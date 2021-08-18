Boat MISFIT T50 beard trimmer review; affordable trimmer with premium looks

In the last couple of years, we have witnessed many smartphone companies expanding into the lifestyle category. Brands like Xiaomi and Realme have already entered the business with an array of offers. It seems that gadget accessory maker Boat has also expanded its reach to the consumer by stepping into the personal grooming category. Sensing the opportunity, boAt, a lifestyle consumer tech brand recognized for being the leader in the earwear and wearable segment has announced its entry into the personal grooming category with MISFIT.

As part of its category expansion strategy, boAt has launched its first-ever MISFIT beard trimmer in the Indian market. The company promises that MISFIT will offer exciting and aspirational lifestyle products that are perfect to give that salon-style finish at home. The company has shared a review unit of the MISFIT beard trimmer with us to play around with and bring you a comprehensive review of the device. And here we are explaining everything about the device.

MISFIT T50 beard trimmer price in India



The MISFIT T50 is launched in India with a price point of Rs 899 under an introductory price. The newly launched device can be grabbed via Flipkart and boAt website and it's currently available for sale. You can also purchase it from here.

MISFIT T50 beard trimmer design

Design-wise the MISFIT T50 beard trimmer looks like a standard beard trimmer, but the chrome finish accompanied by the black color build makes it look more premium than any other brand. The build quality of the device feels very premium and it has an accurate weight, which gives you a feel of holding a premium device. Its ergonomic and efficient design makes it easy to use and helps you get a controlled trim in difficult-to-reach areas. The MISFIT T50 has 40 length settings with 0.5 mm precision, it has a power button in the center and a micro USB port at the bottom. The company has decided to make it very clean and neat which might be a big factor to draw your attention.

Amazing performance

I have been using the MISFIT T50 beard trimmer for more than three weeks and the fact which is astonishing me is that the trimmer still has a remaining battery for further use. The company claims that the T50 gives you a 100 percent charge in just 1.5 hours and delivers a long-lasting battery life of 160-minute. The T50 packs a lithium battery that ensures a better battery life. T50 comes with skin-friendly titanium-coated blades.

There are 10 different modes for length adjustment which can be chosen for your day look. T50 is also equipped with a safety lock that keeps the device from turning on unexpectedly. During my use, I haven’t faced any issue with the performance of the T50 even by using it rigorously.

What do you get inside the box?

The MISFIT T50 beard trimmer retail box comes with attractive and premium packaging. The box contains one T50 beard trimmer, two trimmer heads, a MicroUSB cable, a cleaning brush, a liquid solution, and a trimmer carrying pouch. That is all for the box content, let’s jump to the conclusion part.

Is it worth buying the MISFIT T50 beard trimmer?

During my entire usage, I haven’t found any difficulty with the MISFIT T50 beard trimmer. The device works fine and seems to be a good deal at this price point. Many brands in the market offer beard trimmers in this price segment, but the possibility of getting everything correct at this price point is less. Boat has done it with the launch of the T50 beard trimmer and tried to check it all. I must say that the MISFIT T50 beard trimmer is a good deal and if you’re planning to buy one then you can consider it a priority.