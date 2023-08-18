Tornadoes are a serious threat to life and property, and it is important to be prepared for them. One way to stay safe is to use a tornado alert app. There are many different tornado alert apps available, so it is important to choose one that is right for you.

No matter which app you choose, make sure to keep it up-to-date and enable push notifications so that you are alerted to any potential threats. By being prepared with a tornado alert app, you can help to keep yourself and your loved ones safe during dangerous weather.

7 Best Tornado Alert Apps

1. The American Red Cross app

Pros: Provides real-time alerts for tornado warnings and watches. Includes a map that shows the location of active tornadoes. Free to use.

Cons: The app can be a bit overwhelming for some users. The alerts can be too frequent, especially if you live in an area that is prone to severe weather.



The American Red Cross app is a great resource for staying informed about and prepared for emergencies. The app provides real-time alerts for severe weather, as well as information on how to stay safe during an emergency. The app includes a comprehensive library of first aid instructions, including step instructions on how to treat common injuries and illnesses.

The app allows you to find blood donation centers near you and schedule an appointment to donate blood. The app provides information on how to get help after a disaster, such as how to find food, water, and emergency shelters. The app provides safety tips on a variety of topics, such as how to stay safe during a fire or how to prevent child abduction.

Download Link:

2. Weather Underground

Pros: Provides similar features to Severe Tornado Alerts, but it also includes a feature that allows you to create a custom alert area. The app is more customizable than Severe Tornado Alerts. There is a free version of the app that includes basic features.

Cons: The paid version of the app can be expensive. The app can be a bit buggy at times.



The app includes a map that shows the location of active tornadoes. This can help you to track the path of a tornado and to stay safe. You can customize the alerts that you receive. This means that you can choose to receive alerts for only certain areas or for only certain types of severe weather events. You can create a custom alert area so that you only receive alerts for tornadoes that are in your area.

The app can send vibration alerts when a tornado warning or watch is issued. This can be helpful if you are in a noisy environment or if you do not want to disturb others with sound alerts. The app can send text alerts when a tornado warning or watch is issued. This can be helpful if you do not have access to sound or vibration alerts. The app includes a list of safety tips that you can follow during a tornado warning or watch.

Download Link:

3. MyRadar Weather Radar

Pros: Provides a live radar view of severe weather. Includes a feature that allows you to track the path of tornadoes. The app is easy to use.

Cons: The app can be a bit slow to load at times. The radar view is not as detailed as some other apps on this list.



MyRadar provides a live storm radar view of weather conditions. This is a great way to see what is happening in your area and to track storms. MyRadar provides weather maps for different regions of the world. This is a great way to see the weather in other parts of the world. MyRadar offers weather widgets that you can add to your home screen. This is a great way to have quick access to weather information.

MyRadar offers multiple radar views, so you can see the weather from different perspectives. MyRadar has a free version and a paid version. The free version includes most of the features, but the paid version has additional features, such as animated radar and storm alerts.

Download Link:

4. RadarScope

Pros: Provides a detailed radar view of severe weather. The app is designed for weather enthusiasts, so it may be more complex than other apps on this list. The app is very customizable.

Cons: The app can be a bit expensive. The app can be a bit difficult to use for some users.



RadarScope is a weather radar app that provides a detailed view of weather conditions. The app uses data from NEXRAD radars to provide a live view of precipitation, clouds, and other weather features. RadarScope is designed for weather enthusiasts, so it may be more complex than other weather apps.

RadarScope offers weather widgets that you can add to your home screen. These widgets provide you with quick access to weather information. RadarScope offers a variety of advanced features, such as the ability to view different types of radar data, the ability to track storms, and the ability to create custom alerts. RadarScope offers multiple radar views, so you can see the weather patterns from different perspectives.

Download Link:

5. Clime: NOAA Weather Radar

Pros: The app is from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), so it is a reliable source of weather information. The app provides a radar view of severe weather, as well as other weather information. The app is free to use.

Cons: The app can be a bit outdated. The radar view is not as detailed as some other apps on this list.



Clime: NOAA Weather Radar is a free app that provides real-time radar images from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The app also includes a map that shows the location of active weather. The app includes a map that shows the location of active weather. This can help you to track the path of a storm and to stay safe.

The app can track your location and automatically update the radar view to show the weather conditions in your area. The app can update the radar view in the background, so you always have the latest weather information. The app can be a bit slow to load at times, especially if you are in an area with a poor internet connection.

Download Link:

6. The Weather Channel App

Pros: Provides a live radar view of severe weather. Includes a feature that allows you to track the path of tornadoes. The app is easy to use. The app is free to use with ads.

Cons: The app can be a bit buggy at times. The radar view is not as detailed as some other apps on this list.



The Weather Channel app is a popular weather app that offers a variety of features, including current conditions, hourly forecasts, daily forecasts, radar, and severe weather alerts. The app also has a news section that provides weather-related news and stories.

The Weather Channel app is a good option for users who are looking for a comprehensive weather app with accurate forecasts and a variety of features. However, the app's ads can be intrusive, and the app can be slow to load on older devices. If you are looking for a more accurate weather forecast app with a wider variety of features, then Weather Channel App is a good alternative.

Download Link:



7. Storm Shield

Pros: Provides real-time alerts for tornado warnings and watches. Includes a map that shows the location of active tornadoes. The app is easy to use. The app is free to use with ads.

Cons: The app can be a bit buggy at times. The alerts can be too frequent, especially if you live in an area that is prone to severe weather.



Storm Shield provides real-time alerts for a variety of severe weather events, including tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, and thunderstorms. You can customize your alerts to receive them for specific locations, types of events, and levels of severity. Storm Shield provides radar imagery for your current location and other areas around the country. You can view radar in real-time or historical data.

Storm Shield provides current weather conditions for your exact location, including temperature, humidity, wind speed, and precipitation. Storm Shield provides hourly and daily forecasts for your current location. You can also view forecasts for other locations around the country.

Download Link:

What to look for when choosing Tornado Alert Apps

Here are some things to look for when choosing a tornado alert app:

Real-time alerts: The app should provide real-time alerts for tornado warnings and watches. This means that you will be alerted as soon as a tornado warning or watch is issued in your area.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the best tornado alert app for you will depend on your individual needs and preferences. Consider the features that are important to you and choose an app that has those features. It is also a good idea to try out a few different apps before you decide which one is right for you.

It is also important to keep in mind that no app can guarantee that you will be alerted to every tornado. However, the apps on this list can help you stay informed about severe weather and take steps to protect yourself.

