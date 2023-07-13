Vlogging and social media have made Videography a trendy concept. If you're a YouTuber, you might need an app to edit your videos and make them more engaging. If you're a business owner, you might need an app to create marketing videos or product demos. And if you're simply a creative person, you might need an app to express yourself through video.

These apps can help you add music, text, and effects to your videos, and they can even help you create professional-looking videos.

Video editing can be a fun and rewarding hobby. With a little practice, you can create amazing videos that you can share with friends and family.

13 best video editing apps

1. Filmora

Filmora is a video editing software developed by Wondershare. It is available for Windows and macOS. Filmora is a popular choice for beginners and casual users because it is easy to use and has a wide range of features. Filmora includes a chroma key feature that allows you to remove the background from your videos. This is a useful feature for creating green-screen videos.

Filmora is a great choice for beginners and casual users who want to create high-quality videos. It is easy to use and has a wide range of features. However, if you are a more experienced user, you may find that Filmora does not have all of the features that you need.

