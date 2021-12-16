Hyperice Hypervolt Go Review; Premium percussion massage device for the ones in need

COVID-19 pandemic has forced all of us to stay home and ignore mass gatherings. The pandemic has given birth to work from home and hybrid working, which turned out to be one of the successful and efficient working styles for a lot of companies. Employees can coordinate with their teammates from anywhere and the restriction of going to the office is not there. However, there are some down points as well. Not everyone has a perfect working environment at their houses, by the environment we mean office chairs, tables, and more. Now you must be thinking why these things are so important, then we must tell you that working for long hours in an absurd posture can lead to major health issues.

Keeping all this in mind Hyperice has launched its latest percussion massage device called Hypervolt Go. The company is known for performance technology and innovators of percussion, thermal, vibration, and dynamic air compression devices. The brand recently made its foray into India and share one unit with us to play around with and get you a comprehensive review of the device. Just to let you know the Hypervolt Go is a premium device and comes with a price tag of Rs 18,999.

Hyperice Hypervolt Go Design

The Hyperice Hypervolt Go comes in a black color option with a premium rubber finish along with a compact design. The percussion massage device comes with a gun-like shape which has a power button placed exactly where a trigger is placed on a gun. The massager comes with a high-quality plastic build that is capable of surviving falls. At the bottom end, the device offers an indicator ring that will notify you about the battery status of the device.

Do note that the device comes with a weight of around 600 grams, and that could be a down point in case if you’re not willing to carry a device that is more than half a kilogram. But if you ignore that part then we can say that the device looks premium and can be at your working desk.

Hyperice Hypervolt Go Specifications

The Hypervolt Go comes with 2.5+ hours of battery life per charge, three massage speeds, and two adjustable attachments. The ultra-lightweight GO delivers up to 3,200 percussions per minute – all the power you need to relax, recover, and keep going. According to the company, the device is 30% smaller than the Hypervolt, with surprising power and near-silent operation, the Hypervolt GO provides serious relief at home or on the road.

Its compact, ergonomic design helps it fit perfectly in your hand and easily in your bag so you can bring serious muscle-massaging relief with you anytime, anywhere. The Hypervolt Go is also equipped with our patented QuietGlide technology which means a near-silent operation - so your music, podcast, or conversation never has to stop.

Hyperice Hypervolt Go Performance

That’s what the company says and promises, but you don’t want to believe them as they are selling the device and exactly that’s the only reason you are here to get the detailed review. I have used the device for more than two weeks and more than me, my mother has taken advantage of the device. I have used the device to understand the device how it works and is the pressure and vibration of the massager are accurate for us or not.

During my use, I have noticed that the Hyperice Hypervolt Go comes with three-speed modes which can be operated from the trigger button. Believe me level one was more than enough for someone who is going through minor fatigue because level two and three is meant for some who is facing major back issues. As I mentioned above, my mother has used the device more than I do because she has a lower back issue, and according to her views, the Hyperice Hypervolt Go has become a magic stick for her as the device gives a lot of relief to her back issues.

With this analysis, I have understood that the device is really helpful for both kinds of people who are suffering from minor and major muscle issues. The Hyperice Hypervolt Go reduces muscle soreness and stiffness, it enhances muscle performance and accelerates recovery. If you’re a traveler then I must recommend this device as this can be a great relaxation.

What I don’t like about Hyperice Hypervolt Go

This section is one of my favorite sections because here I don’t criticize the product, instead, I give my feedback about how brands can improve their upcoming devices. Talking about Hyperice Hypervolt Go I must say that the device comes with a plethora of benefits, but cons are also there. The vibration on the handle of Hyperice Hypervolt Go after level one is very disturbing for someone who is using it on themselves or others.

At level three the vibration is at a very high pace which has to be taken care of by the company while launching a successor to this product. It was impossible for me to even hold the device steady at level three. Rest everything looks amazing and it’s still a really awesome device for all types of users.