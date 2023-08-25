Best Yoga Apps to Teach You Yoga in Your Homely Atmosphere

Free yoga apps can be hard to find but the best yoga apps are not hard to come by, at least in this article. This article will feature the best yoga apps and the reasons for their uniqueness.

Written by Prasun Chakrabarty Published on Aug 25, 2023   |  10:17 PM IST  |  2.9K
Yoga apps are now trending due to the acceptance of yoga as not only exercise but as a way of life
Yoga apps are now trending due to the acceptance of yoga as not only exercise but as a way of life

Key Highlight

If you want to keep a scheduled daily day habit where yoga takes considerable time, you should get help from yoga classes. But with a yoga class, there comes a list of ordered expenses of both time and money. When it comes to a handy solution, mobile apps are a common solution to ask for. As a common practice, whenever you feel for an educational learning experience in a nutshell, you generally go for preferred YouTube videos or sources available online. For a longer tenure, you’d want an app. So the need for an app can be felt to get a sustained lesson on the subject. 

 

In recent times, yoga has been accepted as a part of daily exercise to get several positive results on health and mind but those results can only be achieved to a superlative degree if you know how to perform those exercises in a balanced manner. Not just exercises, you also need other factors to maintain such as an idea of a balanced diet to keep things on track. Some selected yoga apps can perform this job maintaining the core factors. With customization, you’d churn out more from these apps to improve your daily exercise routine and your lifestyle. Let’s find out about those apps and how those apps can help you.

 

What to look for when choosing Yoga Apps

Personalization 

Personalized exercise apps are prone to ask some definite questions such as what you need to gain from the following exercise routine or what particular yoga style you want to focus on. Before jumping into the process, you need to highlight your expertise and based on this, a customized recommendation can be provided to you. With that, you can also expect a recommendation on the needed gear or specifications on daily timelines to practice your yoga postures. So, personalization is an essential need for yoga apps. 

Advertisement

Availability of more resources 

According to the old texts or user manuals, yoga takes care of both health and the mind. Yoga experts intertwine it with deeper philosophy circulating the meaning of life. So, if you want to assess the meaning of yoga collectively, you'd take an interest in the subject. For that, you'd need access to the subject. Apart from that, yoga comes with different postures and movements of the body. For that, a large resource is needed, not just a quantum of it. You'd also want the supervision of experts on your practiced yoga. Yoga is very simple but the results of it can only be achieved when it is practiced properly. So, you'd want to connect with experts or other enthusiasts to have it properly. So managing such a company is a definite need for yoga apps. 

Suitability to multiple devices 

The yoga apps should add tutorial videos to perform the exercises or at least they should add video links to gain lessons. Users would tend to watch these videos on their mobile phones or tablets or their televisions. Therefore, the apps should be compatible with multiple devices without any glitches. 

Credibility 

Credibility in showcasing the yoga types comes only when the modules are made or suggested by certified yoga teachers or experts. Lacking such qualities only may disrupt the possibility of the apps connecting with the users. So credibility must be something to have in those yoga apps.

Privacy maintenance 

On apps, personal information should be taken care of with utmost security. Terms and conditions for using the yoga apps should also be transparent. These terms and conditions should fill up the privacy expectations of the users. Therefore, the responsibility goes to both sides. As a user, you need to go through all the information in the terms and conditions and the apps should also make clear all those terms and conditions without any hidden propaganda. 

Customer support and user-friendly 

Customer support should often come to the rescue of users if they feel complications in using the app or following the exercise routine shown on the apps. By this, the user-friendliness of the apps would be highlighted. This is another must-have aspect of the Yoga app. 

Advertisement

 

10 Best Yoga Apps

1. Glo(formerly YogaGlo) 

The name of Kathryn Budig has increased popularity of Glo app

Pros 

  • 4000+classes inspected by famous yogi Kathryn Budig
  • Rated meditation classes 
  • Customizable 

Cons

  • Huge subscription charges 
  • Irregularity in the note section 

The Glo app gives stress on the curated exercises customized for users of all rungs. The app gets an idea from your following exercises and keeps suggesting you necessary exercises. In the Glo app, you would get more than 4,000 exercises suggested by the premium yoga teacher Kathryn Budig. So, the expert's suggestion-based curriculum is assured here. 

The Glo app can give you access to your daily yoga classes' supervisor to gain knowledge on the latest trends in yoga practice. You can start from scratch, such as how to manage fatigue after doing exercises, or as a beginner, which exercise can be proven helpful to you. You can use the Glo app on different devices and to keep you motivated throughout the session, the app adds hand-mixed music. You can add your favorite exercises to a list or can add a reminder. You can also download classes to watch offline. On several occasions, the note-taking feature of this app has come under the scanner due to its glitches. 

The subscription rate of the Glo app is quite high. So before joining, check the suitability of this app to your lifestyle. 

Download For:

For Android users      For iOS users

2. Down Dog

You can change the voice of dictation on Down Dog app to make you more engaged

Pros 

  • Different voices to start exercise 
  • Can be synced in different devices 
  • A lot of languages for dictation 

Cons

  • Too many things piled in a single step
  • Bug issues 

The Down Dog app starts the exercise schedule from the basic stages such as Vinyasa and other postures that may make your body adaptive to next-level exercises. Another positive approach of this app is the dictation or procedures are penned in several languages to increase acceptance. You can activate a specific voice to dictate the exercises as per your choice. On the Down Dog app, you can find exercise for a particular portion of your physique. You can choose from 20 different practice areas and can rotate the practice sets to gain expertise. 

Advertisement

The Down Dog app allows access to the schedules from multiple devices. So, you'd never go out of your exercise regime and reach your aim without getting deterred. Moreover, this app brings a special set of exercises for relieving back pain for those who are prone to face that due to the habit of longer sitting. Still, this app can be felt complicated sometimes as there are lots of options jamming your device screen while running any exercise session. 

Download For:

For Android users      For iOS users

3. 5 Minute Yoga

You need to allot just 5 minutes from your daily schedule for yoga on 5 Minute Yoga app

Pros 

  • Many graphical representations of exercises
  • Effective for individuals with a busy schedule 
  • Large resource on yoga as a subject 

Cons

  • No video representations are available 
  • Lack of personalization 

The 5-Minute Yoga app carefully nurtures the interest of those individuals who get little time to practice yoga due to their busy schedules. As the tight schedules bar practicing multiple exercises at a time, this app brings only those exercises to the table that are highly effective. It adds the timer feature to practice all those exercises in the correct duration. 

The 5 Minute Yoga app adds a graphical representation of the yoga postures. This brings both positive and negative points. In the graphical representation, the postures can be hard to assess for a beginner. On the other hand, pictorial representations shorten the time to go through any particular yoga. So if you're a working individual, this app can be a better choice. Still, the 5 Minute Yoga app lacks personalization. It has imposed many features on this app in a generalized view and that can't be changed. 

Download For:

For Android users      For iOS users

4. Pocket Yoga

On Pocket Yoga app, you can track your own progress towards your goal

Pros 

  • 27 different sessions to choose from
  • 500+images on different yoga postures 
  • Tracking own progress 

Cons

  • Unequal distribution of exercise based on experience 
  • Less number of sessions that are effective 

The Pocket Yoga app adds a rich voice to dictate the exercise with a video representation. With this, on the app, you'll find more than 500 images to show you the correct postures of the yoga practice. The Pocket Yoga app tries hard to engage users with the correct measures of yoga practice. For this reason, you can notice a particular widget named Pose of the Day where a particular yoga posture is showcased with the name written in English, Sanskrit, or Devanagari languages. 

Advertisement

On the Pocket Yoga app, you can track your advancement regarding your yoga practice and reach the goal you set for yourself. You can also do a quick preview of the exercises you want to practice. If you're using an iOS device then you can sync this app with your Apple Watch or you can watch the videos connecting your Apple TV using AirPlay. However, on the app, there's an unequal distribution of exercises for beginners and professionals. 

Download For:

For Android users      For iOS users

5. Daily Yoga

The Daily Yoga app can throw new yoga challenges to you for keeping motivated

Pros 

  • Innovative yoga challenges 
  • Smart coach feature 
  • Improvement tracking facility 

Cons

  • No option for canceling the subscription 
  • Hidden cost 

Daily Yoga is quite a dynamic app as it constantly changes the target for each month and updates its list of exercises every week. The app throws new yoga challenges to set the bar high. For beginners, you can find certain easy exercises or positions whereas for advanced learners, this app adds several high-grade yoga exercises under the supervision of specialists or coaches. Every week, on the app, new courses are updated. 

The Smart Coach feature on the Daily Yoga app helps in scheduling your goal of one month efficiently. It keeps track of your improvement and motivates you through music and changing classes again and again to avoid boredom. You can download those classes for offline use. The Daily Yoga app also adds meditation sessions to attain positive results effectively. This app also has one of the largest yoga communities worldwide. 

Download For:

For Android users      For iOS users

6. Yoga Workout

The Yoga Workout app can give you 21-day challenge to reach your goal of better lifestyle

Pros 

  • Affordable time divisions 
  • 21-day yoga challenge
  • Many options are free 

Cons

  • Not available for Android devices 
  • Only for beginners 

The Yoga Workout app dons its routines and tutorials on yoga mainly for beginners. For that reason, you will find out the tutorials or exercise timelines are divided into short times such as 10, 20, and 30 minutes that are easy to follow. This app can throw a 21-day body transformation challenge through yoga exercises and at that point, you have to follow the schedule strictly to achieve the goal. 

