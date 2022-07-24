7 Best Bluetooth speakers on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022

The Amazon Prime Days 2022 are here with some fantastic deals on bluetooth speakers. From smart speakers to bluetooth devices, this sale has every product you need.

7 Best Bluetooth Speakers On Sale

1. Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Amazon’s very own Echo Dot is a smart speaker that can be operated by your voice, it is a compact device that can fit in wherever you want. You can use this device as a bluetooth speaker by pairing your phone to it. Or you can connect it to other speakers/headphones through its bluetooth/3.5mm jack and stream millions of songs from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, and Apple Music. Listen to songs in your preferred language and you can even listen to news, trivia, weather reports, etc just by asking alexa. You can also purchase smart lights, plugs and other accessories separately and pair with this device.

Price: Rs 4499

Deal: Rs 1949

Buy Now

2. boAt Stone 1000

This bluetooth speaker from boAt offers a 14E signature sound and lasts for 8 hours after a single charge. This device comes with a powerful 3000mAh battery and is also water resistant. Now you can experience optimum wireless connectivity with the latest Bluetooth v5.0. Stone 1000 comes with integrated controls for you to easily change volume, tracks, play/pause music. This product comes with a 1 year warranty from the date of purchase.

Price: Rs 6990

Deal: Rs 1999

Buy Now

3. Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable Speaker

This portable bluetooth speaker has a 24 hours play time at 70% volume. Get the party started by taking your music up a notch with the resonating bass of Roam 2. It is a wireless stereo speaker with studio quality sounds, is waterproof, equipped with bluetooth 5.0 and has an in-built mic with voice assistance. This is a 100% made in India product that comes with a 1 year warranty.

Price: Rs 2999

Deal: Rs 799

Buy Now

4. JBL Go 2

Everyone is familiar with the signature sound of JBL audio devices and this bluetooth speaker is no exception. This device has a 5 Hours of playtime under optimum audio settings, has waterproof design, and contains a built-in noise-canceling speakerphone.

Price: Rs 2999

Deal: Rs 1899

Buy Now

5. boAt Stone 170

This Bluetooth speaker from boAt comes with a powerful 1800mAh Lithium Battery which provides a battery back up of upto 6 hours. It is IPX6 rated which offers protection against sweat and water. It also has a multifunction button and volume buttons that allow for an easy interface. It is a 5W bluetooth speaker that comes with a dedicated SD card slot.

Price: Rs 2999

Deal: Rs 1199

Buy Now

6. Infinity (JBL) Fuze Pint

This wireless and ultra portable mini speaker comes with a mic, deep bass and dual equalizer. It offers you a 5 hours playtime under optimum audio settings and please ensure the speaker is 100% charged before usage. It also contains voice assistant integration.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 799

Buy Now

7. Tribit XSound Go

Tribit XSound Go Speaker creates a surprisingly immersive listening experience unlike any other. This device contains a premium bluetooth 5.0 technology that effortlessly connects to all of your bluetooth-enabled devices up to 100ft range. Also you can press and hold the multifunction button to access the voice input for Siri and Google. The powerful lithium ion battery guarantees up to 24 hours of continuous long lasting use. This device is also waterproof. The new version comes with Type-C charging ports while all older versions come with USB charging ports.

Price: Rs 3499

Deal: Rs 2429

Buy Now

It is not just the quality of sound that we look for in a bluetooth speaker but also the wireless features, the battery life and flexibility to pair with other devices. So, do your research before shopping for a bluetooth speaker or smart speaker on Amazon Prime Days. Mentioned above are the best products available at discounted rates on Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended articles

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 : 8 Best deals on Wireless Earbuds that you can't afford to miss

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: 6 Most stylish smartwatches for men and women

Also read: 7 Professional haircare products that you can buy in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022