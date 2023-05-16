How to pair Roku Remote?

With the Roku Remote and a streaming box, one can get thousands of different programs from numerous streaming video sites using the Roku remote, Roku Streambar, Roku stick, or Roku TV as long as you have access to the Internet. This article will guide you through pairing a Roku remote with a streaming device. Here is the guide for how to pair a Roku Remote with very simple steps.

Types of Roku Remote-

There are two types of Roku remotes available in the market, depending on which Roku streaming TV one is operating:

Roku simple Remote

Roku voice remote

Roku Simple Remote:

Roku simple remote has buttons embedded in it along with channel shortcut buttons that help you start popular streaming channels with a single press, as shown in the picture below along with channel shortcut buttons and buttons for power and volume adjustments that help you start popular streaming channels with a single press.

To operate it, one simply has to put batteries in it and direct it in front of streaming devices for control configurations.

Roku Voice remote:

Roku voice remote uses a wireless network and press buttons which can be operated even from a distance, just like a remote working on voice instructions.

Along with the voice button that enables push-to-talk voice search and control of the Roku device, voice remotes have the same buttons as a standard remote, as shown in the picture below.

Simply hold down the button while speaking a command like "launch The Roku Channel" or "search for comedies" in a normal conversational voice. Your streaming device will execute your request once you release the button, taking you to the Roku Search page or another location on the Roku interface.

How to Pair or Reset a “Simple” Roku Remote

Whenever one buys a new remote, the first question that comes to mind is “How to Pair a Roku Remote?”

Considering the type of remote, here is a simple guide, to pair the Simple Roku Remote. No matter what kind of remote it is, follow these instructions to pair it with your Roku device or reset it if any issues take place.

Step 1: The first step is to take out the batteries of the Roku remote

2. Disconnect your Roku player's power cable, wait 5 to 10 seconds, and then connect it back in.

3. Place the batteries again in the remote when the Roku home screen appears on your TV.

4. Press and hold the reset button present at the bottom of the remote for about 5-10 seconds.

5. The Remote’s pairing light will begin to flash.

6. Once the pairing and resetting are done, it will send a pop-up on the screen (notifying that the remote has been paired)

How to Pair or Reset Roku Voice Remote

Pairing the Roku Remote is very easy. Before pairing, it is advised to make sure that the setup is updated and is running on the latest edition of the software. Here are some steps that can help you to reset or pair your Roku Voice Remote.

1. Move the remote towards the Roku device and press the pairing button at the backside of the remote until the Status light lights up green to complete the pairing.

2. It can take some time to complete the pairing with the Roku device.

3. For quick results, try to place the remote close to the Roku player. When the device is getting paired, the screen displays a "Pairing remote..” pop-up.

4. If the Roku Voice Remote is not still responding, try to reset the remote by pressing and holding the pairing button, at the back of the remote or in the battery compartment.

5. The easiest way to Reset an unresponsive control is to remove the batteries from Roku remote and unplug the Roku device from power and then reconnect the device after which the Roku logo will appear on the screen. Now, finally put the batteries back in.

6. Also check that the Roku remote is fully charged, if it is rechargeable.

7. If you are still experiencing problems, you can request a free HDMI extension cable if you are using a Roku Streaming Stick.

8. Also, check the WIFI connectivity and factory reset option of the system

How to Add a New or Second Remote

Roku streaming devices not only allow you to watch thousands of online channels but also offer game features. Gaming remotes make it very easy to play two-player games on Roku devices seamlessly.

For this one can add a new or second remote on Roku TV or player to control and navigate properly.

Follow the steps below to add a new or second Remote:

1. Go to Home Menu- This can be done by pressing the home button on the Roku Remote.

2. Scroll down to Settings, in the category navigation on the left side of the screen.

3. Choose the “Remotes & Devices” option.

4. The next step is to activate a fresh gadget, for this select the “Set up a new device” option.

5. Select “Remote” and click on “Continue”.

6. When the Status light flashes green light, press the pairing button on the Roku remote to complete the process.

There can be some supplementary steps to configure the remote with the streaming device, subject to the type of remote that has to be added.

How to Unpair a Roku Remote

Unpairing a Roku remote can sometimes solve ordinary issues like transmission issues, and uncontrollable navigation, which can occur anytime due to some glitch.

The procedure to unpair a Roku Remote is About as simple as pairing the remote. Follow the instructions mentioned below to unpair Roku Remote:

1. Press and hold the Home, Back, and Pairing buttons on the remote control all at once for three to five seconds.

2. The Status light should blink three times

3. Unpairing has been completed.

4. To check whether the Roku Remote has been unpaired, hit By a few of the remote control buttons and check to see if Roku streaming device (TV or player) responds or not.

Conclusion:

Roku Remote is a dependable and adaptive device to support Roku’s streaming technology. This article solved many unanswered doubts like “how to pair Roku Remote”,” How to reset Roku Remote” and many more.

Many reviewers and users recommend it because of its amazingly straightforward and easy user experience. Roku hardware and software are advanced and based on new technologies to introduce a new generation of online streaming. Roku Voice remote with convenient voice control options paves the way for various new features. Roku remote is easy to set up and can be paired up in a few simple steps.