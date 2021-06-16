GoPro's Quick app gets a revamp after ages, and we love it; GoPro 9, GoPro Quick

GoPro's Quick App was remained unchanged for a long time. But the new updated Quick App brings in a host of new features and usability.

People who purchase a GoPro, usually end up with a large amount of data that is stored on multiple storage devices or cloud storage. It becomes inconvenient to have access to all the data at one point for editing or viewing. The new GoPro quick App address the storage by offering dedicated cloud storage for your GoPro videos and also provides a host of new features for a Quick edit.

What is GoPro's Quick App?

The older Quick App would automatically find the best moments from your video footage such as smiling people, super steady footage, slow-motion shots and speedy sections and compile it all together for a final video. It would still give you an option to edit sections of the video before exporting but would eliminate long hours of editing.

What's new in the GoPro Quick App?

The new Quick app does everything that the older App would do but goes a step beyond the editing options once provided by the older app and also allows the user to live stream directly from the GoPro. GoPro also allows you to store your GoPro videos on a dedicated cloud service and the Quick app is able your videos directly from the cloud and edit them if required. The new app also includes 25 filters for your videos and 18 royalty-free soundtracks that can be used for editing.

If you wish to turn your best moments into an animated showreel, the new feature "Mural". The clever AI will stitch the best moments together, add effects and music to it. And in case you are not convinced with the AI's work. You can edit the pre-edited video further and add your magical touch. Later this year, GoPro will enable cloud storage of your videos posted on Quick's Mura. And will provide you with an option to store the original quality of the video.

Design and Features

GoPro Quick's has a very familiar but refreshed look and feel, with GoPro's Mural taking the highlight. For anyone who wanted more control over the edit options that Quick used to offer, should most definitely try the update Quick now. For creating a new Mural, the user does have to select pictures and videos. Some might fight that tedious but the final video is sure to surprise you.

Everything from contrast, colour, vibrancy, exposure, trimmed, cropped, filtered, and text, can be adjusted for every single pic and video. But the most impressive feature is the new multi-speed mode that allows you to adjust the speed of the video mid-clip. This will be a handy feature for editing car videos, surfing, skating, etc. The feature is available only to subscribers along with other exclusive filters and music. Once the video is ready, it can be exported to the camera roll or can be uploaded directly to your linked Instagram, Facebook or YouTube accounts.

Additionally, the Quick App can also be used to control your GoPro camera remotely.

Verdict

The new updated Quick App is a must-have if you like to edit your GoPro videos on the go. And with the cloud storage that GoPro provides, the Quick App is a one-stop-shop for all the videos you have captured.

