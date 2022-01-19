Google Pixel Buds A-Series Review; One of the finest TWS in the Indian market

Google the company is known for its best-in-class search engine has fourfold its reach in almost all the sectors. The search giant has launched its Pixel series back in 2016 which includes smartphones and smart wearables. Back in 2021, the company has expanded its Pixel Buds lineup in the Indian market with the launch of Pixel Buds A-Series at a price point of Rs 9,999. We have also received one unit of the device to play around with and get back to our viewers with an in-depth review of the device. So here we are talking about the pros and cons of the newly launched Pixel Buds A-Series as per our experience. You must be thing why we have taken soo much time to publish the review, then lets us tell you that we believe in reviewing the device after testing it in all the aspects. We don’t rush for the reviews, so let’s skip to the review part.

Pixel Buds A-Series impressive and premium design

The newly launched Pixel Buds A-Series comes with a stunning oval-shaped charging case which is said to accommodate one of the best TWS in the entire market. The device brings back the iconic Clearly White colour, with an added twist of new gray undertones, the Pixel Buds A-Series are inspired by the colors of nature, aimed at creating soothing tones that evoke a sense of comfort and relaxation. The charging case comes with a compact design with a premium form factor.

Under the hood, the Pixel Buds A-Series features premium-looking earbuds with Google branding on them along with an in-ear design. The earbuds also feature an in-ear fin that makes sure the Pixel Buds are hooked properly and comfortably on your ears. The overall design and feel of the Pixel Buds A-Series are impressive and we can say that the company is offering one of the best deals at this price point.

Pixel Buds A-Series Specifications

The Pixel Buds A-series is packed with custom-designed 12 mm dynamic speaker drivers that deliver full, clear, and natural sound, with Bass Boost for amplifying deep frequencies. Google scanned thousands of ears to make Pixel Buds A-Series a comfortable and secure fit with a gentle seal that enhances the listening experience. The truly wireless earbuds also feature a spatial vent that reduces in-ear pressure and keeps the fit comfortable over time. Each earbud connects individually to the main device and has a strong independent transmission power to keep the sound clear and uninterrupted.

Google Assistant is built right into the Pixel Buds A-Series. Users can get quick hands-free help to check the weather, get an answer, change the volume, or have notifications read to them with a simple “Ok Google.”

Pixel Buds A-Series delivers up to five hours of listening time on a single charge or up to 24 hours using the charging case. Moreover, a quick 15 minutes rest in the charging case provides users up to three hours of listening time. The earbuds are also sweat and water-resistant, making them a perfect fit for an intense workout or a run in the rain.

Pixel Buds A-Series work with any phone running Bluetooth as standard wireless earbuds, delivering a quality listening experience. Features like the Google Assistant, Fast Pair, Find my Device, Adaptive Sound, and more work on all Pixel and Android devices running Android 6.0+.

Pixel Buds A-Series Setup

Pairing Pixel Buds A-Series is not rocket science, but the traditional style of pairing TWS will not work with the Pixel Buds. To pair the Pixel Buds A-Series with your smartphone you need to open the lid of the charging case and click the pairing button situated at the back of the case. You need to head to the Bluetooth settings on your phone and click on “Pair New Device”. Click on the Pixel Buds A-Series from the list and you are good to go. Do note that the buds have to be placed inside the case while pairing it with a new device. You can also download the Pixel Buds app from Play Store or App Store to use the Pixel Buds A-Series more efficiently.

Pixel Buds A-Series enhances performance worth every penny

We have tested the Pixel Buds A-Series for more than 4 weeks and during the entire review, we have tried testing the device in all aspects. We have literally looking for flaws in the Pixel Buds A-Series, but we must say that the company has made sure that the quality of the device remains premium in all aspects and reviewers like us will not get a single chance to criticize the audio device.

The performance of the Pixel Buds A-Series is impressive, I was totally astonished by the audio quality and bass delivery of the earbuds. The sound quality of the earbuds is crisp and the ANC works like charm. So far I have used numerous TWS and reviewed them, but this one has become one of my favorite ones. It delivers a theater-like sound experience while watching movies or video content. I have also used the Pixel Buds A-Series for playing games and the low latency of the device makes sure that the audio-video sync is perfect and that plays a very important role in gaming.

The overall experience of the Pixel Buds A-Series was flabbergasting for me and I must say that Google has launched one of the finest TWS in the international and Indian market and it's worth buying one if you really love listing to music.