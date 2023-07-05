Best Weather Apps For Your iPhone That Can Be Looked Forward to Get Accurate Updates on Weather Forecasting

Forecasting of weather tended to be a genius work in ancient times. As time went by, it came to an assumption based on some pre-nurtured trends. We are used to seeing someone forecasting the coming weather when we are about to set sail for a journey. Therefore, for assessing the importance of weather apps, you don't need to be a rocket scientist. Rather, you should be more insightful on the measure of showing alacrity in choosing relevant weather apps.

Weather apps have emerged as handy when it comes to forecasting the local weather for any reason. But it does not mean that you would install any such weather app from the App Store on your iPhone. There are many features and parameters you should keep in mind while choosing the relevant weather app for your iPhone. The model of your iPhone would not be an issue as the apps described below support the older to the newer versions of iPhones.

How to choose the best weather app for iPhone

Weather apps should be chosen based on their accuracy in forecasting the weather. Though in the case of forecasting hazardous weather, the capability of the weather apps comes into question. In most situations, the weather apps are fed by the government's weather models. These models are created by using the current weather trends and the application of probabilistic models to those. The privacy of the user's location is another factor. Therefore, we can list certain factors which should be determinant while choosing the best weather app for your iPhone.

Importance of the source

The source for collecting the weather updates should be prioritized among all other factors. From a global perspective, NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) or NOAA(National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) can be credible sources.

Privacy of the user

As far as privacy is concerned, based on your location the weather can be forecasted more accurately. There the app makers have to use your location history and store those if needs arise. If the app maker companies don't share the user-related information with the ad agencies then it should be ok with your privacy. Therefore, you should check the privacy policy of the app makers.

Accuracy in the updates

Accuracy in the given updates can be termed as another factor in this alliance. There are both fraud and mirror apps in the App Store. You can check the upcoming list for relevant apps.

1. Apple Weather

Apple Weather is itself provided by Apple. inc in its iPhone models since its inception. It is used to help to get a basic forecast of the ongoing weather. Change has come after Appl. inc roped in another weather forecasting app, Dark Sky. After it, most of the features of Dark Sky were added to Apple Weather such as forecasting the next-hour precipitation, air quality, etc. In some parts of the USA, UK, or Canada, the Apple Weather app provides rain visualization also. Initially, it was infamous for its mediocre look but with time, Appl. inc has renovated it.

As far as privacy is concerned, this app is great for your iPhone as it is developed by Apple. inc itself. You can go for this app if your iPhone does not have it already.

Download From:

For iOS users: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/weather/id1069513131

2. AccuWeather

AccuWeather has been defined as a no-frills app that means only its business. The user interface is so simple and lucid that you wouldn't miss a bit from its home screen. You can track the ongoing weather and each part such as the temperature, forecast of precipitation, and storms. It has predicted Hurricanes or cyclones pretty much correctly. You can keep tabs on the timing of sunrise and sunset through this app. Even all allergic conditions such as the amount of Suspended Particulate Matter (SPM) can also be tracked by this app in your local region. AccuWeather can include your recorded videos or audio recordings on the weather of your local area. It can use those files as the weather situation on its app. Therefore, by this, it has increased the engagement with the users. In a stretch, AccuWeather provides a long window of 45 days to check the weather situation. In this stretch, you can track the Air Quality Index(AQI) day by day.

This app comes with Premium+, premium, and trial versions. In the premium version, you have to spend a nominal 9 USD a year to get the premium version. In the premium version, you will get an ad-free version of the AccuWeather app. In the Premium+ version, the cost is 20 USD a year. In this version, you will get hyper-local alerts from the AccuWeather app.

Download From:

For iOS users: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/accuweather-weather-alerts/id300048137?platform=iphone

3. The Weather Channel

The Weather Channel app can provide you hourly weather updates for the upcoming 2 days and in case of weather forecasting, it can go up to 15 days in advance. It can correctly give you updates about storms, blizzards, and windfalls along with temperature updates. Conveniently, this app provides updates on the COVID-19 cases in your locality. It also gives you updates about the allergy risk in the environment as well as the spreading of any flu-type diseases in your surroundings. It can track the weather with your change of location. Therefore, in travel time, this app can be a bigger help. This app also has its broadcasting channel on weather updates. You can access the recordings of those through the app by taking the premium version.

This app can be helpful in many aspects. If your take is not on the AccuWeather app, then you can opt for it. The premium version will cost you 5 USD monthly or 30 USD for 12 months.

Download From:

For iOS users: