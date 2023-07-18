Do you find yourself traveling to different countries often? Or maybe you just want to be able to communicate with people who speak other languages? If so, then you need a good translation app.

There are many great translation apps available for iPhones, but not all of them are created equal. Some apps are more accurate than others, and some offer more features. In this article, we will discuss some of the best translation apps for iPhone and help you choose the right one for your needs.

10 best translation apps for iPhone

1. Yandex translate

Pros:

Supports over 90 languages: Yandex Translate supports over 90 languages, including many that are not supported by other popular translation apps.

Yandex Translate supports over 90 languages, including many that are not supported by other popular translation apps. Offline translation: Yandex Translate allows you to download language packs for offline translation. This is useful if you are traveling to a country where you don't have internet access.

Cons:

Accuracy: Yandex Translate's accuracy is not as good as some other translation apps, such as Google Translate.

Yandex Translate's accuracy is not as good as some other translation apps, such as Google Translate. User interface: Yandex Translate's user interface is not as user-friendly as some other translation apps.

Review:

Yandex Translate is a good translation app with a number of features that make it a versatile tool for translating a variety of content. However, its accuracy is not as good as some other translation apps, and its user interface is not as user-friendly.

Download For: iOS

2. iTranslate

Pros:

Real-time translation : iTranslate offers real-time translation, which means that you can translate speech as you speak it. This is useful for conversations with people who don't speak your language.

: iTranslate offers real-time translation, which means that you can translate speech as you speak it. This is useful for conversations with people who don't speak your language. Translates text, speech, and images: iTranslate can translate text, speech, and even images. This makes it a versatile tool for translating a variety of content.

Cons:

Cost: iTranslate is a paid app.

iTranslate is a paid app. Advertising: iTranslate displays ads, which can be distracting.

iTranslate displays ads, which can be distracting. No offline speech translation: iTranslate does not offer offline speech translation, which can be a drawback if you are traveling to a country where you don't have internet access.

Review:

iTranslate is a translation app that supports over 100 languages. It offers a variety of features, including offline translation, real-time translation, and the ability to translate text, speech, and images. iTranslate also has a user-friendly interface and is available on iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows.iTranslate allows you to download language packs for offline translation. This is useful if you are traveling to a country where you don't have internet access.

Download For: