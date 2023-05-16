How to pair Roku Remote?

A simple guide on how to pair Roku Remote. Reset and pair Roku Simple Remote and Roku Voice Remote.

Written by Saloni Vyas   |  Published on May 16, 2023   |  11:33 AM IST  |  328
Roku Remote
Roku Remote

Key Highlight

With the Roku Remote and a streaming box, one can get thousands of different programs from numerous streaming video sites using the Roku remote, Roku Streambar, Roku stick, or Roku TV as long as you have access to the Internet. This article will guide you through pairing a Roku remote with a streaming device. Here is the guide for how to pair a Roku Remote with very simple steps.

 

Roku Streaming box

Types of Roku Remote-

There are two types of Roku remotes available in the market, depending on which Roku streaming TV one is operating:

  • Roku simple Remote
  • Roku voice remote

  • Roku Simple Remote:

Roku Simple Remote:

Roku simple remote has buttons embedded in it along with channel shortcut buttons that help you start popular streaming channels with a single press, as shown in the picture below along with channel shortcut buttons and buttons for power and volume adjustments that help you start popular streaming channels with a single press. 

 

To operate it, one simply has to put batteries in it and direct it in front of streaming devices for control configurations. 

 

Roku Simple Remote

  • Roku Voice remote:

Roku Voice remote:

Roku voice remote uses a wireless network and press buttons which can be operated even from a distance, just like a remote working on voice instructions. 

Along with the voice button that enables push-to-talk voice search and control of the Roku device, voice remotes have the same buttons as a standard remote, as shown in the picture below.

Simply hold down the button while speaking a command like "launch The Roku Channel" or "search for comedies" in a normal conversational voice. Your streaming device will execute your request once you release the button, taking you to the Roku Search page or another location on the Roku interface.

 

Roku voice Remote

How to Pair or Reset a “Simple” Roku Remote

Whenever one buys a new remote, the first question that comes to mind is “How to Pair a Roku Remote?”

Considering the type of remote, here is a simple guide, to pair the Simple Roku Remote. No matter what kind of remote it is, follow these instructions to pair it with your Roku device or reset it if any issues take place. 

 

Step 1: The first step is to take out the batteries of the Roku remote 

Take out battery of Roku Remote

2. Disconnect your Roku player's power cable, wait 5 to 10 seconds, and then connect it back in.

Advertisement

3. Place the batteries again in the remote when the Roku home screen appears on your TV.

4. Press and hold the reset button present at the bottom of the remote for about 5-10 seconds.

Reset button

5. The Remote’s pairing light will begin to flash.

6. Once the pairing and resetting are done, it will send a pop-up on the screen (notifying that the remote has been paired)

Green Light Flashing

How to Pair or Reset Roku Voice Remote

Pairing the Roku Remote is very easy. Before pairing, it is advised to make sure that the setup is updated and is running on the latest edition of the software. Here are some steps that can help you to reset or pair your Roku Voice Remote. 

1. Move the remote towards the Roku device and press the pairing button at the backside of the remote until the Status light lights up green to complete the pairing.

Pairing button

2. It can take some time to complete the pairing with the Roku device.

3. For quick results, try to place the remote close to the Roku player. When the device is getting paired, the screen displays a "Pairing remote..” pop-up.

Roku voice remote pairing

4. If the Roku Voice Remote is not still responding, try to reset the remote by pressing and holding the pairing button, at the back of the remote or in the battery compartment. 

5. The easiest way to Reset an unresponsive control is to remove the batteries from Roku remote and unplug the Roku device from power and then reconnect the device after which the Roku logo will appear on the screen. Now, finally put the batteries back in. 

6. Also check that the Roku remote is fully charged, if it is rechargeable.

7. If you are still experiencing problems, you can request a free HDMI extension cable if you are using a Roku Streaming Stick.

8. Also, check the WIFI connectivity and factory reset option of the system

How to Add a New or Second Remote

Roku streaming devices not only allow you to watch thousands of online channels but also offer game features. Gaming remotes make it very easy to play two-player games on Roku devices seamlessly. 

Advertisement

For this one can add a new or second remote on Roku TV or player to control and navigate properly.

Follow the steps below to add a new or second Remote:

1. Go to Home Menu- This can be done by pressing the home button on the Roku Remote.

 

Press home button

2. Scroll down to Settings, in the category navigation on the left side of the screen.

3. Choose the “Remotes & Devices” option.

Remotes and devices

4. The next step is to activate a fresh gadget, for this select the “Set up a new device” option.

5. Select “Remote” and click on “Continue”.

 

Remote

6. When the Status light flashes green light, press the pairing button on the Roku remote to complete the process.

 

There can be some supplementary steps to configure the remote with the streaming device, subject to the type of remote that has to be added.

How to Unpair a Roku Remote

Unpairing a Roku remote can sometimes solve ordinary issues like transmission issues, and uncontrollable navigation, which can occur anytime due to some glitch. 

The procedure to unpair a Roku Remote is About as simple as pairing the remote. Follow the instructions mentioned below to unpair Roku Remote:

1. Press and hold the Home, Back, and Pairing buttons on the remote control all at once for three to five seconds.

2. The Status light should blink three times

3. Unpairing has been completed.

4. To check whether the Roku Remote has been unpaired, hit By a few of the remote control buttons and check to see if  Roku streaming device (TV or player) responds or not.

Advertisement

Green Light

Conclusion:

Roku Remote is a dependable and adaptive device to support Roku’s streaming technology. This article solved many unanswered doubts like “how to pair Roku Remote”,” How to reset Roku Remote” and many more. 

Many reviewers and users recommend it because of its amazingly straightforward and easy user experience. Roku hardware and software are advanced and based on new technologies to introduce a new generation of online streaming. Roku Voice remote with convenient voice control options paves the way for various new features. Roku remote is easy to set up and can be paired up in a few simple steps. 

 

Conclusion

FAQs

How to tell if you have a Roku voice remote?
Roku Voice can be identified by the voice button on the remote. If the Roku remote has an embedded voice button, then it is a Roku Voice remote. On newer remotes, the Roku mobile app's microphone icon is displayed; on older remotes, the app's magnifying glass icon is displayed.
How do I get my Roku to recognize my remote?
Roku remote can be paired without a pairing button through the Roku mobile app. Although the Roku Voice Remote has a pairing button, if it isn't functioning, it can still be operated with the smartphone. Roku has infrared-based remotes which don't require pairing, it gets paired automatically.
How do I pair my Roku remote without resetting it?
To pair the Roku remote without setting it, the easiest way is to remove the remote's batteries. Plug out the Roku gadget. Plug it back in after waiting for a few seconds. After the device has turned on, place the batteries again in the remote. This resolves the problem many times and if it doesn’t work then there is a need to reset the remote.
Where is the Roku pairing button?
The Roku pairing button and status indicator are situated behind the battery cover on Roku voice remote controls that use normal batteries and include a microphone pinhole below the power button.
How do I pair my Roku remote without a pairing button?
Roku remote can be paired without a pairing button through the Roku mobile app. Although the Roku Voice Remote has a pairing button, if it isn't functioning, it can still be operated with the smartphone. Roku has infrared-based remotes which don't require pairing, it gets paired automatically.
About The Author
Saloni Vyas
Saloni Vyas
Technical Writer

Saloni holds a degree in engineering, but her passion in writing turned her into a dedicated writer. As a technical c...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!