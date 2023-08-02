A book-creating website is a platform that allows users to create and publish books without the need for any coding knowledge. These websites typically offer a variety of features, such as templates, drag-and-drop editors, and distribution services.

When choosing a book-creating website, it's important to consider your needs and budget. Some factors to consider include the features offered, the pricing, the ease of use, and the customer support.

10 best book-creating websites

1. Scrivener

Pros:

Very well-designed and user-friendly

wide range of features to help you organize, write, and edit your book.

Cons:

Can be expensive

The learning curve is a bit steep.

Scrivener is a word-processing program and outliner designed for authors. It provides a management system for documents, notes and metadata. This allows the user to organize notes, concepts, research, and whole documents for easy access and reference. Scrivener allows you to organize your writing project into different folders and documents. This helps you keep track of your work and makes it easy to find what you're looking for.

Overall, the Scrivener website is a valuable resource for anyone who is interested in using Scrivener to write a book. The website provides clear and concise instructions, helpful tips, and a supportive community of users.

Link:

Scrivener

2. Wattpad

Pros:

Easy to use

a great way to get feedback on your work from other writers.

Cons:

Can be difficult to stand out from the crowd

there's no guarantee that your book will be successful.

Wattpad is a social storytelling platform where users can read and write original stories. It was founded in 2006 by Allen Lau and Ivan Yuen, and is now one of the largest online storytelling communities in the world, with over 90 million users.

Wattpad users can write stories in any genre, and there are stories on Wattpad for every taste. It is a free online platform where you can share your book with the world. Wattpad users can interact with each other through comments, messages, and forums. This makes it a great place to get feedback on your stories and connect with other writers.

Link:

Wattpad

3. Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing

Pros:

Easy to use

Amazon has a large and established market for self-published books.

Cons:

You'll have to do your own marketing and promotion

there's no guarantee of success.

KDP is a self-publishing platform that gives authors the ability to publish their books to the Amazon Kindle Store on their own. KDP is a free service, and authors can earn up to 70% of the retail price of their books.

To publish a book on KDP, authors need to create an account and upload their book manuscripts. KDP provides formatting guidelines for books, and authors can also use KDP's Cover Creator to create a book cover. Once a book is published, it is available for sale on Amazon in the Kindle Store.

Link: