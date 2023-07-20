Best Voice Recorder App

Introduction

Whether you're a student, a business professional, or just someone who wants to record their thoughts and ideas, there's a voice recorder app out there that's perfect for you.

Different apps offer different features, so it's important to choose one that has the features you need. Some features to consider include the ability to record in multiple formats, the ability to add notes to recordings, and the ability to share recordings.

10 best voice recorder apps

1. Otter

Pros: Real-time transcription Automatic keyword highlighting Integration with Google Drive, Dropbox, and other cloud storage services Easy to share recordings and transcripts

Cons: Subscription-based service Transcription accuracy can be inconsistent



Review:

Otter is a voice recorder app that uses artificial intelligence to transcribe your recordings in real-time. It also offers a variety of other features, such as keyword highlighting, speaker tagging, and the ability to share recordings with others.

Otter is a paid app, but there is a free tier that allows you to record up to 600 minutes per month. If you need more recording time, you can subscribe to one of Otter's paid plans.

