Best Speaker Booster Apps to Make Your Music Listening Experience Better and Groovier

The need for speaker booster apps is basically to improve the sound quality by nurturing the equalizer elements at the bits level. In smartphones, there are already options for customization by editing the frequency level measured by Hertz unit but every time it can not be soothing to ears or for individuals, grooving from time to time. In this position, speaker booster apps come into play.

These apps can wander in two ways- by removing noises from speaker sounds and making them soothing to ears or when it is necessary, they can add bass to make the sound more enjoyable. But there are still some issues as the interface can be a variable where the same frequency can give different results in two different apps due to the quality and mixers. For different moods, the apps should be useful by adding the mixtures for club music, the booster apps should be delivering a suitable equalizer setup or mixers whereas, for classical music, the equalizer should be a completely different notation.

After noticing all these, you may find that you have to be a sound engineer to use such apps. But, in those apps, you can find some pre-installed audio mixers that may help to attain the pure experience of music listening. In this article, you will get to know about 10 such speaker booster apps that can be helpful.

What to look for when choosing apps Speaker Booster Apps

Customization

Usually, individuals take resort to speaker booster apps when there is no suitable choice to refine the audio quality in their devices. Therefore, you can guess that customization stays at the upper northern side in the list of choices deciding the acceptance of such apps. Through customization, users can change the equalizer bands as well as can boost the volume to the number of decibels as much they want.

Suitability to the devices

The ability of the users’ devices may also come into question when judging the suitability of the apps on which those are installed. Obviously, not any user would think about changing his or her device for the sake of installing a speaker booster app. So, ultimately, the sound boosting apps be capable enough to boost the sound to a common minimum level where the sound does not get distorted.

Number of ads

Free apps are something that can dissolve stone-cold hearts even. But you should remember, “With free apps, there come a huge number of ads”. Either you have to increase your patience level to survive those ads or you have to choose such apps that would show you fewer ads on the platform.

Type of preset audio modes

As I have mentioned earlier, you don’t need to be a sound engineer. Rather, you can choose any of the preset audio modes according to your taste in music. These preset audio modes bear the already set-up equalizer notes and these can also give a nice music experience.

10 Best Speaker Booster Apps

1. Volume Booster GOODEV

Pros

Can give you a high level of music experience

Fewer ads

Less size

Cons

Not suitable for every device

A prolonged high-pitch music experience can be harmful

Volume Booster GOODEV is for those who want to improve the sound to a high level with lots of bass. This app captures a small size in devices but can not be installed in every smartphone for pitching quality. This app can continue to up the volume to a certain level and there are laudatory recommendations from the manufacturer, GOODEV against using this app for a prolonged time to avoid any injurious effect on users’ hearing ability.

The app is suitable for the boosted audio experience in music, podcasts, or audiobooks but it will not increase the audio volume in phone calls. Due to the small size of the Volume Booster GOODEV app, there are a few issues also as after each pause, the app loses the saved equalizer set or mode for music. But there is one advantage also and that is this app bears a less number of ads in its trial version. This app is available only for Android users.

Download Link:

For Android users

2. Equalizer FX: Sound Enhancer

Pros

Free app

Serves lots of specifications

Can collaborate with most favorite music apps and give a rich experience

Cons

Too many ads

Drainage of battery as the app stays active in the background

The Equalizer FX app can give you both the experiences of high music and a low soothing tone. In this app, you can find a Seven band equalizer setup to change the frequency on different levels. This can be applied to your phone calls also where the sound tone can be refined as per choice. On this app, you can find the changed equalizer bits in a colorful manner. Therefore, you can expect a lighted-up User Interface on this app.

You can set this app as your primary audio player on your phone and thus can edit the system settings in a much more soothing way. This app can also be used with collaborating other online music apps such as Spotify, and Pandora to give you a different level of experience.

The number of preset music tones is also high and vivid on this app. You can find hip hop on one hand and on the other the acoustic version. But this app has a large number of ads on the platform. It can be a deterrent. The Equalizer FX app can also be connected to your online storage sources such as Google Drive or Dropbox and can play audio files saved there.

Download Link:

For Android users For iOS users

3. Equalizer FX Pro

Pros

10 Equalizer presets are available

Spectrum effects to match with the equalizer

7 bands of equalizers are present

Cons

Compressed quality of music

Issues in syncing

Equalizer FX Pro and Equalizer FX both are available for Android users whereas the pro version brings a lot of quality to the music compared to the lite version. Three types of effects are added to the platform as you can simultaneously increase the bass and volume level without any cacophonous feeling. To improve the experience, there are 7 band equalizers with 10 equalizer presets. Therefore, if you have no idea about frequency settings, you can still go with the presets.

The volume modes are also diverse. With 6 types of volume-boosting effects, you can cope with the reality and your expectations with the audio experience beautifully. The user interface is also something to crave as it brings 2 types of visual spectrums.

There are no problems with the ads as it is a premium version but you can experience compressed music quality in some instances. Syncing the audio and boosting operation can also give you a bummer sometimes.

Download Link: