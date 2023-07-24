Best Speech Therapy Apps

Introduction

Speech therapy apps are becoming increasingly popular as a way to improve communication skills. These apps offer a variety of activities and games that can help people with speech and language disorders practice their skills.

With so many speech therapy apps available, there is sure to be one that is right for you. Talk to your speech-language pathologist to find out more about speech therapy apps and how they can help you improve your communication skills.

1. Articulation Station

Pros: Over 1,000 activities to practice speech sounds Engaging games and videos Tracks progress and provide feedback Available for both iOS and Android

Cons: Some activities can be repetitive May not be as effective for children with complex needs



Review:

Articulation Station is a speech therapy app that helps children practice their speech sounds. It is available for both iOS and Android devices. The app has over 1,000 activities that cover 22 different speech sounds.

Articulation Station is a great app for children who are struggling with speech sound production. The app is easy to use, and it provides a variety of activities that can help children practice their speech sounds in a fun and engaging way.

