larger reader class, the websites should avail multiple formats to download the ebooks.

Genuine links to download

The links provided to download free books should be genuine in nature as there are multiple fraudulent cases in such websites. Being an open-source website obviously works in favor of increasing genuineness. But even if that is not present, the websites should add working download links in the place.

15 Best Sites to Download Free Books

Pros

Several categories for shelving ebooks

Huge collection of free ebooks

Multiple options to read or download

Genuine links

Cons

An account is necessary to carry out activities

A limited number of languages

Project Gutenberg has come through several changes and most of those were due to copyright issues. The reformed version is a lot more reliable and up to the mark. The website already boasts of having 70000+ ebooks in its database. The collection can be confirmed as vivid.

After facing a lot more wrath due to the copyright issue, Project Gutenberg now adds detailed information about each of the books including the copyright status on its website. You can also find many options to read or download books from the website for free. But on this website, books are available only in the English language. So if you're habituated to the English language and have an account on this website, then this option is good to go.

Pros

Books are available in many languages

Apps are available

Many genres

Attractive UI

Cons

Premium membership is needed in some cases

Lack of updates

ManyBooks have added lots of books and listed those books based on the genres. The website can be termed a paradise for classic book lovers. But you don't need to be hopeless after hearing that as ManyBooks also showcases books in other genres such as non-fiction or fantasy. You can access other valuable resources such as your favorite authors' interviews. You can also discuss the churn out of the books you read or you can take part in other books' discussions also to get an overview.

In another segment, you may check the day-specific deals for the books you need to pay to get access. You may find this pricey but as an added advantage, you can browse books on the MayBooks website in several languages. Various articles on the book review are also on the platter on this website.

Pros

A robust collection of 800000+ books

Many genres

Community discussion

Popular choices are available

Cons

Advertisement

Many books are value-based

Lack of disclaimer on the copyright act maintenance on the website

You can find different sections on Smashwords based on writers, publishers or under the word range. Genre is another plus point where all the categories above-mentioned confluence. If you want to go with the flow, you can also go for the Trending Now option. The Bestselling Books section is there to help you in choosing popular books from time to time.

Even if you're a newcomer, on the Smashwords website, you may get a suggestion on the books to nurture your interest. You can also take part in the discussion going on in the different communities. On social media platforms also, you can find the users and can initiate your discussion. But on Smashwords, many books are subscription-based and lack of declaration on the copyright matter is some of the concerns on the website.

Pros

Not any issue of copyright violation

A versatile range of topics

An easy UI

Cons

Many books are available in a short version

Lack of feature-based segregation

Google eBookstore shows many books as available for free to read. You can access the website by logging into through a verified account. Though, it can be hard to find a book based on a specific genre. The website lacks a careful listing of the books based on the writers, publishers, or genres. But you would be able to see all the books by just scrolling the screen. Google eBookstore can be accused of possessing a low number of books compared to other websites but you can be assured that the uploaded books are not violating the copyright acts.

Google eBookstore regularly updates its collection and sometimes forgets to clean up the old collection. Therefore, you should check the publication time before getting into the available books.

Pros

Audiobooks are available for free

Audiobooks can be searched based on several parameters

Suggestions on books

Cons

Advertisement

Copyright status is being updated according to the laws of the USA only

Audiobooks are available in the voices of volunteers so human error is present

The LibriVox website serves the purpose of audiobook experience. If you're much into listening to audiobooks then on this website, you can listen to various audiobooks in other volunteers' voices. You can also download the files in several formats. As a matter of fact, in every book's panel, you'd notice a piece of short information on the book's topic if you don't have any idea about the book. In the list of any particular book, you can chapter based recordings also. It helps to complete the book depending on your availability.

Though in LibriVox, the copyright status is updated based on the laws of the USA. Therefore, you have to check the books' availability according to the copyright laws of your country.

Pros

Both reading and borrowing are available

Separate sections for kids

Customization

Cons

Lack of download option

Books are mainly in the English language

On the Open Library website, you'd find many sections such as Classic books, and romance. There is also a dedicated section for kids' reading. The website lets customization at a very high level as after logging in, you can list all your favorite books, borrowed books, and the books you have already read. All these functions are available for free. Based on your reading books, you might get a handful of suggestions to practice your love of the book readings.

The Open Library website has an inbuilt intelligence system that keeps tabs on your browsing and reading history on the website. The books you go through on the website stay on the respective shelves of the genre in which they belong. That's another process of digital shelving. The Open Library website can be handled in many languages but the most number of books you'd find are in the English language.

Pros

Completely free source to read books

No need to log in

Books can be easily found

Cons

Lack of collection

Most of the available books are in English

The Authorama website serves as the source of free books. On this website, you'd find the books by the author's last name written alphabetically. The names are in HTML and XHTML format so the books can be easily found if you know the author's name. On many books on the Authorama website, you will find the buying option along with the book in the right panel. It adds more transparency in maintaining the copyright acts in practice.

You may not find the books based on genres and the collection is not big compared to other websites. But whatever this website adds can be defined as great for readers who find books written by famous authors. Authorama's website also saves the day from ads.

Pros

Books are available in many languages

Books from various countries

The collection has been contributed by the partnership with the University of Maryland

Cons

Illegible words as the uploaded parts are scanned images

Lack of updated collection

The International Children's Digital Library(ICDL) website is the result of the collaboration of several famous educational institutions and the ICDL foundation. Therefore, you can be sure about the collection of books on this website. As the name suggests, the ICDL website master in playing as a book-gatherer for children only. On this website, you can find books from different countries and in different languages written only for children. Some books are from the 1800s and beyond but it can be felt good to know about the concepts available back then for children.

On ICDL, books have been uploaded just by scanning the pages. From time to time, the yellowish pictures could be hard to read. But you don't need to log in to this website to read or download these books.

Pros

Several topics and under those, a huge number of texts

Separate section for people with print disabilities

No need to log in to download books

Cons

Books are only tasted under the copyright acts active in the USA

Slow to respond

The Archive. org is a famous name in the world of free books. The website showcases several topics and under those, a huge number of books are listed. It might give you a hard time finding a certain book on this stack. Still, the collection is qualified in terms of vividness. You can find books by language and the genres are even from something which you have hardly heard about.

Several libraries of renowned institutions from various corners can be accessed by Archive. org website. The books are qualified in the copyright acts active in the USA only. So you have to check the reliability according to your country. Books are available to be downloaded in multiple formats and you don't need to log in to download those books.

Pros

Books on computers and related subjects for free

Updated list of books

Lecture notes are included

Cons

Books are available in English language only

An account is necessary to download books

No clarification on the copyright acts maintenance

The FreeComputerBooks. com can be articulated as a gold mine for those who prefer to take their programming expertise in software engineering to a different level. With the addition of programming books, you can find several mathematics books and lecture notes on related topics on this website. With every book, you can find introductory lines to get an outlook on the topic. You can also discuss the topics as the authority of the website is present on Twitter.

FreeComputerBooks. com regularly updates its library and books are apt to match with the trend in the subjects. Though, the copyright act maintenance is an opaque matter on this website. You need to have an account to download books for free on this website.

Pros

Several ebook formats to download books

No need to log in to download books

Apps are available

Cons

Some books are available in the paid version

No clarity on the copyright act sustainability

The Feedbooks website possesses an attractive user interface with genres of texts ranging from romance to business and economics. Most of the books found on this website are free to read and download. Several books that are top picks of the concerned week or those are in the limelight,

The interface on the website can be accompanied as the interface is clean and you can find books by genre, or by any other parameter. You won't find any ad on the website and the books are available to download on epub version also. Still, the Feedbooks website contains several books which are available in paid versions only.

Pros

Dedicated to sacred, religious, and folklore texts for free

Pages can be saved to read offline or can be printed

The largest religions are included

Cons

Pages are in the English language only

Texts are not updated

The Internet Sacred Text Archive(ISTA) website master in providing an extensive collection of religious and philosophical texts. The website is free and you won't find disturbance from the ads on this website. All the large religions have been discussed on the ISTA through texts both on internal matters of those religions and related philosophical ideas. You can also find religious texts based on geographical regions such as from Asia and Africa.

On the ISTA website, you can also find discussions on old ritualistic texts on less practiced religions from the early days. You can find texts from even the 1800s. The texts are visible on the website as lines and these pages can be shared, printed, or saved for viewing offline. For many books, you would get the buying link from the Amazon e-commerce portal. As the books are from their early years, therefore the copyright acts are not violated on this website. Still, the texts are available in English language only.

Pros

Large collection of books from different genres

Several formats to download

No account needed

Cons

Flurry of Ads

Copyright issues

The Obooko website holds a smaller collection compared to other websites on this list but on this website, you'd find several books that are of current grain. Though, for that reason, the Obooko website has faced copyright issues several times. All the books on this website are uploaded in several formats and on high-speed servers. Therefore, you can enjoy a hassle-free downloading service. You don't need to log in to get the books online gratis. Just, you need to shoot the download option.

Obooko has boasted of having its materials without the restrictions of DRM(Digital Rights Management). But you need to make sure that the books are available as per your region's copyright acts. Apart from that, the website can give you a hard time with its ads.

Pros

Specific readable contents are available

Contents are in several languages

No ads or copyright issues

Cons

Not whole books are uploaded

Not reliable always

Wikisource can work as a reference website for containing the pieces of pages from the main books. Based on the types of languages, the Wikisource website is as varied as Wikipedia. The authority of the website clarifies the genuineness of information meted on the pages but there is always a question of reliability as Wikisource is an open-source website. Therefore, you need to reassess the contents you read on this website.

As far as copyright acts are concerned, Wikisource can stand without any questions. Also, you won't find any ads on this website. You can also donate your verified content to this website.

Pros

Almost 9 crore books online gratis

No restriction on downloading limit

No ads

Cons

Copyright issues

Most of the books are available only in pdf format

PDF Drive settles the score in providing free ebooks on a high note. You would get many positive points about this website as it adds a huge amount of books without any ads or you can download those books without any account. There's no such download limit on Pdf Drive. But the copyright acts are a concern on this website.

Except for the copyright factor, you can get several genres, and books stored in these genres are quite new. You can also receive book-based suggestions in your inbox if you subscribe to Pdf Drive. But as the name suggests, the books available on this website are in pdf format.

Conclusion

Except for these websites, there are multiple websites that give the option of free book download. But they may fail in the scale of copyright acts. Therefore, those websites have not been discussed here. Otherwise, the mentioned websites are quite sufficient to provide free books without many issues.