Advertisement

The Yoga Workout app keeps tabs on your daily check-in in the yoga schedules like the professional courses do. You can also share your yoga regime with others and can discuss to enrich the experience of the provided community support in this app.  Most of the content provided on the Yoga Workout app is completely free. But the problem is that this app is available only for iOS users.  

Download For:

For iOS users

7. Yoga for Beginners 

You can customize your yoga schedule as per your need on Yoga for Beginners app

Pros 

  • Customization for every user 
  • A versatile usage 
  • Can be integrated into Apple Health 

Cons

  • Bug issues 
  • Lack of alignment in the exercises

Yoga for Beginners app is for those who want to try the Yoga schedule for the first time. On this app, you can find user-friendly timelines and time divisions to exercise your newly acquired yoga habit. To keep you calm and contained, this app also presents you with a plethora of meditation and postures to practice. You can try every posture with the tutorials and interestingly, the tutorials are made concerning every age. To practice those exercises, you don’t need any experience. You can also customize the exercise matching with your lifestyle. 

If you’re using an iOS-enabled device then you can integrate this with Apple Health and check your whole state of health in the Apple Health app. Thus you can also indulge in suitable exercises as per your health needs. But on the Yoga for Beginners app, you can face bug issues. 

Download For:

For Android users     For iOS users

8. Gaia

Gaia app can give you a versatile knowledge with a comprehensive yoga practice

Pros 

  • Spiritual wellness has been discussed in detail 
  • New forms of yoga 
  • Great source of related knowledge 

Cons

  • Many topics are there except yoga
  • Issues in the video player 

The Gaia app is best for achieving spiritual wellness where stress has been given on ways and resources to reach that wellness. Yoga has been added as one of such ways to reach that path of glory. So on this app, you may come across several yoga exercises that may not be found on other apps of this league. Gaia app may play its role correctly as a resource to unearth processes related to metaphysics and spirituality. 

Advertisement

You can find several video lessons on yoga practices and the knowledge behind each of these exercises. You can find the insights of yoga nidra, mindful breathing, and meditation on this app. Sometimes you may feel deflected from the regular yoga practice on this app. 

Download For:

For Android users      For iOS users

9. Asana Rebel

Asana Rebel can provide a vast level of yoga exercises

Pros 

  • Personalized workouts suggested by coaches 
  • 100+ workouts 
  • Previews of video lessons are added 

Cons

  • First paced app
  • Videos are not in detail 

On the Asana Rebel app, you can find yoga exercises based on duration or target set by you. Apart from that, you can also discuss a custom plan regarding yoga exercises with the coaches available on this app. You can take help from the community of Asana Rebel app where yogis constitute a 10-million-strong group. 

The Asana Rebel app is available in several European languages. So it's easy to handle the app for the different nationalities. As far as the video lessons are concerned, you can have a preview of those video lessons and choose a suitable video lesson. 

Download For:

For Android users      For iOS users

Advertisement

10. Simply Yoga

Simply Yoga is a completely free app providing yoga lessons

Pros 

  • Free app
  • Streaming yoga lessons 
  • Can be integrated with the Health app

Cons

  • Lots of ads 
  • Fewer specifications 

The Simply Yoga app has inducted yoga exercises for all levels and that is free on this app. More than 35 poses have been showcased on this app and with audio-video instructions. But in the free version, you will have to face lots of ads. You can remove these ads in a membership option. You can create custom routines regarding all the poses available on this app. 

Download For:

For Android users      For iOS users

 

Yoga received a late fame but after that, it has been in its zenith position of popularity. International Yoga Day has been added to increase the awareness of yoga. These apps can help you to follow the yoga exercises as well as to be informed of the history and scientific views on these exercises. 

FAQs

Are yoga apps any good?
Yes. These apps can help in planning the schedule of yoga exercises and being well-informed about the scientific views behind the exercises. The apps can also help in making customized plans to achieve a healthy physique using yoga exercises.
What is the best yoga app for advanced yogis?
The Down Dog app can be regarded as the best yoga app for advanced yogis. This app helps in innovating asanas and every time, you can discuss the faults or those things that should be improved.
How good is the Daily Yoga app?
The Daily Yoga app is effective for individuals who can’t manage gym time for their busy schedules. The Daily Yoga app can induct small schedules to practice yoga that may take just a few minutes. In that regard, the Daily Yoga app is quite effective.
Is it OK to learn yoga online?
If you’re a fast learner, then learning yoga online should not impose problems. But you need to be careful in checking the mudras and postures in the video lessons carefully. Otherwise, a wrong turn would bring harmful results.
Is YouTube yoga good?
On YouTube, you can only find pre-recorded videos of yoga exercises. A few times, you may find a live session of yoga exercises. Therefore, if you want to learn or practice yoga from pre-recorded videos then YouTube is a good option.
About The Author
Prasun Chakrabarty
Prasun Chakrabarty
Technical Writer

Prasun takes ‘geek’ as a compliment and it ranges from tech to math and sometimes in non-fiction for him....

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!